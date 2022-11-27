People Are Calling These Cheap Beauty Products Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

I’m the type of person who — upon discovering an amazing hair or beauty product — wants to shout it from the rooftops. Of course, I’m not going to rave about just anything — it has to be really special. That’s why I believe in the power of user reviews. You can discover some fantastic, budget-friendly beauty products, thanks to the recommendations of thousands of people who also love to shout from the rooftops.

So beloved are these products, many customers are calling them their best finds of the year. From a butter-soft lip gloss with thousands of perfect five-star ratings to a uniquely shaped hair brush that glides through knots with ease, there are so many inexpensive beauty items to add to your collection. Each one has been vetted by tons of reviewers, so you can feel confident in knowing they actually work.

01 This Moisturizing Lip Treatment Made With Hawaiian Kukui Nut Oil Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon A blend of vitamin-rich Hawaiian kukui nut oil and moisturizing shea butter, this lip treatment from Hanalei soothes and moisturizes dry, chapped lips. The formula has a light tint that adds a hint of color, as well. “This lip gloss is unlike any other,” wrote one reviewer. “It tastes amazing, makes your lips super hydrated and glossy, and doesn't give you that tingling sensation.” Available shades: 7

02 A Light-Up Makeup Mirror With Magnifying Side Panels Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re applying false eyelashes or plucking fine eyebrow hairs, this backlit mirror makes it so much easier to see what you’re doing. The portable mirror has magnifying side panels and a dimmable LED light border, illuminating your face as you work. “WONDERFUL! Just as bright as can be and I use batteries to operate it, so no cords to worry about. Very, very pleased,” raved one customer. Available colors: 6

03 The Primer That Creates The Perfect No-Budge Base For Your Eyeshadow Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Makeup Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Want your eyeshadow to stay put, without having to reapply multiple times throughout the day? The Thank Me Later primer from Elizabeth Mott can be applied to your eyelids, locking your pigment in place while preventing any creasing as the day wears on. “Keeps my eyeshadow on all day long! I have very oily eyelids and this does a great job!” wrote one reviewer.

04 A Makeup Sponge That Blends Flawlessly Zenda Naturals Premium Beauty Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon Designed with a rounded body and a tip at one end, this reusable makeup sponge allows you to flawlessly blend foundation, concealer, and powder into your skin. You can use it either wet or dry — the absorbent sponge doubles in size when damp for even more effortless application. “Very budget-friendly, hygienic, easy to clean, and great quality sponge overall,” gushed one reviewer. “Impressed and very happy!”

05 This Chemical Peel That Gently Exfoliates Your Skin QRx Labs Glycolic/Lactic Acid Gel Peel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike physical exfoliants, chemical exfoliants work to remove dead skin cells without aggravating delicate skin. This chemical gel peel is formulated with glycolic and lactic acids that gently exfoliate the skin, along with chamomile to soothe any irritation. One reviewer wrote, “My pores look tighter and I have a nice glow. I love it.”

06 An Under-Eye Gel That Cools & Soothes Delicate Skin Baebody Eye Gel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Combining ingredients like moisturizing jojoba oil and cooling aloe vera — not to mention a peptide complex that boosts collagen production — this under-eye gel instantly soaks into your skin. Unlike a standard eye cream, the consistency of the gel feels much lighter and won’t run the risk of clogging your pores. Plus, a little goes a long way. “The first jar I had for nearly a year, it lasts FOREVER,” wrote one reviewer. “It smells great and does exactly what it promises, assuming you do your part too!”

07 The Serum That Encourages Lash & Brow Growth VieBeauti Eyelash Growth Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon Combining the power of ginseng root extract and hydrolyzed silk, this strengthening serum can help you achieve longer, voluminous eyelashes and fuller brows. It’s gentle enough for daily use — apply it to your lashline or eyebrows in the morning and at night. “After using this product for about two months, not only are my lashes healthy again, but they are longer than before!” wrote one reviewer.

