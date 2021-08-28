If I opened your bathroom drawers right now, how many unused products would I find? If you’re like me, the answer is plenty. There’s nothing worse than spending a pretty penny on a new beauty product only to be disappointed. Amazon’s review section is a great place to get the tea on new products. From effectiveness to value to the likelihood of re-purchasing, you can find everything you want to know about the product before you buy it. Reviewers are hooked on these 45 cheap beauty products that work so well.

Beauty products can be expensive. Between all of the creams and serums, hair removal, nail care, and flawless tanning options, it’s can get pretty pricey. That’s why I love these finds. They’re affordable and effective, a winning combination. Some of these deals cost as little as $5 with as many as several thousand reviews. Shopping with confidence has never been easier.

On this list, I’ve included a wide range of beauty products that work. From lip scrubs to all-over body oils, you can pamper yourself for a fraction of the price. I’ve included hair products like heat protective serum, fast-drying microfiber towels, and a detangling brush that won’t break your hair. You’ll also find eyeliner, mascara, nail polish remover, hydrating lotion, and foot masks. If you’re anything like the reviewers raving about these finds, you’ll be hooked too.

01 These Magic Pimple Patches That Sooth Acne Overnight Mighty Patch Original Amazon $13 See On Amazon It seems like the most important days of our lives usually come with pimples. Say goodbye to that unwanted acne with these cheap pimple patches. The patches are made of hydrocolloid, which absorbs excess sebum in your pores and helps soothe inflammation. It draws these impurities, healing the pimple or whitehead without the need to pick at or pop your zit. It also keeps the area clean while it heals. Wear them while you work or sleep and notice a difference in just hours.

02 An Exfoliating Treatment For All Skin Types Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this salicylic acid that will leave your skin feeling extra smooth. For just $10, this highly rated exfoliant removes blackheads and excess sebum while shrinking pores. It has earned more than 42,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I don't know what just happened but I have literally NEVER been this impressed with the way my skin looks or feels immediately after trying a skincare product for the first time. [...] my skin is glowing beyond belief, feels clean, fresh, and looks AMAZEBALLS!!!”

03 This Cult-Favorite Mascara That’s Just $5 essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the same look as wearing false lashes without the cost or the hassle of application thanks to this cult-favorite mascara. The wand separates and defines each lash to make your eyes pop. It comes with a conic shape brush that pumps up the volume and length without clumping. It lasts all day and costs the same as your Starbucks order. This picks has earned more than 184,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

04 The Matte Lipstick That Stays On Even If You Wear A Mask Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon This lipstick stays put all day, which is why it has earned more than 53,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. The highly pigmented lip color leaves a matte finish and will even stay on between taking your mask on and off. It comes in 45 shades from nude to bold purples. Its applicator makes it easy to apply and it is shockingly affordable.

05 A Green Primer That Minimizes Redness TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer Base Amazon $16 See On Amazon Minimize redness with this green-toned primer that’s designed to set a base for the rest of your makeup. Not only does it relieve redness, but it also covers pores and evens out your skin tone. It leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth thanks to its natural ingredients that include pumpkin seed oil, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid.

06 The Low-Cost Nightly Facial Pads With A Big Impact Nip + Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Night Pads Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let the price of these night face pads fool you — they’re the real deal. With more than 13,000 reviews, this crowd-favorite gently exfoliates your skin to help shrink pores, minimize blackheads, and reduce scarring. They are packed with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, skin-brightening glycolic acid, and salicylic acid for blemish control. Plus: you’ll spend just $12 for 60 pads.

07 This Defining Cream To Enhance Your Curls For $7 OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stop fighting your curls and embrace them with this budget-friendly curl-defining cream. It’s made with argan oil to eliminate frizz and add moisture and is free of damaging parabens and sulfates. It works for all curl types and hair textures. For less than $7, it’s worth a shot to see what thousands of reviewers are raving about.

08 A Hand Cream With More Than 30,000 Reviews O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Instantly revive your dry, tired hands with this hand cream that has a cult following. This concentrated cream creates a protective layer over the skin to keep moisture locked in and heals dry, cracked skin without feeling greasy. One of the nearly 30,000 reviews noted, “This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter. To the point, I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one use!”

09 An Effective Under-Eye Cream That’s Under $20 RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Under Eye Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon This under-eye cream offers impressive results that are still gentle on your eyes. It’s made with retinol to smooth the skin under your eyes or eliminate dark circles. The cream is hypoallergenic and gentle enough to use every day. It’s earned more than 14,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for “eye treatments.”

