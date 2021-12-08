In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Wine Blend.

Cookies and milk and is a classic combo, so you might be surprised to see “milk’s favorite cookie” as the star of a new wine blend. Oreo teamed up with Barefoot Wines to create a chocolaty sip inspired by Oreo Thins, and the result is a dessert-like wine with an unmistakable aroma. If you’re curious what the Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Wine Blend is all about, this review spills all the details on the taste of the cookie-inspired vino, and how you can buy some for yourself.

At first glance, an Oreo-flavored wine made pair with the cookie might have you scratching your head, but it’s not too far off from the go-to pairing of chocolate and red wine. The joint venture between Oreo and Barefoot began nearly a year ago in January 2021, per Jen Wall, a Barefoot Wine Maker with the company since 1995. It’s also the first brand collab and cookie-inspired wine whipped up by Barefoot. I got a preview of the red wine blend during a Dec. 2 tasting with Wall — and here’s everything you need to know about what’s in this bottle:

Barefoot x Oreo Red Wine Review & Taste

With both brands’ logos in the blue-and-white design — and a tagline on the cap that reads “wine’s favorite cookie” — there’s no mistaking what’s inside. As soon as I opened the wine bottle, I immediately smelled chocolate. After a few more whiffs, I noticed the cookies and creme scent, and Wall clued me in to the lingering scent of blackberries and dark cherries.

Courtesy of Oreo x Barefoot

The wine is a bold blend of malbec, petite sirah, and teroldego. While the flavors in the wine (chocolate, cookies and creme, and berries) aren’t identical to Oreo Thins, you can definitely tell the cookie inspired this wine. Similar to the aroma, the first sip brought a strong chocolate flavor. I couldn’t decide right away if I loved or hated it. Each taste continued to bring the cocoa flavor, and cookies and creme snuck in there, too. As I continued to sip, it drank more like the red wine I’m used to — with jammy berry notes joining the fun on my taste buds.

Pairing the wine with the Oreo Thins, which were chosen over OG Oreos because of their status as “the ultimate cookie for adults,” according to Oreo, helps the chocolate flavor make more sense. Wall says this wine was designed to be “sessionable,” which, to me, means you can drink a couple glasses alongside a whole row of Oreo Thins.

Overall, the Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Wine Blend is unique, with hints of classic red wine and a chocolate flavor that’s front and center. I think one glass would be my limit, but if you’ve got a sweet tooth and penchant for bold reds, it might just be your new go-to dessert.

Where To Buy

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Wine Blend will be available to buy exclusively online starting on Dec. 9 (if you’re 21 or older) at 8 a.m. ET. This small-batch release costs $24.99 for a Oreo Thins Red Wine gift box that includes two 750-milliliter bottles of Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Wine Blend and one package of Oreo Thins cookies.

Courtesy of Oreo x Barefoot

Cheers to no longer having to choose between wine and cookies for dessert!