08 This Exfoliating Body Brush That Helps Prevent Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Prevent uncomfortable razor bumps and ingrown hairs by regularly exfoliating your skin with this body brush. Featuring flexible bristles, the brush is safe for use on both wet and dry skin, and the ergonomic handle keeps it securely in your hand while in the shower. “This has literally changed the texture of my skin much for the better,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: Blue, Orange

09 A Mattifying Powder Mask For Oily Skin Mario Badescu Silver Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Mario Badescu’s Silver Powder is formulated with kaolin clay and zinc oxide, which work together to unclog pores and absorb excess oil from your skin. Apply the mattifying powder mask to congested areas of your face with a cotton ball, leave on for 10 minutes, then remove with your toner of choice. One reviewer reported their positive results: “My skin looks smoother, whiteheads are almost gone, skin tone looks clear, smooth, and even. I am SOLD!”

10 This Deeply Nourishing Cuticle Oil That Moisturizes & Strengthens CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your nails in tip-top shape with this cuticle oil that provides nourishing moisture to your nail beds. Featuring a blend of jojoba and almond seed oil, the vitamin E-rich formula provides relief to cracked, parched nails while adding strength. “This stuff legit SAVED my nails,” wrote one reviewer. “After a week or using this stuff every day— they were fixed.”

11 The Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Makeup Farmacy Green Clay Makeup Remover Balm Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cleansing balm uses a blend of sunflower and ginger root oils to gently remove stubborn makeup from your face, without causing any of the dryness that conventional makeup removers are known for. Turmeric and moringa extracts remove further impurities, while papaya enzymes gently exfoliate. “It removes makeup so easily without any problems,” wrote one reviewer. “My skin feels so soft and clean after using it.”

12 A Silky Gloss That Leaves Lips Butter-Soft NYX Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon Available in over 30 dessert-inspired shades of pink, red, purple, and brown, NYX Butter Gloss is popular among beauty fans — over 60,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. The creamy formula goes on smoothly, without any stickiness. “It smells great, feels great, and looks amazing!” raved one reviewer. Available shades: 33

13 The Glass Nail Files That Work Better Than Emery Boards Classy Lady Glass Nail File (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike disposable emery boards, these glass nail files are built to last — the durable surface allows you to precisely shape your nails in any direction. The glass also works to seal the keratin fibers at the nail’s edge, which prevents splitting and chipping over time. “It has the smoothest feel across the nail and I would not consider using any other file,” wrote one reviewer.

14 These Heel Sleeves That Are Infused With Moisturizing Gel NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got dry, cracked heels and soles? These gel-infused heel sleeves provide moisturizing relief. Fitting over your foot like a toe-less sock, the sleeve delivers the cooling, hydrating benefits of aloe vera and shea butter to your skin. “I have extremely dry skin! These things have worked quicker than anything else I have used,” reported one customer.

15 This Versatile Concealer With Tons Of Rave Reviews Maybelline Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon With over 113,00 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear this multi-use concealer from Maybelline is adored by many. I mean, what’s not to love? The luscious, versatile formula provides smooth, even coverage under your eyes, along your cheeks, or atop any blemishes. Plus, it’s easy to apply with the soft sponge applicator head. “Absolutely holy grail concealer,” wrote one reviewer. “Great coverage, lightweight, easy to spread.” Available shades: 18

16 A Rich, Fragrant Body Butter For Ultra-Soft Skin Whish Beauty Body Butter Amazon $24 See On Amazon Combining hydrating shea butter with skin-softening seaweed extract, this ultra-rich body lotion will leave your arms and legs feeling oh-so smooth. There are four heavenly scents to pick from — lavender, pomegranate, lemongrass, and coconut. “Absolutely love the scent of this body butter! It's nice and light and absorbs quickly,” raved one reviewer. Available scents: 4

17 The LED Curing Lamp For At-Home Gel Manicures Bellanails LED Nail Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re someone who loves gel manicures —but would rather not shell out the cash for them regularly — you should check out this LED nail lamp. The compact unit cures your gel polish in seconds, with easy-to-use timer functions to fit your needs. “Works amazing! I can now do my own gel nails!” wrote one reviewer.

