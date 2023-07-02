Of All The Weird Products Trending On Amazon Now, These 60 Are Totally Worth The Hype

While trends come and go, some prove to be invaluable long after the hype dies down. From clever tools to clean your home (like a lint remover you can even use directly on your pet) to accessories and beauty products you soon won’t be able to live without, Amazon has it all and this list contains the gems that reviewers are obsessed with — including the beauty product that has racked up over 137,000 five-star reviews. Scroll on knowing that the items you’ll be adding to your cart are worth every penny; everything is less than $40.

01 This Adorable Egg Separator That’s Dishwasher-Safe Sretanj Egg Separator Amazon $8 See On Amazon As functional as it is adorable, this egg separator will quickly become one of your favorite kitchen tools. By pouring the whites through the chicken’s mouth, recipes will be easier than ever to complete. Plus, it’s so small that it will hardly take up any drawer space. It is dishwasher safe and can be used in the microwave or oven as well.

02 This Plug-In Fly Trap That Protects 400 Square Feet Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Using only a UV LED light, this plug-in fly trap is safe to use around pets and children and it emits no chemicals or scents into the air. It naturally attracts flying insects to its glue card, protecting up to 400 square feet. The mess stays hidden in the back so that all you see is the sleek white surface. It comes with an extra glue card as well.

03 This Versatile Misting Spray Bottle That Even Works Upside Down Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you need to gently water your plants, mix up your own cleaning solution, or prep your hair for the day, this spray bottle will come in handy whenever you’re in need of an ultra-fine mist. The 10-ounce bottle is completely leakproof and works from any angle. And it’s easy to use because it only requires a gentle pull on the trigger.

04 A $12 Adjustable Belt Bag That’s Water-Resistant Telena Belt Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This belt bag will become your new go-to for walks in the park, running chores around town, and everything in between. It’s made of water-resistant material that is durable while still being lightweight so that you don’t feel weighed down. Inside, you’ll find three side mesh pockets to organize all your essentials while you slip your phone into the zippered exterior pocket.

05 These Nose Strips That Reviewers Call The Most Effective Product They’ve Used Mighty Patch Nose Pore Strips (10 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with only one ingredient, this 10-pack of pore strips is safe to use on any skin type. The hydrocolloid patches work overnight (in just six to eight hours) to absorb gunk and leave you with clearer skin. They peel off gently and won’t cause any irritation. “I can’t believe how well this works! I’ve tried everything [...] but this seemingly simple strip is the most effective product I’ve ever used on my nose,” wrote one reviewer.

06 These Ice Ball Makers For Elevated Cold Drinks WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon This ice ball maker will make it easy to impress your guests. Each of the two trays included in this set will make 33 round ice balls that will instantly elevate your coffee or wine. And because they’re made of plastic, it’s easy to pop out the ice cubes by simply twisting the tray. The included container can hold up to 200 balls.

07 These Quick-Drying Water Shoes With Thick Insoles ATHMILE Water Shoes Amazon $11 See On Amazon As snug and lightweight as a pair of socks, you won’t even feel these water shoes. They’re extremely flexible so that your feet have the freedom to move and bend with ease and they’re easy to pack while traveling. Their rubber sole has anti-slip grooves and will protect your skin from sharp objects. Available styles: 40

08 A Genius Portable Cereal Cup Available In 5 Fun Colors CRUNCHCUP A Portable Plastic Cereal Cup Amazon $30 See On Amazon With the help of this portable cereal cup, breakfast (or snack time) has never been this easy; this dishwasher-safe cup allows you to enjoy a “bowl” while on the go. The container actually has two cups inside so that the cereal and milk don’t mix until you tip it to eat — so your cereal never gets soggy. Available styles: 5

09 This Highly Rated Foot Peel Mask Available In 10 Scents DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, this foot peel mask with over 50,000 five-star reviews sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal baby-smooth heels. Cracks and calluses will be gone after leaving these sock-shaped masks on for just one hour. Choose between calming scents like vanilla, coconut, and more. Available styles: 10

10 These Sneaker Cleaning Pads That Instantly Whiten Soles SneakERASERS Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon No mark, scuff, or dirt will be too tough for these sneaker cleaner pads to handle. The sponges have a dual-layer design that allows you to scrub as the cleaning solution is released. And because each is pre-moistened, it’s easy to wipe away stains on the go; just reactivate with water if they dry up.

