These Trendy Things Are Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon Now

Popularity isn’t everything, but it can definitely help when you’re shopping online. If a product is popular, you can rest assured that it’s worth the price, whereas unpopular products are sometimes better off being avoided. You wouldn’t buy something with only two reviews, right?

With that in mind, I’ve put together this list of trendy things that are getting wildly popular on Amazon right now. From nail drills that deliver flawless manicures to space-saving hangers, there’s a little something for everybody below. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 These Palazzo Pants With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy, and oh-so-comfortable — these palazzo pants hit all the right notes. They’re made from peach-skin fabric with a hint of spandex that gives you tons of room to move whether you’re lounging, running errands, or even headed to work. Plus, the high-waisted cut makes it easy to pair them with nearly any top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16

02 An LED Ring That Puts Your Selfies In The Best Light LITTIL Selfie One Ring Phone Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ring light features three light tones (cool, warm, and natural) to help avoid shadows while taking a selfie or a video call. The battery is also rechargeable, and the clip-on mount allows it to work with practically any phone — regardless of brand.

03 A Dramatic Mascara That’s *So* Affordable essence Lash Princes False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon With more than 250,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this mascara is a total steal at only $5. The conic-shaped fiber brush delivers dramatic volume without leaving your lashes looking clumpy — and the long-lasting formula won’t flake, fade, or smudge throughout the day. “I’ve tried very pricey mascaras and drugstore mascaras,” wrote Amazon reviewer Carla. “This one is BY FAR the best mascara I’ve ever used and is so inexpensive it's hard to believe.”

04 The Strip Light That Helps Guide Your Way Through Dark Bedrooms Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to turn the overhead light on when you get up at night — instead, let this under-the-bed light guide the way. A built-in motion sensor prevents it from turning on until you get up, while an adjustable timer ensures that it’ll turn off once you get back into bed. What’s not to love?

05 These Hangers That Help You Fit Even *More* In Your Closet MORALVE Space Saving Pant Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re running out of room on your closet rod, these hangers might be able to help open up some space. Each one can hold up to five pairs of pants — and since they’re made from tough metal, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll warp when loaded up with heavy pairs of denim. Choose from four colors: mahogany, black, natural, or white.

06 A Journal That Can Help You Practice Mindfulness Intelligent Change "The Five Minute Journal" Gratitude Journal Amazon $23 See On Amazon With daily prompts to help you get started, this journal is a great way to start practicing mindfulness, or even just finding positive things to focus on when you’re feeling down. The pages are undated, so you can easily pick it up and start whenever you like — and there are enough pages inside for you to use the journal for up to six months.

07 A Protein Treatment That Can Help Revitalize Your Hair Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether your hair is limp, damaged, or just downright frizzy, this protein treatment may be able to help. Ceramide 3 and collagen work together to help repair over-processed strands — and you only need to let it sit in your hair for 20 minutes at most. “This is the best hair mask I’ve ever used [...],” raved Amazon reviewer Ashton Outlaw-Wood. “Hands down see the most results from this product. Immediately helps with tangles and softness.”

08 A Derma Roller That Can Help You Save Money Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon A professional microdermabrasion session can cost a pretty penny, so why not do it at home using this roller? Hundreds of titanium needles work to exfoliate your complexion, and using it can even help skincare serums absorb more effectively.

09 The Heated Coaster That Helps Drinks Stay Warm Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Warmer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy sipping on coffee or tea, this heated coaster can help ensure that your drinks stay deliciously warm for as long as you need. And since it’s also waterproof, there’s no need to worry about spills — it’ll keep working once you’ve wiped it off with a cloth.

10 A Floor Lamp That’ll Look Good In Any Home O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its minimalist design and compact footprint, this floor lamp is basically guaranteed to look good in any home, regardless of how you’ve decorated it. The weighted base helps keep it from tipping over — and unlike some lamps, this one can be turned on and off using a convenient floor switch.