18 This Cult-Favorite Mascara That Delivers Serious Volume essence Lash Princes False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Boasting over 211,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s no secret that Lash Princess’ volumizing mascara has a cult following. The conic fiber brush sculpts each individual lash, creating a dramatic effect that looks like you put on falsies — without all the effort. One reviewer gushed, “I loooove it! No clumping, globbing or sticky mess. Lashes come out beautiful.”

19 A Callus-Removing Gel That Works In Minutes Lee Beauty Callus Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a pedicure, but crave soft, supple feet? This callus-removing gel may just become your new best friend. Simply apply to your callused soles for five to 10 minutes, rinse, and follow up with a foot scrubber — the dead skin just melts away. “It glides through like butter and takes away all of the dead skin with minimal effort,” wrote one reviewer. “Quick, easy, and painless, and my feet feel great now.”

20 The Leave-In Conditioner For Silky, Shiny Locks Garnier Sleek and Shine Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $4 See On Amazon Achieving shiny, sleek hair can be as easy as using this leave-in conditioner from Garnier Fructis. The rock star ingredient here is argan oil, which smooths and softens your locks for up to 72 hours. It’s suitable for all hair types, including straight, curly, and color-treated hair. “This product left my hair so manageable and silky! It was like a dream come true!” raved one customer.

21 This Salicylic Acid Cleanser That’s Especially Great For Acne-Prone Skin Cerave Renewing Salicylic Acid Cleanser Amazon $11 See On Amazon While a breakout here or there is to be expected, this salicylic acid cleanser can help when you want to clear things up. A highly effective chemical exfoliant, salicylic acid is combined with hyaluronic acid — an ingredient which binds water — to create a product that cleanses without drying out your skin. “Best natural fragrance-free face wash on the market,” wrote one customer. “You only need a tiny bit to lather — this will last forever.”

22 A Skin-Brightening Moisturizer That’s Vitamin C-Rich Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Moisturizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Packed with skin-brightening vitamin C, Elizabeth Mott’s Sure Thing! moisturizer leaves your face feeling soft and refreshed. The ultra-light gel-cream is absorbed easily by skin, and no stickiness will be left behind. “It's fragrance-free, light and moisturizing without that greasy feeling, and it works!” wrote one reviewer.

23 The Precise Pencil Liner That’s Fully Waterproof CLIO Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Smudge-resistant and waterproof, this pencil liner creates precise, dramatic makeup looks that won’t budge. Available in six black and brown shades, the self-sharpening pencil allows you to define your eyes with total ease. Wrote one reviewer, “I think I've used every last eyeliner of this type and price and this one is the best!! It actually stays on ALL DAY.” Available shades: 6

24 This Body Brush You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Skin Scala Wet and Dry Body Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with natural horsehair bristles, this body brush does an excellent job of exfoliating your body. Equipped with a handle for your hand to slip through, the soft brush can be used on both wet and dry skin. “This brush is amazing. I've been using it for two weeks and already notice softer skin and fading dark scars,” wrote one happy customer.

25 A Cream Blush That Doubles As Lip Color Honest Creme Cheek Blush Amazon $16 See On Amazon For those who like to keep their makeup collection to a minimum, Honest Beauty’s cream blush is for you — the smooth, meltable formula doubles as a lip tint. Available in four vibrant hues, the vegan formula can be applied with either your fingers or a sponge. “I love this blush! It’s very pigmented and a little goes a long way!” wrote one reviewer. Available shades: 4

26 The Detangling Brush That Works On All Hair Types Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether your hair is curly and thick or straight and fine, this gentle brush will remove tangles and knots like a pro. The flexible, no-tug bristles glide through your hair at all angles, thanks to the unique, ergonomic shape. “The first time I used it, I was amazed!” wrote one reviewer. “There was absolutely no pain when I brushed through my hair!” Available colors and patterns: 10

27 This Multipack Of Refreshing Bamboo Sheet Masks LAPCOS Sheet Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This set of bamboo sheet masks will leave your skin feeling refreshed and balanced, thanks to one key ingredient — Centella asiatica. Also known as Cica, this medicinal herb strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier while soothing any irritation. “Every time I use one of the CICA masks my skin is left feeling calm, smooth, & supple & looking even toned & GLOWING!” wrote one customer. You can also pick up one of the brand’s other masks, like collagen, seaweed, or milk. Available options: 13

28 A Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Strengthens Your Strands With Biotin & Collagen OGX Thick and Full Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fortified with vitamin B7 biotin and collagen, this shampoo and conditioner set will leave your strands feeling thicker and stronger than ever before. Both nutrient-rich formulas are sulfate-free, so they’re especially gentle on color-treated or bleached hair. Reported one happy customer: “Smells good, actually has helped grow my hair out, & leaves my hair feeling like gold.”