10 This Cheap Foaming Face Wash For Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Face Wash Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have normal to oily skin or your skin can be sensitive, this face wash is for you. The foaming wash is unscented and designed to remove excess oil, dirt, impurities, and even eye and face makeup. After it cleans your skin, it works to build a natural barrier that maintains your skins’ pH. It’s free of irritating parabens, fragrances, and oil.

11 A Budget Growth Serum For Lashes And Brows TEREZ & HONOR Natural Eyelash Growth Serum and Brow Enhancer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Getting lash extensions every couple of months can get expensive, but this growth serum works to make your brows and lashes longer and fuller. The gentle formula is hypoallergenic and won’t irritate your skin. Apply it once a night and let it enhance your lashes and brows while you sleep. It works deep at the root of each hair follicle to stimulate natural growth.

12 This $9 Amazon Bestseller To Remove Makeup And Dirt Bioderma - Sensibio H2O - Micellar Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon For me, if makeup is hard to remove, it’s probably not coming off before bed. That’s why all-star products like this micellar water are worth the hype. This cleanser has earned more than 25,000 reviews and is Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in makeup cleaning water. The $9 bottle removes makeup while cleansing your face and eliminating pollutant particles and heavy metals. Plus, it feels really good on your skin and won’t strip it of much-needed moisture.

13 An Affordable (And Painless) Detangling Brush Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Detangle your hair safely with this brush designed to combat tangles in all hair types. Use it when your hair is wet or dry to carefully release tangles without ripping your hair. It has soft bristles that massage your scalp and has earned more than 45,000 reviews.

14 The Fast-Acting Lotion That Restores Flaky Skin AmLactin Alpha Hydroxy Therapy Rapid Relief Restoring Lotion Amazon $15 See On Amazon Revive your dry and flaky skin with this rapid relief alpha hydroxy lotion. The quick-acting formula is non-greasy and free of parabens and fragrances — and it’s a total steal. It gently exfoliates your skin while adding moisture and leaving it feeling soft, but not greasy.

15 This Brightening Face Serum With Vitamin C Timeless Skin Care Ferulic Acid Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon This face serum brightens and evens out your skin tone while promoting healthy cell turnover. It’s packed with vitamin C and E, as well as ferulic acid which is an important ingredient because it stabilizes vitamin C. At just $19, this serum is so much less expensive than well-known brands, but delivers amazing results according to thousands of reviewers.

16 A Milk-And-Honey Cuticle Oil That Costs $11 Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give your nail a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It’s made with natural cold-pressed oils like sunflower seed, as well as milk and honey, to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle or dry cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

17 The Popular Liquid Eyeliner Pen That’s Easy To Use Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen Amazon $7 See On Amazon In the past, liquid eyeliner has been more of a pain than it’s worth, but this budget-friendly liquid pen is a game-changer. It has earned more than 31,000 reviews thanks to its flex pen tip that won’t skip and makes it easy to create a straight, consistent line. It has a hexagonal-shaped body that’s easier to grip — you might even feel confident enough to try a winged eye look. Not to mention, it’s only $7.

18 This Spa-Like Brown Sugar Scrub For Soft Skin Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reveal smoother skin after a few at-home spa sessions using this brown sugar body scrub. It can help clear scars, stretch marks, calluses, and even acne. It’s a 100% natural formula that exfoliates and moisturizes simultaneously to reveal clearer skin. You can use it on your face and body and it works wonders before waxing or shaving. It has earned more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Plus you get 10 ounces for just $12 — a bargain that feels like a trip to the spa.

19 An Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Works Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $9 See On Amazon This nail polish remover is tough on polish but gentle on your nails. Reviewers can’t get enough of this acetone-free option and one noted, “Wow, I was blown away! My nails were clean in half the time it usually takes me!!” The hypoallergenic formula is vegan and made without the usual harsh ingredients. The manufacturer says it removes even the darkest colors of polish without drying out your nails.

20 This Budget-Friendly Restoring Face Cream Andalou Naturals Argan Stem Cell Recovery Cream Amazon $14 See On Amazon This low-cost face cream makes a huge impact on oily skin. Not only does it cleanse skin, but it helps to calm irritation and leave your complexion feeling refreshed. It’s made with argan stem cells, willow bark, and aloe vera that work in harmony to banish acne and leave your skin glowing.

21 A 16-Pack Of Face Masks For All Skin Concerns Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Mask Sheet Combo Pack (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pack of face masks lets you try 16 different ingredients that target various skincare needs. Each sheet mask contains formulations like aloe to soothe irritated skin, cucumber for hydration, and charcoal for targeting clogged pores — as well as vitamin E and collagen. Best of all, this money-saving set costs less than $15.

