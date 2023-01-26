We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Valentine’s Day is here again, which means it’s time to shower your one true love — your pet, obviously — in roses, sweet treats, and teddy bears. Whether you’re boo-ed up or single this February, your furry friend is always there to give you kisses and snuggles, listen to your stories, and give you unconditional love. They definitely deserve some extra loving on Valentine’s too, and Petco’s Valentine’s Day 2023 collection includes everything festive your fur baby would love, from heart-printed sweaters and collars to Valentine’s cards.
You’ve probably planned all the presents, kisses, and chocolate you’re gifting your human partner, but why not spoil your four-legged bestie too? Whether you’re a dog parent, cat mom, or adore your guinea pig, Petco has so many cute accessories, toys, and more to get them in the spirit all month long. February’s about to get really cold, so it’s a great time to stock up on pink, red, and heart-covered cozy sweaters to keep your fur babies extra warm.
Petco’s Valentine’s Day collection also includes rose and heart-shaped chew toys, graphic dog tees, and cutesy collars. There’s even a DIY Valentine’s Day photo booth kit that’ll come in handy when you want to snap tons of IGs or TikToks with your dog or cat in their new holiday outfit (#fitpic). Shop these items from Petco’s Valentine’s Day shop to show your pet a ton of affection this year, because that’s a love that’ll last fur-ever.