29 The Retinol Cream That’s Boosted With Hyaluronic Acid RoC Corexxion Max Retinol Amazon $21 See On Amazon Retinol creams have a reputation for drying out skin, but not this one from RoC — it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, which promotes long-lasting hydration. The rich cream can help smooth and firm skin, while stimulating cell turnover for a bright, glowing complexion. According to several users, it really makes a difference — one reviewer raved, “This is hands down the best moisturizer I have ever used. It keeps my face hydrated and I wake up with a natural beautiful glow.”

30 This Luminous Highlighter Made With Murumuru Butter Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Highlighter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in six shades, this highlighter from Physician’s Formula gives your complexion a luminous glow. Infused with moisturizing murumuru butter, the long-wearing formula melts into your skin for a cream-to-powder finish. “It's soft and supple, completely pigmented, and it looks beautiful on your face,” wrote one reviewer. Available shades: 6

31 A Cooling Gel Face Mask & Jade Roller Tool Perfecore Cooling Gel Face Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon For a super budget-friendly price, you get a gel face mask and a jade roller — talk about a beauty bargain. The gel mask provides soothing relief for redness, puffiness, or even headaches. Finish off your self-care routine by rolling the jade tool over your jawline and cheekbones to boost circulation and lymphatic drainage. Both can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer for optimal cooling power. “The mask is very comfortable and has a soft layer side for the face. The jade roller is awesome and easy to use,” wrote one reviewer.

32 These Foot Peel Masks With A Lovely, Tropical Scent DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do these foot peel masks help remove hardened, dead skin, but they’re also infused with a refreshing coconut scent. Just slip them over your feet like socks, and let them work their magic. “My feet have become so soft! Plus I love the smell of coconut so this was amazing,” one reviewer wrote. Not a fan of coconut? Choose from other lovely fragrances such as lavender, peach, and vanilla. Available scents: 11

33 An Exfoliating Body Scrub Made From Himalayan Salt Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon This body scrub harnesses the purifying powers of Himalayan pink salt to exfoliate your skin. Not to mention, Himalayan salt is also known to soothe sore muscles and promote feelings of calmness and relaxation. It’s blended with lychee oil and sweet almond oil to leave skin soft, smooth, and supple. “Super soft skin — this stuff is literally the best scrub I have ever used. No scent. Just perfect softness!!” raved one reviewer.

34 This Natural Deodorant Made With Activated Charcoal PiperWai Natural Deodorant Amazon $15 See On Amazon If traditional aluminum-containing antiperspirants aggravate your skin, you might want to try this natural deodorant from PiperWai. It uses an all-natural, lightly scented blend of activated charcoal, coconut oil, and shea butter to protect your pits from odor. “This product WORKS!” one reviewer wrote. “I feel confident, and it doesn’t irritate my skin.”

35 The Pore-Clearing Face Mask Made With Volcanic Rock innisfree Pore-Clearing Clay Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with finely ground volcanic lava, this creamy clay face mask is specifically formulated to clear up those clogged pores and absorb excess oil. Nervous about smearing volcanic rock on your face? Don’t be — as one reviewer wrote, “The texture is so smooth, it’s actually satisfying. It’s so gentle on my skin that my skin doesn’t hurt after using it. JUST WOW.”

36 A Set Of Miniature Razors For Fine Facial Hairs & Dermaplaning Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tools (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Looking to remove delicate hairs from your brows or face, or perform an at-home dermaplaning session? You’ll need a set of razors that are gentle enough for the task. These Schick Hydro Silk dermaplaning tools are designed with micro-guards that protect your skin from nicks and cuts. “I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself,” shared one reviewer. “Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am.”

