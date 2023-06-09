60 Cool Home Trends Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

What if I told you that it’s possible to unleash your inner designer without breaking the bank? Because it is. In fact, I've compiled a list of 60 cool, affordable home products and trends on Amazon that reviewers are obsessed with — so you can say goodbye to aesthetic Instagram envy and add these items to your cart.

From decorative accent pieces to functional gadgets to clever organizational tools, there's something for every corner of your home. Indulge in the joy of reviving your space, one affordable treasure at a time.

01 This Wave Pattern Mirror That Opens Up A Space Z PLINRISE Aesthetic Wave Pattern Irregular Frame Mirror Amazon $13 See on Amazon A little bit retro, a little bit Barbie-core, this funky wavy mirror will enhance your home decor and add an artistic touch to any space. Whether you lean it against the wall on your desk or hang it on the wall, you can use it as a focal point to open up the room and add a touch of sophistication. It comes in four fabulous colors and makes a great gift.

02 A Disco Ball Planter That Brings The Groove SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Planter Amazon $28 See on Amazon Each glass mirror piece on this disco ball planter is carefully applied by hand, adding a sparkly style to whatever plant it holds. Hang it with the sturdy chain or macrame rope provided, and watch as the reflective surface fills the room with dazzling sunlight, adding a funky and retro touch to any space. Appropriate for many different types of plants, you can use it to brighten up your kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, or covered porch.

03 This Cheerful Flower Rug That Will Put A Smile On Your Space FOMAILE Smiley Face Rug Amazon $21 See on Amazon Add a touch of cheer to your home with this smiley face bath mat. Super absorbent with an anti-slip backing, it keeps your feet dry in the bathroom, but its bright colors and adorable design make it a delightful decorative choice for any room in the house. High-quality plush makes it soft and comfortable, plus it's easy to maintain as it is machine washable and non-shedding.

04 These Slate Drink Coasters That Bring Style To Your Tabletops GOH DODD Slate Drinks Coasters (Set of 8) Amazon $17 See on Amazon This set of eight black stone coasters is versatile and fits all kinds of drinkware. They provide excellent tabletop protection, preventing condensation from leaving stains or watermarks on surfaces, and the nonslip design ensures your furniture stays scratch-free. Made from eco-friendly slate, these coasters come with a storage stand and are easy to clean. If you want to get creative and personalize them, they’re great for painting or writing on with chalk.

05 An Iced Tea Maker That Brews The Perfect Cup Every Time Takeya Premium Quality Iced Tea Maker Amazon $21 See on Amazon Brew up to 1 quart of delicious, true-to-taste iced tea in just minutes with this iced tea maker. Whether you prefer loose tea or tea bags, this versatile tritan pitcher has you covered. The removable brew basket and easy-to-clean pitcher make maintenance a breeze, and it comes in two sizes and four colors.

06 This Acrylic Cell Phone Stand With Over 6,000 Reviews Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand Amazon $9 See on Amazon Sick of your phone falling over halfway through a Facetime call? Experience hands-free convenience and ergonomic viewing with this stylish acrylic cell phone stand. Widely compatible with various devices, it’s suitable for smartphones, tablets, and e-readers, offering a durable and antislip design with rubber pads. Its durable and sleek construction complements any space, while the reserved charging hole allows simultaneous charging. With over 6,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 stars, this versatile stand is perfect for anyone seeking comfort and functionality in their daily tech use.

07 An Elegant Lemon Juicer That Helps You “Squeeze” The Day HNQH Manual Lemon Juicer Amazon $6 See on Amazon If you’re a regular on Drink-Tok, odds are you’ve seen this elegant lemon juicer. Its sophisticated bird-like design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also allows for easy juice extraction with a simple press. So easy to clean, this versatile squeezer is a must-have in any kitchen, perfect for adding a burst of flavor to a wide range of dishes.

08 These Faux Plants That Look Astonishingly Real Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Not much of a green thumb? Not a problem: add a touch of green to your living space with these mini potted artificial plants. Made with plastic eucalyptus leaves and a paper pulp pot, these plants require no maintenance and will never wither or fade. The lifelike design features frosty gray-green leaves, adding a realistic and refreshing look to any room. Perfect for decorating your office, home, or outdoor spaces, each pack includes three small faux plants measuring just under 10 inches tall.

