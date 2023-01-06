You’ve heard of the McBaguette (thank you, Emily In Paris), but now it’s time to add another tasty French-inspired bite to your radar. You don’t have to travel all the way to Paris to get your hands on one, though, because Panera is rolling out three new sandwiches featuring the classic French bread, which means you don’t have to be caught up on the popular Netflix show to feel like you’re in France. There’s even a promo that’ll get you a sandwich for free (depending on if the weather drops below a certain temperature), so it looks like Panera’s new Toasted Baguette sandwiches are about to give the McBaguette a run for its money.

If there’s one thing Panera is going to do, it’s bring the bread. After all, they don’t call it Panera Bread for nothing. The new lineup of Toasted Baguette sandwiches were announced on Jan. 6, and the name is a nod to Panera’s baguettes (obviously). You won’t only be dipping the bread in your soup, though, because the Toasted Baguette sandwich marks the first time the beloved side has been used in a sandwich. It’s a seriosuly big sandwich, too, measuring in at 10 inches long. You’ll have your pick from among three tasty options, as the new sandwich lineup includes:

The Green Goddess Caprese Melt: peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli, and salt, and pepper

The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt: pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a fontina and mozzarella blend, and sauce

The Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt: smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions, and Buffalo sauce

Courtesy of Panera

According to Panera, prices for the sandwiches start at $9.99. The Toasted Baguette sandwiches are set to hit stores nationwide on Jan. 12, but there is a way to get preview the lineup before then. MyPanera members can grab an exclusive taste of the Toasted Baguettes through Jan. 11, so if there’s a flavor you’re dying to try (or two, or three...), you can access your free sandwich promo by logging into your MyPanera account via the mobile app or website.

How To Get Panera Toasted Baguette Sandwich For Free

There’s nothing better than a good sandwich, except, of course, a good sandwich you got for free. Thankfully, Panera might have you covered with a new Toasted Baguette deal — emphasis on might. From Jan. 17 through Jan. 22, Panera is treating baguette fans in select cities to a free bite — but only if the temperature hits 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. I haven’t wished for cold weather like this since elementary school.

If you’re based in one of the following cities, make sure to pay extra close attention to upcoming weather reports:

New York City

Boston

Chicago

Denver

Washington, D.C.

If the temperature does drop, Panera will post a code for a free Toasted Baguette sandwich on local digital billboards, including Time’s Square in NYC. If you’re based in Chicago, you’re gonna want to turn your pajamas inside out and sleep with a spoon underneath your pillow — or whatever you used to do to manifest a snow day — because according to a Panera press release, the Toasted Baguette codes will be posted in the *literal* snow. No, seriously.

For real-time updates about the giveaway, make sure you’re following the official Panera Twitter and Instagram accounts to watch as it all goes down. Oh, and BTW, there will only be 200 codes available per city, so you’re gonna want to act fast.

Temperature drop or not, the Toasted Baguette sandwich is sure to keep you warm through the winter — and maybe even inspire a trip to Paris, too.