11 This Nail Drill That Delivers A Professional Manicure Beautural Electric Manicure Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll save yourself time and effort when doing at-home manicures if you have this electric nail drill. The speed is adjustable up to 15 levels, making it great for buffing away gel as well as shaping your nail tips — and it even comes with 20 sanding bands to get you started.

12 The Laptop Stand That Can Help Prevent Neck Strain BESIGN Ergonomic Adjustable Notebook Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Peering down at your laptop for hours at a time can leave your neck feeling sore, so why not pop it up onto this stand? Not only does it raise your screen to eye level, but it’s also made from sturdy aluminum — not plastic. And since it can support up to 13 pounds, you can easily use it with nearly any laptop.

13 A Spray Bottle That Produces An Ultra-Fine Mist Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hair, plants, pets — this spray bottle is perfect for giving a much-needed dose of moisture to practically anything. It delivers an ultra-fine mist that won’t weigh your hair down, and it’ll even work if you turn it upside-down. Plus, the leakproof top helps protect your surfaces from accidental spills.

14 A Throw Blanket Made From Cozy Faux Fur Chanasya Ruched Luxurious Soft Throw Blanket Amazon $56 See On Amazon With 17 different colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding this throw blanket in a shade that suits your style. It’s made from soft faux fur, making it just as cozy as it is bougie — and it even comes in larger king and queen sizes so that you can layer in with your bedding.

15 An Herb Garden That Requires Hardly Any Maintenance AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden Amazon $70 See On Amazon If your thumb is more black than green, consider taking a look at this AeroGarden. It requires almost zero maintenance — all you have to do is fill the water basin once every two weeks. And with high-performance LED bulbs that simulate sunlight, you don’t even need to place it in a sunny window in order for your herbs to flourish.

16 A Measuring Cup That Covers All The Bases OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you need to measure out 1 ounce or 2 full cups, this measuring cup has you covered. Simply rotate the base, and the inside platform will either raise up or lower down, allowing you to adjust how much you’re measuring out. It’s also BPA-free, and many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to clean.”

17 The Fluoride-Free Toothpaste That Can Help Whiten Teeth Cali White Teeth-Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only can this toothpaste help whiten teeth, but it also contains zero fluoride, peroxide, or parabens. Instead, it uses activated charcoal to gently buff away stains from coffee, tea, and more — all while a hint of xylitol and peppermint oil give it a pleasant taste.

18 The Small Cabinet That’s Perfect For Cramped Bathrooms AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need a little extra storage space in your bathrom? This cabinet has a compact footprint that makes it easy to fit into tight spaces, all while multiple shelves give you ample room for toilet paper, soap, spray bottles, and more. Choose from five finishes, including a gorgeous black and bamboo option.

19 This Air Purifier That’s Completely Ozone-Free LEVOIT HEPA Filter Air Purifier Amazon $85 See On Amazon Not only is this air purifier made without any ozone, but it’s also able to remove up to 99.9% of airborne dust, pollen, smoke, and more. The compact size makes it easy to fit on your nightstand, or nearly anywhere else in your home — and its whisper-quiet motor won’t disturb you while you’re sleeping or working.

20 This Label Printer That’s Completely Wireless Phomemo D30 Bluetooth Label Printer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Unlike some label printers, this one connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, so there’s no need to keep track of any cables. It also doesn’t require ink, toner, or ribbons, which means you won’t have to spend money on costly replacements. Choose from five colors: white, black, green, purple, or pink.

21 These Shelves That Help You Fit Even *More* Inside Tall Cabinets SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stack these shelves inside tall cabinets, and you’ll be able to fit even more items inside. The strong metal frame can support up to 33 pounds, while the bamboo top gives them a stylish look. Or, if your cabinets are already stuffed, you can also set them out on your counters to hold spices, oils, and more.