09 A Pack Of Reusable Dishcloths That Will Save You Money On Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon These reusable dishcloths can be washed and used again and again, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to paper towels. Suitable for various surfaces, they excel at wiping spills, scrubbing dishes, and drying surfaces. Each value pack contains 10 washable dish rags in various colors, ensuring you'll always have one on hand. Made from cellulose and cotton, these dishcloths are soft when wet and gritty for tough scrubbing when dry.

10 This Rechargeable Lamp That Folds Into A “Cookie” Shape For Transport One Fire Mini Lamp Amazon $17 See on Amazon This versatile and portable LED desk lamp is a perfect combination of functionality and style. Battery-operated and rechargeable, it offers flicker-free and non-glare lighting with adjustable brightness levels. In addition, its unique foldable design makes it compact and easy to carry anywhere. With a long-lasting built-in battery, this cute, user-friendly lamp is perfect for studying, reading, or creating a cozy ambiance.

11 A Tabletop Slicer Designed For Bagels Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon $20 See on Amazon This tabletop bagel slicer features a built-in safety shield that keeps your hands away from the blade, ensuring a clean and precise cut every time. Not limited to bagels, it can also be used for muffins, buns, and rolls of all sizes — and the serrated cutting edges and nonstick-coated blade guarantee smooth slicing and durability.

12 This Best-Selling Lamp That Brings The Moon Inside Your Home BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $24 See on Amazon Crafted with precision using NASA satellite data, this beautiful lunar lamp showcases a 3D representation of the moon's surface. With its color-drawing craft and built-in LED lights, it creates a stunning galaxy-like effect. Control the colors with the touch-sensitive metal ring or the included remote, and enjoy its long-lasting battery life.

13 These Beautiful Crystal Wine Glasses With A Unique Square Shape Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Crafted from 100% lead-free crystal, these stunning wine glasses boast a contemporary design that beautifully showcases and enhances the flavors and aromas of your favorite wines. Handmade by skilled artisans, these glasses are a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with thousands of happy reviewers and a high 4.7-star rating.

14 A Macrame Table Runner That Goes With Any Decor OurWarm Table Runner Amazon $15 See on Amazon Enhance your table setting with the natural beauty of this macrame table runner. It fits dining tables up to 8 feet long and is crafted from 100% cotton, making it durable, eco-friendly, and reusable. The unique design features a delicate cream and burlap color cotton thread weave with tassels, adding a minimalist and rustic charm to your table. Protective, decorative, and beautiful, it’s suitable for various occasions and locations and refreshes your table.

15 These Trays That Make The Coolest Ice Cubes Zalik Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Elevate your cocktail experience and wow your guests with these must-have sphere and cube ice cube molds. Made from high-quality, food-grade silicone, they allow you to create perfectly shaped ice without any spills. The molds are flexible, durable, and easy to use, guaranteeing a quick release.

16 A Set Of Bubble Candles That Bring Sculptural Whimsy To Your Space ACITHGL Bubble Candle (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See on Amazon For a touch of quirky elegance in your home, jump on the trend that has over 79 million views on TikTok, and get yourself a set of these bubble candles. Made with high-quality soy wax, cotton wicks, and essential oils, each candle emits a beautiful floral scent. With their novel and simple design, they seamlessly fit into any interior, adding a stylish touch to your space.

17 This Reflective Digital Alarm Clock With USB Ports SZELAM Digital Clock Amazon $24 See on Amazon This alarm clock has such a reflective surface it can double as a makeup mirror. The clock operates silently for a peaceful sleep environment and features a luminous function for easy nighttime visibility. It offers three brightness settings to protect your eyes and has a memory function to retain settings. Dual USB ports allow convenient device charging, and its snooze function is ideal for heavy sleepers. More than anything, its 18,000 five-star reviews speak for themselves.

18 An Adjustable Storage Rack For Keeping Your Desk Tidy Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Amazon $26 See on Amazon I have this adjustable storage rack on my desk, and I love it. Crafted from natural wood, it provides stability and security and adds a touch of elegance to your home or office. With its versatile design, you can customize the position and distance between the two main parts to suit your needs perfectly. It's lightweight and easy to transport, making it a great solution for saving space on your desktop. Say goodbye to clutter and embrace a stylish and organized workspace.