11 These Reusable Nipple Covers That Will Stick For Up To 12 Hours NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from flexible silicone, these reusable nipple covers will not only be comfortable to wear, but they’ll also create a seamless look. They’re also water-resistant so they can be worn on even the hottest day. Their adhesive backing will stay in place for up to 12 hours at a time. They come in five shades and two sizes in the listing. Available styles: 5

12 A Lint Remover That Even Works On Pets Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a unique head that doesn’t require batteries or sticky sheets, this pet hair remover can be used time and time again. It reaches deep for hair that has become embedded in your clothes and upholstery. It can even be used on your actual pet to keep them groomed and capture fur at the source.

13 This Giant Sun Shade That Blocks Out 98% Of Harmful UV Rays Shade&Beyond Sun Shade Sail Triangle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in 12 different shades (including a fun pink and teal), this sun shade can seamlessly blend in or add to your backyard decor while also keeping you protected. It’s made of durable polyethylene fabric that blocks out up to 98% of UV rays while still allowing breezes to pass through. Plus, your purchase includes a five-year warranty. Available styles: 12

14 A Surge-Protected Outlet Extender With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn two ports into eight with this highly rated, sleek outlet extender. It has six three-prong outlets and two USB ports that all provide fast charging and are equipped with surge protection. It can also act as a night light with a touch sensor border that can be adjusted between three different levels of brightness.

15 A Cooling Towel That Lasts For 4 Hours Ergodyne Evaporative Cooling Towel Amazon $8 See On Amazon By simply wetting this cooling towel, you can enjoy relief from the heat for up to four hours. At over two feet long, it will completely cover your neck and hang down to your chest. To reuse, just run it under water and it can be thrown in the washing machine for cleaning. Between uses, simply let it air dry. Available styles: 5

16 This Space-Saving Silicone Strainer That Works With Almost Any Pot Or Pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon At just half the size of a traditional colander, this silicone strainer will save you a ton of storage space. Its flexible and non-slip material can be clamped onto any pot or pan, so there’s no need to transfer pasta or salad back and forth. It’s heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and features a built-in pouring spout. Available styles: 5

17 A Magnetic Screen Door With 47,000+ 5-Star Reviews Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want to keep bugs out of the house while still being able to easily move inside and out, install this highly rated magnetic screen door which takes just minutes to set up. It’s made of heavy-duty mesh that can handle daily use while resisting wear and tear. All you need to hang it up are the included metal thumbtacks.

18 This Water Bottle Pump That Works For 40 Days Per Charge Myvision Water Bottle Pump Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you don’t have access to a traditional water cooler but still want to use a two- to five-gallon jug for the whole family, pick up this water bottle pump for easy pouring. Its universal cap attaches to any lid and is made of stainless steel that won’t rust. It runs on rechargeable batteries that can last for up to 40 days. Available styles: 3

19 A Durable Pineapple Corer With An Ergonomic Handle Newness Pineapple Corer Amazon $14 See On Amazon To save time and energy (and avoid buying pricey pre-cut fruit), pull out this pineapple corer the next time you’re in the mood for fresh pineapple. Thanks to its stainless steel blades, it can peel, core, and slice in just seconds. The perfectly shaped rings it creates are great for creating an appetizing tray for guests to nibble on. Available styles: 5

20 This Flexible Book Light With 3 Color Temperatures Gritin 16 LED Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon To wind down at the end of a night without keeping on harsh overhead bulbs (or waking anyone else in the room), clip this book light right onto the pages or your headboard. Its LED beads block out blue light and can be adjusted between three different color temperatures. The device also features a flexible gooseneck so you can direct the brightness exactly where needed. Plus, it won’t need to be recharged for 80 hours. Available styles: 6

21 A Bamboo Cutting Board With A Tray For Easy Meal Prep Cuisinart Bamboo Cutting Board with Hidden Tray Amazon $36 See On Amazon To make cooking as easy as possible, add this bamboo cutting board with a 4.8-star overall rating to your cart. It has an indented channel to catch any spills, keeping your counters clean. Plus, it has a slide-out stainless steel tray that can be used to collect waste or transfer food to and from the grill or oven.

22 This Versatile Double-Sided Tape That’s Safe To Use On Tons Of Surfaces CZoffpro Double Sided Mounting Tape Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made of premium acrylic gel, this double-sided tape is heavy-duty and it can stick to marble, wood, glass, ceramic tile, and plastic — indoors or out. Use it to neatly display pictures and decorations or even to keep down rug corners. It’s easy to remove and won’t leave behind any residue or cause any damage to the surface below. It’s available in several widths and lengths within the listing.

23 A Soothing Serum With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating Beauty of Joseon Calming Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with green tea, mugwort, and vitamin B5, this calming serum works to moisturize and refresh the skin. The nourishing ingredients can help soothe the skin and create a barrier to prevent irritation. It’s so lightweight, you’ll feel like you have nothing on at all.