22 This Compact Hair Remover That Is Totally Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you choose to remove facial hair, this small hair remover costs less than one trip to get waxed. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it on the go. Reviewers noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain. This pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 86,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and comes in six colors.

23 The Weightless Eye Primer For Long-Lasting Makeup Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your eye makeup from sliding off your face with this eye shadow primer. It’s called “thank me later,” and trust me, you will. The waterproof formula prevents your eyelids from getting oily and creasing, messing up the makeup you spent all morning perfectly applying. This best-selling primer is weightless and enhances the pigment of your eye shadow for more dramatic looks without having to pay a fortune.

24 These Exfoliating Foot Masks To Pamper Yourself ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pamper yourself at home with this cult-favorite foot mask, which boasts more than 29,000 reviews and gets rid of dry skin on your feet. They’re made with exfoliating plant extracts and soothing lavender to treat dry and callused feet while offering a pleasant spa-like lavender scent. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

25 A Japanese Cleansing Oil That Has Earned 4.6 Stars ROHTO Hadalabo Gokujun Cleansing Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Japanese cleansing oil is made with pure olive oil to gently remove makeup and grime from your skin. It’s fragrance-free and infused with hyaluronic acid to restore your skin’s natural barrier and deeply moisturize. It has earned more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

26 An All Over Body Oil With Vitamin E Jason Skin Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Save money on face and body creams by adding this $7 all-over body oil to your cart. It’s made with vitamin E and a blend of five essential oils, including almond, apricot, avocado, sunflower, and wheat germ oil. It nourishes your skin, leaving it soft and nourished. Use it on its own or add it to your favorite lotion to get an extra boost of moisture.

27 This Hair Roller Set For Heatless Curls Overnight Tifara Beauty Hair Rollers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for heatless ways to get beautiful curls? This hair roller set is an affordable and easy-to-use solution. It comes with 42 different size rollers that are each made of lightweight foam and deliver a variety of waves and curls. You can put them in when your hair is wet or dry and even sleep in them to wake up with effortless curls. For $13 and with 30,000 reviews, you can’t beat this deal.

28 A Restorative Hair Balm That Reverses Damage For $5 L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your hair is anything like mine, it’s been through the wringer. Years of coloring, extreme heat from devices like curling irons, and swimming in chlorine pools can leave your locks feeling damaged and dry. This hair balm is designed to erase five signs of damage: split ends, weakness, roughness, dullness, and dehydration. The manufacturer says it can erase a year of damage in just one use, and at $5, that’s a huge saving.

29 The SPF 45 Sunscreen That Feels Like Moisturizer A'PIEU Pure Block Daily Sunscreen Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sunscreen is an investment in your skin — but this top choice is still easy on your wallet. This daily SPF 45 sunscreen is non-sticky, non-greasy, and doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin. It absorbs quickly and won’t clog your pores. Use it in place of expensive lotions for moisturizing and protecting your skin all day long.

30 This Pore-Shrinking Face Mask With Egg Whites SKINFOOD Egg White Pore Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pore face mask harnesses the power of egg whites — a superfood known to help refine the skin. This wash-off mask is packed with vitamins and tightens pores, removes impurities, and hydrates the skin in just 10 to 15 minutes. Skip the spa and relax at home with this affordable face mask.

31 An Azelaic Serum To Curb Redness And Make Skin Glow Azelaic Topical Acid Amazon $20 See On Amazon It only takes a small drop of this azelaic topical acid to see a huge transformation in your skin. It unclogs your pores, reduces redness, and even corrects dark spots. Your skin will feel smoother and look brighter without having to spend a ton of money on pricey facial treatments.

32 This Cult-Favorite Topical Acne Treatment Acne Treatment Differin Gel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fight acne without spending a fortune with this cult-favorite topical acne gel. The Adapalene gel targets breakouts deep in your pores to stop them in their tracks by offering prescription-strength healing without the trip to the doctor. This formula is free of drying alcohol, oils, and fragrances and has earned more than 39,000 reviews.