19 This Drawer Insert That Brings Order To Your Spices MIUKAA Clear Acrylic Spice Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Spice up your life with a little organization. This spice rack helps transform your kitchen into a clutter-free and efficient space. Made from thick, clear acrylic, it is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean. With its expandable and slim profile, it fits most drawers and cabinets, holding up to 56 4-ounce spice jars. The slanted levels allow for easy access, and no tools are required for installation. It’s also great for organizing other small items.

20 A Cloud Keyholder That Doubles As Cute Decor TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder Amazon $6 See on Amazon No more boring key racks; get this adorable cloud-shaped key holder. With its fluffy white design, it's a charming addition to any kitchen, living room, bedroom, or bathroom. It uses powerful magnets to securely hang three iron key rings and is easy to install with its strong adhesive backing. It keeps your keys organized and easily accessible.

21 This Lamp That Has All The Colors Of A Sunset Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp Amazon $9 See on Amazon Don't let overcast days rain on your parade — this projection lamp brings the beauty of sunsets to you. It creates a romantic backdrop for stunning pictures and enhances any space with its natural light and rainbow reflections. The adjustable design and durable construction make it perfect for creating a relaxing and captivating environment. Plus, it's easy to use and comes with a long-lasting LED lamp.

22 A Sleek & Stylish Modern Lamp O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp with Touch Sensor Amazon $30 See on Amazon A versatile lighting solution for any situation, this table lamp has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 48 hours, making it a reliable bedside companion. The touch sensor dimmer allows you to adjust the brightness settings easily, while the universal USB charging ensures convenience wherever you go. Its sleek design adds a stylish touch to any space.

23 These Realistic Eucalyptus Stems That Add Some Greenery To Your Decor FUNARTY Artificial Eucalyptus Leave (15 Pieces) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Add a touch of elegance and break the monotony with these beautiful and hassle-free eucalyptus stems. Each pack includes 15 stems of realistic forest green leaves made from high-quality plastic and iron wire. They’re flexible, so these stems can be easily shaped and trimmed to fit your creative needs. They require no maintenance and can be used for indoor decoration, table settings, or as a versatile craft supply.

24 A Set Of Amber Glass Jars That Make Your Soap Sophisticated Vine Creations Amber Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Upgrade your daily essentials with this set of two premium amber glass jars. With stainless steel pumps for effortless dispensing and UV protection to preserve the quality of your liquids, these bottles are perfect for liquid soaps, aromatherapy, essential oils, and lotions. The package includes five elegant, waterproof labels for a simple and clean aesthetic. Elevate your bathroom or kitchen with these beautifully stylish bottles.

25 This Milk Frother For Creating Fabulous Lattes At Home Cafe Casa Make Your Barista Jealous Electric Milk Frother Amazon $17 See on Amazon Be your own barista and indulge in café-quality coffee at home with this easy-to-use handheld milk frother. Create fluffy foam and enjoy lattes, cappuccinos, and more. Made with a durable stainless-steel whisk and ergonomic handle, this frother is built to last and can also be used to scramble eggs or whip up protein shakes. Cleanup is a breeze — simply rinse the whisk under hot water.

26 These Velvet Hangers That Hold Everything From Coats To Negligees Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon Keep your wardrobe organized and your clothes pristine with these durable velvet hangers. The nonslip velvet surface, strong grip, and notched shoulders ensure your garments stay securely hung and preserve clothing with their curved design. They’re ultra-thin, so they save space and also feature an additional horizontal bar for versatile use. They’re capable of holding up to 10 pounds each and come in seven different colors.

27 A Device That Automatically Peels Potatoes For You Starfrit Rotato Express 2.0 Amazon $27 See on Amazon Experience the ultimate convenience in peeling with this electric fruit and vegetable peeler. Effortlessly peel a variety of produce with the press of a button. Simply secure the food, activate the peeler, and watch as it quickly removes the skin. With a power adapter and battery option, this peeler is versatile and convenient. So say goodbye to tedious peeling and hello to a fun and efficient way of preparing your ingredients.

28 This Handheld Steamer For Getting Wrinkles Out Of Clothes Hilife Handheld Steamer Amazon $30 See on Amazon A handheld steamer is a total game-changer when getting wrinkles out of your clothes. With a powerful 700W motor, this one produces long-lasting steam to effortlessly remove wrinkles from various fabrics. Its portable and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel, and the large water tank ensures up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. Don't let its small size fool you; this steamer works wonders on even the toughest wrinkles.