24 A Set Of Dermaplaning Razors With 137,000+ 5-Star Reviews Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool Amazon - $6 See On Amazon To gently exfoliate your skin in just minutes, use one of these dermaplaning razors. You can use them to remove fine hairs and dead skin cells for even skincare and makeup application. They can also be used to shape your eyebrows without having to take a trip to the salon. The slim, travel-friendly tool comes in a pack of three.

25 A Portable Neck Fan That Keeps You Cool For 16 Hours penkou Portable Neck Fan Amazon $30 See On Amazon To stay cool in the warm months, don’t leave the house without this hands-free portable neck fan. Both sides are covered in air outlets that quietly release cool air for up to 16 hours, depending on which of the three speeds you adjust it to. And since it weighs only 8.8 ounces, it won’t be uncomfortable to wear for long periods. Available styles: 10

26 These Luxurious Satin Pillowcases That Come In 35+ Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon After covering your pillows with these satin pillowcases, your skin and hair will thank you. Their soft, smooth fabric prevents creases and tugs so you wake up looking and feeling your best. They have an envelope closure that’s easy to get on (and won’t slip off in the night) and a glossy finish that won’t fade after going through the wash. Available styles: 37

27 These Colorful Bluetooth Earbuds That Are Sweat-Resistant JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case Amazon $25 See On Amazon Smaller than most, these Bluetooth earbuds can easily fit in your pocket so that you’re never left stranded without a way to listen to your favorite playlist. They’re made of sweat-resistant material that you can use while working out without worrying about damage. Use them to pick up calls hands-free while enjoying crystal clear sound. Available styles: 7

28 A Pair Of Rustproof Shower Caddies With A 4.9-Star Overall Rating EUDELE Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, this highly rated pair of shower caddies is meant to last for up to eight years in even the most humid conditions. Each of the two shelves included in this pack can hold up to 40 pounds and is held up by a strong adhesive backing that won’t ruin your tile or glass. Plus, each is equipped with six hooks from which you can hang your loofah or even cooking utensils if you use this to add storage in the kitchen.

29 A Set Of Stretchy Bodysuits For Just $7 Each OQQ Sleeveless Bodysuit (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Coming in a great variety of colors, this three-pack of bodysuits will have you covered when it comes to having enough everyday basics to match any outfit. They’re made of a soft ribbed material that gives a seamless fit thanks to their nylon and spandex blend. And because they have a snap button closure at the crotch, they are easy to get on and off. Available styles: 26

30 A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit With Over 23,000+ 5-Star Reviews Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon By using this vent cleaner kit, you can save on your electricity bill, make your dryer last longer, and prevent house fires. By removing built-up lint, your dryer will perform better so that it can waste less energy trying to get the job done. The kit comes with a flexible hose that can connect to almost any vacuum and reach deep inside your dryer.

31 This Durable Chopper That Protects Your Fingers Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon To prep your veggies and greens safely, reach for this salad chopper the next time you’re in the kitchen. Its unique design keeps your fingers at a safe distance from the two blades that work quickly to slice and dice. The entire tool is stainless steel and comes with blade covers to keep it sharp and make it safe to store in a drawer.

32 These Plush Microfiber Pillows That Feature 2 Kinds Of Filling EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon After placing this set of microfiber pillows on your bed, you’ll feel like you escaped to a luxury hotel room. Both are filled with microfiber, half of which is hollow and half of which is gel. The combination of the two offers soft yet firm support so you get a good night’s sleep.

33 An Expandable Colander Basket That’s Heat-Resistant BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Amazon $17 See On Amazon This colander basket is sure to fit over any sink thanks to its ability to expand from 14 to 19 inches wide. It’ll sit comfortably on the edges as you wash fruit, drain pasta, and more. The plastic material is completely BPA-free and heat-resistant so you don’t have to hesitate to pour boiling liquids into it. Several colors are available in the listing, as are two-packs. Available styles: 12

34 This Stylish Lunch Bag That Comes In Lots Of Patterns & Colors DALINDA Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon While this lunch bag may look like a purse, this spacious container actually has three layers of insulation on the inside so that your sandwich and drink stay cold (or hot) throughout the day. It also features an outer zippered pocket for small items and a side pocket for water bottles and thermoses. The water-resistant Oxford cloth comes in 18 different patterns and colors. Available styles: 18

35 A Gel Callus Remover With 36,000+ 5-Star Reviews Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon After leaving this callus remover on for just a few minutes, you’ll be left with silky-smooth feet. The extra-strength gel is able to remove corns and remove cracks as well. “I’m almost 100% sure that this is the exact product my salon uses. [...] My feet looked beautiful soon after I started. So much dead skin came off and it was effortless compared to the [callus] trimmer that I had to use in the past.” wrote one shopper.