37 This Antioxidant-Rich Cleanser That’s Gentle On Sensitive Skin First Aid Beauty Sensitive Skin Cleanser Amazon $22 See On Amazon For those of us who have sensitive skin, finding a skin-care product that doesn’t cause irritation can feel like nothing short of a miracle. This antioxidant-rich facial cleanser from First Aid Beauty is incredibly gentle, removing makeup, dirt, and oil without causing any skin tightness. Hundreds of customers have left glowing reviews, with one writing: “It really cleared up my skin. My acne is very minimal and my skin doesn’t feel dry. I wish I found this sooner!”

38 The Cult-Favorite Hair Dryer & Volumizer That Styles In One Easy Step Revlon 1-Step Volumizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not enough time to dry and style your hair in the mornings? It happens. Luckily, you can get amazing hair results with the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step volumizer that has a built-in blow dryer. The combination of nylon pin and tufted bristles gently separate your hair, while the hot air smooths your locks into place. With over 254,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s obvious that this styling tool lives up to its hype. “Absolutely in love with this product. It’s so easy to use and makes your hair look like you got it professionally done,” wrote one reviewer.

39 A Hydrating Gel Primer That Creates A Smooth Base Under Makeup Milk Makeup Hydro-Grip Primer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hydrating gel primer creates a smooth base for your makeup, or it can be worn all on its own for a dewy look. Formulated with moisturizing blue agave extract and hyaluronic acid, the primer locks foundation into place while remaining invisible. “Definitely extends the life of your make up and helps it look fresh longer. I was surprised how well it worked,” shared one reviewer.

40 This Deeply Conditioning Hair Mask With Hydrolyzed Keratin Sunatoria Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $26 See On Amazon The key ingredient in this deeply conditioning hair mask is hydrolyzed keratin — a naturally occurring protein that strengthens your hair, nails, and skin. Ideal for brittle, dry, or damaged strands, the mask will have locks feeling smoother and shinier after just one use. “I have naturally curly and frizzy hair and this stuff makes my hair so shiny and most of all soft! This is gold!”

41 The Powerful Snail Mucin Serum For A Smooth Complexion SeoulCeuticals Ultra Snail Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon Formulated with skin-smoothing snail mucin extract and hyaluronic acid — which acts to seal in moisture — this ultra-potent K-beauty serum will leave your face feeling soft and supple. Lightweight and rich in vitamins C and E, the serum absorbs quickly into your skin and begins working right away. “This serum is great! My skin has never looked better. Smooth and moisturizing,” wrote one reviewer.

42 A Healing, Non-Greasy Hand Cream Made With Soothing Aloe Vera Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon Aloe vera is just one of seven moisturizers found in this healing hand cream, plus a blend of vitamins B, C, and E. The ultra-rich formula instantly soaks into dry, parched skin, and it won’t rub off — even after you wash your hands. “It provides instant relief to my dry hands,” reported one reviewer. “The best part is that it doesn't leave your hands looking greasy.” No wonder it boasts a 4.7-star overall rating after 18,000 reviews.

43 This Ultra-Fine Setting Powder With A Matte Finish Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s not just the delightful packaging that makes Beauty Bakerie’s setting powder an instant add-to-cart — it’s also the fact that it works so well. The subtly tinted formula is ultra-lightweight, and can be dusted over your makeup to create a matte finish. “Love this sheer but sturdy setting powder,” shared one reviewer. No caking, blends beautifully with most skin tones dark to light.” Available shades: 5

44 A Pair Of Microfiber Hair Towels That Are More Absorbent & Gentler Than Cotton M-bestl Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon After learning about these microfiber hair towel wraps, you might want to ditch your cotton ones for good. The lightweight, absorbent material is excellent at soaking up water, so your hair will dry faster — which means you don’t have to spend as much time with a blow dryer. Just as good, the fine loops are gentle on strands and won’t cause frizz. “I know that I will have a good hair day when I use these! They are plush and fit perfect!!” raved one reviewer. Available multipacks: 8