29 These Stylish Picture Frames For Hanging Artwork upsimples Picture Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Display your cherished memories and favorite artwork with this set of five picture frames. They are easy to mount with a spring-type action and can be hung in both horizontal and vertical orientations. The classic design suits all kinds of decor and helps you achieve cohesion on your walls.

30 This Bamboo Organizer For All Your Ziplock Bags SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $30 See on Amazon If multiple cardboard boxes are cluttering up your pantry or jamming up your drawers, you need this food storage bag organizer. Made of bamboo, this box is designed to neatly store gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-sized bags. With four slots, this fully-assembled organizer fits in different-sized drawers, providing a clutter-free solution. It includes 21 label stickers so you can easily identify your contents.

31 These Beautiful Window Clings That Protect Your Privacy Volcanics Window Privacy Film Static Window Clings Amazon $8 See on Amazon Experience privacy in style with this adhesive-free window privacy film. It applies easily and securely to windows, leaving no residue upon removal. With UV protection and energy-saving properties, it blocks up to 96% of UV rays and reduces glare. The film creates a beautiful rainbow effect when the sun shines through, resembling stained glass. It offers semi-private privacy protection while still allowing natural light to enter.

32 A Pair Of Decorative Floating Shelves For Functional Storage Greenco Intersecting Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Style meets function in these versatile criss-cross floating shelves. Perfect for any room, they are great for storing spice bottles in the kitchen, organizing toiletries in the bathroom, or displaying beloved knick-knacks in the living room. Easy to assemble and mount, they’re made of durable MDF laminate and come with all the mounting hardware required.

33 These Velvet Pillow Covers That Add A Pop Of Color To Your Couch MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with these velvet pillow covers. Measuring 18 by 18 inches (and available in other sizes as well), they are suitable for sofas, beds, and offices. They come in over four dozen colors, and the hidden zipper adds to the overall sophisticated look.

34 A Sprig Of Dried Pampas To Bring Interesting Texture To Your Decor MagicDecor Dried Pampas Grass Amazon $23 See on Amazon To enjoy some low-maintenance nature in your home, enhance your living space with this beautiful pampas grass. Made from high-quality natural flowers, this mix of white pampas grass, natural pampas grass, reed grass, and bunny tails offers endless possibilities for DIY projects and floral arrangements. With convenient maintenance and long-lasting beauty, it's perfect for weddings, home decor, and more.

35 These Functional Storage Baskets That Are Also Decorative Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Basket (Set of 3) Amazon $34 See on Amazon These beautiful woven baskets are a durable and versatile solution for organizing your home. Made from 100% cotton, this basket features a thick cloth base and reinforced handles, ensuring it can withstand heavy loads without tearing. It can be easily folded and steamed to regain its shape, and its neutral colors and minimalistic style make it suitable for any interior. Whether used as a blanket holder, laundry bin, or decorative basket, this storage basket is built to last.

36 A Pair Of Stylish Glass Mugs That Keep Beverages Warm JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See on Amazon The unique curvature of these glass mugs creates an engaging optical effect as drinks are suspended within the inner wall. Made from heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass, they are double-wall insulated to keep your beverage hot while keeping your hands cool. They are safe for dishwasher and microwave use.

37 This Exquisite Cocktail Shaker To Elevate Your Home Bar Godinger Dublin Cocktail Shaker Amazon $25 See on Amazon If you take your martinis shaken, not stirred, look no further than this gorgeous martini shaker. Crafted from stainless steel and lead-free crystal, this shaker has a capacity of 17 ounces. Its beautiful design and substantial weight make it the perfect tool for taking your happy hour from happy to ecstatic.

38 A Gallery Light So You Can Show Off Your Art FUNCHDAY Remote Picture Light Amazon $34 See on Amazon Display your artwork in style with this rechargeable picture light. You can easily control the on/off, dimming, and timer settings with both remote control and manual switch options. The brightness is adjustable, and the light tube can be rotated 150 degrees for optimal lighting direction. It’s easy to mount and perfect for illuminating paintings, artworks, photos, and more.

39 This Marble Chiller That Keeps Your Wine At The Perfect Temperature Homeries Marble Wine Chiller Bucket $35 See on Amazon This wine chiller bucket is a versatile and elegant accessory for any occasion. Made from beautiful and durable marble, it keeps wine and champagne bottles cool while adding a touch of sophistication. It is portable and multifunctional and can also be used as a decorative utensil holder or flower vase. Its stylish design complements any decor and has a felt base to ensure it doesn’t scratch your surfaces.