36 A Mattifying Makeup Setting Spray That Lasts All Day Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Setting Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even those with oily skin can reap the benefits of using this makeup setting spray. The super lightweight mist locks in powders, creams, and liquids, leaving a matte finish that lasts all day. And the formula is cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free. One fan wrote, “It’s a miracle. My make-up looks fresh all day. And this smells so good!”

37 This Set Of Packing Cubes That’ll Make Travel So Much Easier BAGAIL Packing Cubes (8 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of smooth nylon and breathable mesh, these packing cubes protect your clothing against odors and water (or leaking shampoo). This eight-piece set makes it easier to fit more in your luggage while also giving you a more organized view of everything you’ve brought. The pack even comes with a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, and a drawstring bag that can be used to separate your dirty laundry. Available styles: 13

38 A Colorful Hummingbird Feeder That Doesn’t Need To be Refilled Often Wosnows Hummingbird Feeder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This colorful hummingbird feeder is sure to attract plenty of visitors. It can hold 26 ounces of sweet liquid so you won’t need to refill it often and it has a silicone seal that makes it leakproof, too. A built-in ant moat keeps pests away and it comes with a brush for easy cleaning. Available styles: 4

39 A Steel Basket So You Won’t Need Foil To Grill Cave Tools Vegetable Grill Basket Amazon $33 See On Amazon To keep food from falling directly into the flames without using foil, pile all your veggies, shrimp, and chopped meat into this grill basket. It has thin slits throughout the bottom and sides so that each piece can be evenly heated but will still keep even the smallest pieces of food from being wasted. And because it’s made of stainless steel, you won’t have to worry about any rusting. Available styles:

40 A $9 Wood Repair Kit To Cover Scratches & Scuffs Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This wood repair kit comes in various wood-tone colors like deep mahogany and warm oak. Use the six markers to cover up scratches while the wax crayons can be used to fill in scuffs. The results are permanent and the set comes with a crayon sharpener and buffing cloth. Use it on wood furniture or even flooring.

41 These Comfy Moisturizing Socks For Cracked Heels Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These moisturizing heel socks are filled with a super squishy gel that’s both comfortable to walk in and that locks your favorite foot cream in, keeping it off your floors and sheets. The socks are vented to keep your feet cool and the set comes with four socks total.

42 This Popular Roller To Help Your Skin-Care Products Soak In Deeper Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon After using this microneedling roller that will leave you with a glowing complexion, you’ll notice how your serums and other skincare products are able to better absorb into the skin. It can also be used on the scalp or as a beard roller.

43 These Comfy Overalls That Come In 13 Colors Yeokou Short Overalls Amazon $26 See On Amazon Because they can be styled in countless ways, these cotton overalls are a great buy you’ll constantly wear. You can show off a crop top through the low-cut sides or even wear it with one strap unhooked for a laid-back look. Its four pockets (two on the front sides and two on the back) mean you’ll have enough room to carry all your small essentials. Available styles: 13

44 These Cult-Favorite Gold Eye Masks To Soothe Under Your Eyes DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add these 24k gold eye masks with over 21,000 five-star reviews to your cart to have a luxurious spa day at home. They're made with nourishing ingredients that will help brighten and soothe the delicate skin around your eyes. They can be used on any skin type and the set comes with 15 pairs in travel-ready packets.

45 This Luxurious Shave Oil Made With Shea Butter Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with nourishing natural ingredients like argan oil, vitamin E oat kernel extract, and shea butter, this shave oil will give you the smoothest finish. It prevents nicks and cuts while also moisturizing the skin. And since it’s made without parabens, sulfates, or alcohol, it won’t irritate the skin. Pick it up in a rose, vanilla, or coconut and lime fragrance in the listing.

46 A Gentle Makeup Remover Cloth That Lasts For 5 Years MakeUp Eraser Cleansing Cloth Amazon $20 See On Amazon Adding this makeup remover cloth to your cart will actually end up saving you a ton of money. Instead of buying disposable wipes, you can reuse this machine-washable pad for up to five years, which is good for the environment and your wallet. All you need is water to use it to remove everything from foundation to waterproof mascara. Available styles: 11

47 This Stainless Steel Container That Stores 5 Cups Of Grease Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of letting your leftovers go to waste, use this grease container to store the fat after frying bacon. The dishwasher-safe stainless steel canister has a built-in strainer to keep out any unwanted bits and a sturdy lid for freshness. Use the bacon fat in sautés, to make popcorn, pancakes, or just about anything else you can think of.

