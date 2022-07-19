This Tiny Detail In Only Murders May Point To Bunny's Killer

The first season of Only Murders In The Building ended with the murderer being someone quite close to one of the three podcasters, Charles’ girlfriend Jan. Perhaps it’s fitting that in the episode in which Jan made her significant return, suspicion fell on someone else who had worked their way into a podcaster’s heart. Despite a scene suggesting she was innocent, could Alice be the one who killed Bunny?

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 5 follow. It’s been a few weeks since viewers saw Mabel’s new love interest, Alice. The intervening weeks have seen Mabel working away at the new podcast season and gathering clues. But in this episode, Alice rang Mabel up, complaining her flat had a leak, making it impossible for her to host the artist’s collective party she was planning.

At first, Mabel didn’t seem too interested in hosting it herself. However, she changed her tune once she discovered the Arcatacombs lead directly into her closet. She even offered for Alice to spend the night since she was afraid to be alone and vulnerable to attack.

Charles and Oliver, meanwhile, saw Alice’s intrusion as yet another suspicious activity, and when Alice sidestepped questions from Oliver, he decided to pull out his big play. Oliver’s “big play” is just a silly 1970s party game called “Son of Sam.” (There are many variations, including “Jack The Ripper,” “Werewolf,” “Mafia,” and others.) The task was for the party to figure out who was the one holding the Son of Sam card before all the other players (who had innocent cards) were killed.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

But when the game came down to Mabel and Alice as the final two, Oliver began accusing Alice. Not just of being Son of Sam, but of lying about her name, her education, her family, her friends, the whole nine yards. Alice tried to keep a game face, but finally, she broke — just not in the way Oliver expected.

It turns out, Alice wasn’t born posh, nor was she elite-educated like she claimed. She’s just a plumber’s kid who barely passed her O levels. But Alice knew the art world wouldn’t accept a working-class kid, so she lied about her history to seem exciting and social climb. Humiliated, she exited the party, handing off her card to Oliver — an innocent victim, not the Son of Sam.

The party broke up after that, and Mabel forgave Alice for lying about her past. It seemed Oliver had merely removed another suspect from contention. But as the camera passed over Mabel and Alice in bed later that night, the Son of Sam card was half folded up in Alice’s purse.

Does this mean Alice was lying about her innocence? It seems likely. But there’s an alternate answer. The game was down to two people, and Alice had an innocent victim card. That could mean Mabel had the Son of Sam card — had she not, she would have pointed out to Charles (though maybe not Oliver) that no one had the Son of Sam card and that someone was lying. And that gives Mabel the ability to have dropped that card in Alice’s purse.

Curiouser and curiouser. Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building continues with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Hulu.