33 An All-Natural Clay That Removes Impurities Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you prefer all-natural solutions to skincare, try this Aztec clay mask. It’s made of 100% calcium bentonite clay that draws out sebum and dirt from your pores. Use the loose clay to create customized face masks, clay baths, body wraps, or to curb inflammation from bug bites. The manufacturer (and reviewers) note to mix the powder with apple cider vinegar to form a paste that’s easier to apply. It has earned more than 58,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

34 This Shockingly Affordable Eye Cream For Dark Circles Cerave Eye Repair Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Up all night cramming for a big test or presentation? Don’t let dark circles under your eyes stop you from feeling your best. Try this surprisingly affordable eye repair cream. It reduces the look of dark circles and puffiness while hydrating your skin. Reviewers can’t stop singing its praises, including one reviewer that cited, “Drastically minimized puffy under eyes and dark circles. I don't have to wear nearly as much makeup under my eyes now.”

35 A Tea Tree Body Wash That Smells Incredible BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon This budget body wash is made with tea tree oil — the ultimate botanical for all kinds of skin issues like acne. It cleans and conditions your skin, relieving irritation from athletes’ foot, jock itch, and even eczema. It’s safe for all skin types and eliminates odor while making your feel rejuvenated. The natural scent will transport you after a long day (it’s made with invigorating peppermint oil, too). One reviewer noted, “ would say the tingling sensation is great and refreshing and the smell is just wonderful, and I'm happy to find a product to clear my skin/face that is in a decent size container for the price!”

36 This $5 Lipstick That You Won’t Have To Reapply Bioderma - Lip Sick Amazon $5 See On Amazon Cracked lips are a nuisance, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to find a reliable fix. This hydrating lip conditioner is made with vaseline and shea butter to eliminate dry skin and leave your lips soft and smooth. It’s hypoallergenic and paraben-free and features a delightful light raspberry scent. This $5 lip stick will last you through winter. A five-star review noted, “unlike some other products I have tried, this one does not make your lip addicted (need to reapply non stop). Only apply it once and it protects well.”

37 These Fast-Drying Hair Towels That Are A Bargain YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair faster than an ordinary towel. They are available in packs of two for just $8, plus they’ve earned nearly 34,000 reviews.

38 The Cocoa Butter Lotion That Repairs Even The Driest Skin Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you have dry skin, try this affordable cocoa butter lotion. The hydrating mixture of vitamin E, coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil work with the cocoa butter to naturally moisturize your skin and improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It goes on velvety soft and locks in moisture for two days. This $5 bottle has earned more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

39 This Vegan Lip Scrub That’s Gentle And Inexpensive Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this lip scrub that gives you kissable lips after just one use. This gentle scrub is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients: coconut, jojoba oil, and avocado oil. A little goes a long way so this $10 jar is a major steal.

40 The Thickening Shampoo And Conditioner That Is Low-Cost L'Oreal Paris EverStrong Thickening Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your hair is feeling a bit thin, try this thickening shampoo and conditioner before you drop hundreds on expensive professional treatments. The set costs just $14 and its ingredients include rosemary leaf that promotes thicker-looking hair. They are free of sulfates and are safe for colored hair.

41 A Leave-In Treatment To Protect Hair From Heat CHI Silk Infusion Amazon $13 See On Amazon Revive your damaged hair and protect it for the future with this silk hair serum. The leave-in treatment is made with silk, wheat, and soy protein that boosts your hair to make it soft, shiny, and easy to style. It protects your hair from heat tools like your blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron. No matter what type of hair you have, you can use this budget-friendly serum to repair, maintain, and protect your locks.

42 An Acne Soap Bar With Salicylic Acid REVITALE Salicylic Acid Scrub Soap Amazon $6 See On Amazon Skip the expensive treatment — this salicylic acid soap bar is an affordable way to eliminate blemishes, calluses, and even warts. It contains apricot kernels that act as natural exfoliants. The price is hard to beat and the reviews speak for themselves. One of the nearly 16,000 reviews noted, “It lathers into a nice creamy lather and my face has been very clear since I started using it. Doesn’t dry out my skin like other soaps can.”

43 This Cheap Spot Treatment That Works While You Sleep Bye Bye Blemish Acne Drying Lotion Amazon $10 See On Amazon Say goodbye to blemishes with this overnight drying lotion. The spot treatment reduces the severity and size of pimples while you sleep, so you wake up to a noticeably less red and inflamed bump. It’s safe for sensitive skin and formulated with salicylic acid and zinc oxide to exfoliate your skin and penetrate deep into your pores.

44 The Self-Tanning Lotion You Apply Wet Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING In-shower Self Tanner Lotion Amazon $10 See On Amazon This $10 self-tanning lotion is for more than just moisturizing — it also gradually makes you tanner. The sunless tan is natural-looking and easy to apply since you put it on in the shower while you’re wet. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 25,000 reviews.