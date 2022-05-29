These 2 New Pride Apple Watch Bands Will Make You Want To Expand Your Collection

Pride month begins on June 1, but it’s never too early to start supporting LGBTQ+ communities. Ahead of the official start to Pride Month, Apple released two new vibrant Pride Edition bands and some eye-catching Apple Watch faces to match. With a series of options to choose from, you can bring pride everywhere you go with the Pride Apple Watch bands for 2022. According to an email from Apple to Elite Daily, the announcement “build[s] on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, from Encircle, an organization that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.”

Apple announced the new Pride Edition collection for 2022 on May 24, and they became available in stores and online on May 26. According to Apple, the new bands and faces were “designed by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple.” The reimagined collection takes the classic rainbow Pride flag to the next level, and you don’t even have to sacrifice style for comfort.

The first of the two bands, called the Pride Edition Sport Loop, takes the comfortable, durable, and adjustable design of the Sport Loop band and details it with rainbow stripes and the word “Pride” written in cursive, a la the iconic “Hello” greeting that welcomes you to your new device. The cursive design was created by removing several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops, which gives the band a distinctive 3D look that is sure to turn some heads.

The new band is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, for $49 each.

Next up is the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, which was made, you guessed it, in collaboration with Nike. With black stripes running alongside the colored stripes, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop puts a whole new spin on the typical rainbow design. The new band is also featured in Nike’s Be True campaign, a multiyear initiative meant to promote equality across all sports, for 2022.

The 41mm and 45mm Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop bands are available on the Apple website for $49, and will be available on the Nike website soon. (As of May 29, you can by last year’s Pride Nike band at a discounted price, so keep an eye for the new ones, or stock up on the OG while you wait.) When you purchase the new band, you’ll also have access to the new Nike Bounce watch face that features an ombre rainbow design and displays the iconic Nike symbol at the bottom of your screen.

Both Pride Apple Watch bands are compatible with any Apple Watch.

Lastly, the final feature of the Pride 2022 collection is the Pride Threads Watch Face. With colorful threads that move whenever you turn the Digital Crown, tap your display, or raise your wrist, this fun and innovative watch face inspired by multiple Pride flags is just as interactive as it is aesthetically pleasing.

In order to deck out your watch with the prideful design, you’ll need to be running watchOS 8.6 on your Apple Watch Series 4 or later. The design can also be used on your iPhone if you’ve got an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5.

Plus, you won’t have to waste your time scrolling through a bunch of designs to find the Pride Threads Watch Face, because Apple is also including a new App Clip function within the package of the Pride Edition Sport Loop to make accessing the vivacious watch face easier and more convenient.

The bands and watch faces aren’t the only way the company is embracing Pride. Even though the proceeds of your watch band won’t be donated directly, according to an email from Apple, the company is a regular donator to a handful of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, including Encircle, The Trevor Project, The National Center for Transgender Equality, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, and more.

Looking good and doing good with your new Apple Watch band? Sounds like a great start to Pride Month.