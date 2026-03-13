The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season kicks off on March 13 with a match between the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit, and Portland’s youngest player (and first in the league under 18 to sign a professional contract), Olivia Moultrie, is looking forward to getting back to her team. “We have a lot of the same faces as last year, so I'm really excited to continue to build on the foundation we had in 2025,” she says.

Thanks to the NWSL expansion earlier this year, Portland will get to compete against two new teams in the league this season. “It'll be fun to go to new markets, and I always look forward to seeing the fans,” the Thorns midfielder says of Boston Legacy and Denver Summit. The 20-year-old soccer player from Santa Clarita, California, makes it a part of her postmatch routine to thank the supporters who stick around after each game. “Especially at home games, we take a lap and say thank you to our fans,” the Red Bull athlete says. “It gives us a moment to sign autographs and calm down when the adrenaline is still high.”

Below, Moultrie shares more about how she unwinds after a game.

Red Bull

Elite Daily: After you’ve made your way around the stadium to say thanks to your fans, walk me through the rest of your postgame routine.

Olivia Moultrie: I shower, change, and on my drive home, I always blast music. I'm still hype at that point, and the music reflects whether we won or lost.

ED: What is on your postgame playlist if it goes well and when it doesn't go well?

OM: Tate McRae can be on both sides for me. There is some music where the energy is angry and sad. I can get with that if we lose. And then, some songs are super upbeat for when we win. Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” is a big one for me.

ED: And what do you do once you get home?

OM: I like to debrief with my family after home games. I'll chat with them, hang out, and get dinner. We talk until I finally get tired, and then I'm trying to get into my pajamas, get comfy, and lie down.

Tom Hauck/NWSL/Getty Images

ED: What are you craving after a game?

OM: It depends on the location where we play. In really hot climates, I just want a cold drink. I can't even think about food. At home, I love yogurt bowls. Sometimes, comfort food is all I want, and other times, I want Domino's pizza.

ED: As a Red Bull athlete, what’s your fave flavor of the drink?

OM: I love the winter edition Fuji apple flavor, the sugar-free one. I drink it every morning.

ED: What products do you keep in your gym bag for after the game?

OM: I love gum. If someone needs gum, they come ask me. After a game, I really like to chew the orange Trident tropical citrus gum. It gives me a little sweet treat that I can have right then as I shower and get ready to go home.

ED: What are some of your favorite recovery rituals?

OM: I definitely mix it up. At home, I love to get in the sauna or an Epsom salt bath. I also have Normatec boots, and I get in those and read. I ice bath a lot if I'm at the stadium as well.

ED: What are you currently reading?

OM: The second book of the Heavenly Bodies series, Fallen Stars.

ED: As you’re unwinding before bed, is there anything else you need to do?

OM: Sometimes, I like to rewatch the game right away because it’s super fresh in my brain. I want to see what I could have done better, what was good, and then move on. We'll usually have an off-day after, and I can relax more if I know what I have to do differently. Once I know, my brain can completely switch off.

ED: How do you like to celebrate a big win?

OM: My favorite people to celebrate with are my family. They're my favorite people to see, and they're always there to support me. It's also fun to hear about their experience at the games. They're watching from the stands, so I'm like, “What did you guys see? What did you think?”

Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

ED: Is there anyone in particular that you want to text right away after a good game?

OM: My dad is usually the first person I talk to. He's been the one who would take me to every practice and every game when I was little. The hard conversations were usually with him. He taught me so much about who I am as a competitor and how I deal with adversity. When I text him, I'm like, “What did you think of the game?” I want information.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself in 2026?

OM: Good health. I want to manifest good vibes and happiness, but at the end of the day, there will be a lot of mixed emotions. If I can stay healthy, I will be able to build on the things that I want, be able to get better as a player, impact winning for my team, and lead us to good things.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.