48 An Alarm Clock You Have To Chase To Turn Off CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even the deepest sleeper won’t be able to snooze through the sounds and actions of this moving alarm clock. Not only is it extremely loud, but it also jumps off your bedside table in order to physically get you out of bed in the morning. It can survive drops up to three feet and will begin rolling away to ensure that you start your day. Available styles: 10

49 This Toothbrush Holder That Doesn’t Require Any Drilling iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon In addition to being a convenient (and sanitary) toothbrush holder, this tool doubles as a storage shelf. The top has three separate sections for organizing your toothpaste, makeup brushes, and lotions. The three jewel-toned cups are removable and because it’s waterproof and safe to stick to metal, wood, mirrors, or tile, the organizer can be placed nearly anywhere.

50 An LED Desk Lamp That Will Last For Decades Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a flexible arm that rotates 230 degrees and a base that swivels 90 degrees, this LED desk lamp makes it easy to continue doing your work without disturbing others in the room. The bright light will be directed exactly where you need it and can be switched between three different brightness levels. The durable design is meant to last for over 50,000 hours, which can equate to 25 years of use.

51 These Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Come In 3 Finishes Homemaid Living Adjustable & Expandable Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Able to extend from 17.5 to 22 inches, these bamboo drawer dividers can be used to create a more organized bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom. They’re made of water-resistant bamboo wood and have non-slip rubber pads on either end to keep them in place and prevent scratches. They’re available in white, grey, and a natural wood finish to match your furniture or cabinets. Available styles: 3

52 This Purple Hair Mask That’ll Save You A Trip To The Salon Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon This purple hair mask can reduce brassiness in blonde, platinum, gray, or silver hair. The gloss treatment can also help reduce breakage and moisturize. It’s made with soy protein and vitamin B5 and is free of sulfates and parabens. “This product was more intense and way more effective than using any purple shampoo and I will be recommending it to all of my friends as it will save you a trip to the salon to get it toned,” wrote one reviewer.

53 A $9 Microfiber Cleaning Cloth That Can Be Reused 1,000+ Times Pure-Sky Magic Deep Clean Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can use this microfiber cleaning cloth dry to clean up spills or scrub out stains or you can simply add a bit of water to wipe down glass, marble, and tile. It’s safe to use on nearly any surface and can be washed and reused over 1,000 times. It has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.

54 This 1-Gallon Water Bottle That Comes With 2 Different Lids AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Time Marker Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this one-gallon water bottle by your side, you’ll never have to worry about not properly hydrating throughout the day. It’s labeled with both time markers and measurement amounts so you can know exactly how much you’re drinking and set goals for yourself. Plus, it’s convenient to tote because it has both a side handle and a top carrying strap, and it comes with two different styles of lids. Available styles: 28

55 This Drip-Free Glass Dispenser For Honey Or Syrup Hunnibi Glass Syrup Dispenser Amazon $17 See On Amazon This glass syrup dispenser can be used for honey, syrup, and other types of liquid. With a non-drip spout and press-to-release handle, no sticky messes will be created when getting breakfast ready. It can hold one cup and comes with a holder to keep it upright for storage.

56 A Wallet That’s Easy To Hide To Keep Your Valuables Safe Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of elastic fabric, this bra wallet is comfortable to keep hidden under your clothes, whether it be in your top or the waistband of your pants. It buttons shut so that your jewelry, keys, and cash all stay safe while on the go. Use it on your next trip or concert. Available styles: 2

57 An Under-$30 Bidet Attachment That Takes Just Minutes To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon You don’t need to hire a plumber to upgrade your bathroom, all you need is this surprisingly budget-friendly bidet attachment. You can install it yourself in just minutes — it doesn’t require an electrical outlet or additional water supply. It has an easy-access control dial to control the water pressure and nozzle angle.

58 This Eye Mask You Can Warm Or Chill With A Washable Cover Thrive Heated Eye Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you have dry eyes or simply want to relax after a long day, this heated eye mask can help with discomfort. It can be heated in the microwave for warmth or frozen for cooling. Plus, its fabric cover and strap are gentle on the skin and the cover can be removed and washed.

59 This LED Ring Light With 10 Brightness Levels GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon From getting you ready for your next Zoom call to setting up the perfect photo, this ring light can clamp right onto your laptop or phone and provide two hours of illumination. It has three different color temperature settings and 10 different brightness levels. Plus, it’s easily rechargeable by USB.