40 These Real Wax Candles With A Faux Flame GenSwin Flameless White Taper Candles (6-Pack) Amazon $33 See on Amazon Enjoy the warm glow and romantic atmosphere of an open flame without any actual fire with this set of taper candles. This set includes six flickering flameless taper candles made from real wax, giving a realistic look and feel. With a 10-key remote control, you can easily set timers, adjust brightness, and change flicker modes. It’s a complete package for creating a cozy and safe ambiance.

41 A Palette Organizer To Bring Order To Your Makeup Collection FAJ Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon Keeping up with the latest makeup trends leaves me with a cluttered vanity. This palette organizer is a practical and stylish solution to keep your cosmetics organized. With 27 perfectly sized compartments, it offers lots of storage space, and it’s made from a single mold, so it’s durable and shatter-resistant. The compact design saves space and declutters your countertops while providing easy access to your essentials.

42 This Cube Timer That Is A Work Of Art mooas Cube Timer Amazon $15 See on Amazon This cube timer is a stylish and functional addition to your home. With a simple and modern design, it serves as both a timer and a decorative piece. Choose from various preset time options for different activities, and adjust the alarm volume to suit your needs. Battery-operated and easy to set up, this timer is perfect for exercise, studying, cooking, and more. It comes in five fun colors, each one with different preset timers.

43 A Decorative Mirror Tray That Makes Organization Luxe PuTwo Tray Mirror Amazon $25 See on Amazon The mirrored bottom and gold finish of this functional and decorative tray add elegance to any space. It helps reduce countertop clutter and makes organization easy. Perfect for various settings like dressing tables, nightstands, bars, and more, its durable construction and attractive design make it a perfect choice for home decor.

44 This Handcrafted Salt Lamp With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $16 See on Amazon This beautiful Himalayan salt lamp is a unique decorative piece that offers soft and soothing lighting, creating a cozy atmosphere that promotes relaxation and reduces eye strain. It casts a gorgeous amber glow and fits well with any home decor style.

45 A Lightweight Mirror That Is Shaped Like A Cloud GUOJOZO Acrylic Makeup Mirror Amazon $11 See on Amazon This adorable cloud-shaped mirror is a versatile and portable room decor piece. Made of lightweight acrylic with a sturdy wooden base, it adds a touch of elegance to any corner of your house. This frameless mirror enhances the aesthetic of bedrooms, entryways, living rooms, and more. Its natural and modern look elevates the decor of any space and it costs less than $15.

46 This Tiered Box That Keeps Your Jewelry Organized HengLiSam Jewelry Organizer Amazon $9 See on Amazon If you’re tired of your favorite necklaces getting tangled, you need this jewelry organizer. Its compact cylindrical design occupies minimal space on your desktop, and its 360-degree rotating feature and four tiers allow you to quickly access and classify your rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Made of high-quality resin and available in three colors, this sturdy and durable box is designed with a soft non-woven fabric interior to help protect jewelry.

47 A Storage Container You Can Mount On Your Wall Conworld Wall-Mounted Dry Food Storage Container Amazon $24 See on Amazon This storage container is versatile and perfect for holding small grains. It can support up to 6 pounds and be mounted on the wall to save space in your pantry and countertops. The dry food dispenser keeps food fresh for up to 30 days, making it suitable for nuts, coffee beans, and the like, or you can use it in your laundry room to hold scent beads, bath salts, or pet food. It’s easy to assemble and has over 1,000 five-star ratings.

48 These Colorful Drinking Glasses With A Gorgeous Vintage Vibe TIMEFOTO Drinking Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $24 See on Amazon These gorgeous, high-quality glass water cups feature a stylish dotted embossment design and are so pretty that you can use them to drink any beverage you like. They are durable, heat-resistant, have a thick bottom for stability, and the round cup mouth is easy to clean. The set of four comes in different colors, adding some festive vintage vibrancy to your table.

49 A Ringholder That Is A Piece Of Art Itself Tescogo Ring Stand Amazon $9 See on Amazon Show off your jewelry — even when you aren’t wearing it — with this stylish ring stand. Shaped like an elegantly poised hand and colored a stunning shade of pink, it’s designed to showcase your rings or bracelets in a beautiful way. It is lightweight, easy to carry, and will stand out on your shelf as a functional piece of art.