22 A Mandoline Slicer That Can Save You Time In The Kitchen ONCE FOR ALL 5-in-1 Mandoline Slicer Amazon $35 See On Amazon From potatoes to cucumbers, this mandoline slicer can help you save so much time when preparing meals. The blade is made from stainless steel, making it just as sharp as it is rust-resistant. Plus, you even have four chopping modes to pick from: julienne, matchstick, slices, or dice.

23 The Peels That Help Soften Tough, Flaking Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s no need for a harsh foot rasp when you have these peels. Just let your feet soak for about an hour — over the next two weeks that outer layer of skin will begin to peel away, leaving you with ultra-soft feet. One size is made to fit most.

24 These Penguins That Help You Cook Eggs Peleg Design Egguins 3-in-1 Egg Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for a hard- or soft-boiled egg, these penguins can help you cook them to perfection. The long handle makes it easy to lower your eggs down without cracking them, while a hole underneath each penguin allows water to drain away when it’s time to lift them back up. Choose from two styles: penguins or bears.

25 An LED Night Light That Stands Out From The Crowd Rienar Color-Changing Mushroom Dream LED Night Light Amazon $6 See On Amazon With its trio of adorable mushrooms that light up in blue, yellow, and white, this night light is sure to turn heads in a good way. The LED bulbs are energy-efficient, helping you save money on your utility bill — and the entire light is also shatter-resistant.

26 These Reusable Straws That Are Made From Sleek Glass NETANY Reusable Glass Straws (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whereas some reusable straws are made from silicone, these ones are made from tough borosilicate glass, making them a sleek upgrade that’ll have you sipping in style. Each order includes four pipette brushes to help you scrub the insides clean — and many reviewers appreciated how they’re “super cute.”

27 A Personal Blender That You Can Take With You Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon Since this blender comes with a to-go lid that fits on top of the blending jar, you can easily whip up a quick smoothie and head right out the door without having to clean anything up. The sharp stainless steel blades power through everything from chunky ice cubes to leafy greens — and both the base and cup are BPA-free.

28 The Keurig Cups That Help Refresh The Inside Of Your Machine Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines Amazon $10 See On Amazon Residue can gradually build up inside of your Keurig machine, making these cups a must-have. They’re filled with a biodegradable cleanser that gives the inside of your machine a much-needed refresh — and using them is as easy as popping them into your Keurig, then running it through a regular brew cycle. Use them once every four months for the best results.

29 The Pen That Helps You Clean Your Earbuds Hagibis Airpods Cleaning Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever notice how dust and grime can accumulate inside your earbuds? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this pen. A high-density brush and metal pen tip make it easy to scoop out all sorts of dirt, while a flocking sponge helps you get rid of stubborn clumps of dust. Choose from three colors: pink, black, or white.

30 These Mixing Bowls That Are Lightweight & Durable FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only are these mixing bowls made from tough stainless steel, but they’re also incredibly lightweight — so you shouldn’t have any trouble carrying them around when they’re filled with batter. They’re also rust-resistant, and nest inside of each other to help you save space.

31 These Essential Oils That Are Certified Organic Cliganic Organic 100% Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Certified organic, non-GMO, and vegan — there’s no denying that these essential oils are incredibly high-quality. They’re so potent that your diffuser should only need a few drops to get your home smelling fresh, and if you don’t own a diffuser? They’ll also work great when making candles at home.

32 The Towel Warmer That Heats Up Quickly Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer Amazon $129 See On Amazon It only takes about one minute for this towel warmer to heat up — and with an extra-large basin, you shouldn’t have any problem fitting at least two towels inside. But if that isn’t enough? The compact size makes it easy to fit inside of cramped bathrooms.

33 The Wedge Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam Ebung Memory Foam Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $41 See On Amazon Having trouble finding a comfortable position to sleep in? Try propping yourself up on this wedge pillow. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort — all while a breathable cover helps keep you from overheating. Choose from two sizes: 7.5 or 12 inches.

