As we near the finale of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, I’m sure you’re left with lots of questions: Is Alice Bunny’s murderer? Who is Becky Butler? And, most importantly, what does the food taste like at The Pickle Diner? While I can’t address the first two, I can answer the third, because the OMITB pop-up experience in NYC has an IRL Pickle Diner with a full menu of dips.