50 This Cosmetic Caddy That Can Hold Up To 50 Makeup Brushes FOOCORDDY Covered Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $31 See on Amazon This large-capacity makeup brush holder is designed to provide more storage for your brushes. With three divided brush holders and a hinged lid, it can hold up to 50 small or 25 large brushes, keeping them organized and free of dust. The transparent acrylic material and included clear pearls add an elegant touch and make it easy to access your brush collection. It's a perfect way to keep your vanity neat and organized.

51 A Wine Aerator That Acts As An Elegant Centerpiece HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator Amazon $28 See on Amazon This hand-blown crystal glass decanter is not only a beautiful piece of art but also a versatile addition to your table. With its elegant design, it enhances the flavor and aroma of wines through optimal aeration, but it can also be used to elegantly serve other beverages, such as water or fresh juice. It’s a must-have for any dinner party.

52 This Magnetic Knife Holder That Takes Up Zero Counter Space Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $25 See on Amazon This magnetic knife holder features super-strong magnets to keep knives safe and accessible while freeing up counter space. The versatile design allows for use in the kitchen, office, garage, or workshop, as the holder can be easily mounted on various surfaces. It assembles easily with a self-adhesive magnetic strip but also comes with screws and dowels for optional drilling. It's a hygienic and stylish solution for keeping your knives and tools within easy reach.

53 An Aromatherapy Set That Has Customizable Lights Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy and Diffuser Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon This aromatherapy set is the total package: it includes a beautifully printed wood grain design diffuser and 10 therapeutic-grade essential oils free of additives or fillers. The large-capacity diffuser offers seven ambient light modes, four timer settings, and auto-shutoff for safety. It has over 50,000 five-star ratings, with this reviewer describing it as “Aromaluscious.”

54 These Floating Shelves That Make Stylish Use Of Awkward Corner Spaces Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $23 See on Amazon These decorative and multi-functional floating shelves are perfect for any room: They provide storage for spice bottles and dishes in the kitchen, toiletries, and towels in the bathroom, or for displaying knick-knacks in the bedroom. The shelf features five lightweight, yet sturdy tiers that are each capable of holding up to 11 pounds. They are easy to assemble and mount with all necessary hardware included, and their creative design makes them a great decorative solution for challenging wall spaces or dorm rooms.

55 A Shoe Organizer That Slides Under Your Bed Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon If a mountain of sneakers, sandals, and boots is cluttering up your entryway, you need this under-bed shoe organizer. The perfect solution for keeping your shoe collection organized and for maximizing small, unused spaces, it can store up to 16 pairs of shoes and four pairs of boots under your bed. Made with durable fabric and featuring clear vinyl covers for easy visibility, it protects and offers easy access to your footwear.

56 This Bidet Attachment That’s An Instant Bathroom Upgrade Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See on Amazon Upgrade your bathroom experience with this bidet toilet attachment, an easy-to-install accessory that provides a luxurious and hygienic toilet experience. With a durable and reliable design, adjustable spray nozzle, and eco-friendly benefits, this bidet attachment is perfect for home use. Enjoy a clean bum every time while saving money and contributing to a greener planet by reducing your reliance on toilet paper.

57 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Can Cut Down On Germs Everlasting Comfort Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See on Amazon Experience a more hygienic way to wash your hands or dishes with this automatic soap dispenser. Using infrared motion sensor technology, it quickly and efficiently dispenses soap without the need to touch the bottle. It has a large 17-ounce capacity, adjustable soap output levels, and a no-drip design, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. The dispenser operates on battery power and its sleek brushed aluminum design complements any kitchen or bathroom decor.

58 This Clever Over-The-Door Storage Solution For Your Purse Collection Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer & Storage (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Keep your handbags within reach and beautifully displayed with this space-saving over-the-door purse organizer. It allows you to neatly store and easily access all your purses while maintaining their shape, and the clear plastic slots provide easy identification of contents, saving you time and frustration. Installation is a breeze — hang it over any door using the strong metal hooks.

59 A Sponge Holder That Brings Farmhouse Charm To Your Kitchen Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep your kitchen sink organized with this charming farmhouse-style sponge holder. Made of high-quality ceramic porcelain, it adds a rustic touch to your counter. The deep base catches soap and excess water while keeping your countertops and sponge clean and dry.