34 A Pad That Helps Protect Your Desk From Scratches Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only can this faux leather pad help protect your desk from scratches, but it’s also waterproof — so there’s no need to worry about spills. Its nonslip backing helps keep it from shifting out of place, and you even have the choice of more than 15 colors.

35 This Gel That Helps You Clean Deep Into Tight Spaces Ticarve Detail Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Air vents, camera lenses, cupholders — this gel can be squished into all sorts of tight spaces. Its lightly tacky surface latches onto dust and dirt, making it easy to pull away without leaving behind scratches. The best part? You can reuse it as many times as you need up until the color turns dark.

36 A Muscle Roller That Helps You Perform Deep Stretches Chirp Wheel Deep Tissue Massage Foam Roller (2-Pack) Amazon $75 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out that knot in your back or trying to take your stretching routine to the next level, this muscle roller is a must-have. It has a weight limit of up to 500 pounds, and features sweat-resistant padding on the outside to help keep you comfortable as well as stable. Plus, there’s even a divot in the center for your spine to help keep you comfortable.

37 A Seat Cushion That Helps Promote Good Posture Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon Back always aching after a day at your desk? Try sitting on this cushion. Its ergonomic design helps promote good posture, while soft foam on the inside makes it incredibly comfortable. Plus, the moisture-wicking cover helps keep you dry and cool throughout the day.

38 A Mount That Makes It Easy To Read Your Phone While Biking Roam Bike Phone Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon Attach this mount to your handlebars, and it’ll make it so much easier to follow your phone’s GPS when biking. It’s designed to work with nearly any smartphone, regardless of its brand — and you can even rotate it 360 degrees if you prefer to use your phone in landscape mode rather than portrait.

39 These Salt & Pepper Shakers That Let You Adjust The Grind Modetro Salt and Pepper Shakers Set (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike the salt and pepper shakers you’ve likely been using, these ones feature an adjustable ceramic grinder that let you choose how fine or coarse your seasonings come out. The wide mouth allows for easy refills — all while a stainless steel top ensures they look good sitting out on your counters.

40 The Memory Foam Pillows That You Can Adjust EnerPlex Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon Pillow a little too fluffy for your liking? Not a problem when you have these memory foam pillows, as each one features a zipper on the side that lets you remove and add filling depending on your preferences. Plus, the breathable cover helps keep you cool when sleeping.

41 A Therapy Lamp That Can Help Boost Your Mood Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $63 See On Amazon Winter blues got you feeling down? Try staring into this therapy lamp for a few minutes. It simulates real sunlight to help boost your mood, yet doesn’t produce any harsh UV rays that can damage your skin. Plus, the LED bulb has a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours, so you won’t have to buy a replacement anytime soon.

42 This Glass Cup That Help Keep Your Drinks Cold Binoster Double Wall Coffee Glass Cup Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this cup made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, but it also features double-wall insulation that can help keep hot drinks warm while cold drinks stay chilled. The bear face on the side is a cute touch — and if you aren’t into bears, you also have the choice of nine other styles.

43 A Strainer That Clips Onto Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s easy to lose a few pasta noodles down the drain when dumping out the water, so why not upgrade to this strainer? Its spring-loaded clips fit onto pots, pans, and bowls of nearly any size — even if they have a lip. And since your food stays inside the pot while you pour, you’re way less likely to wind up losing food down the sink.

44 This Privacy Screen That Snaps Right Into Place SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Amazon $30 See On Amazon I’m not a fan of people reading my laptop over my shoulder — that’s why I have a privacy screen similar to this one on my MacBook. It snaps into place using a row of magnets along the top, eliminating any need for adhesive or glue. And unlike some privacy screens, this one also helps reduce glare.

45 The Hose That Expands From 5 Out To 25 Feet Flexi Hose Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose Amazon $50 See On Amazon Lugging around a bulky hose can be a real pain — instead, downsize to this expanding version. It stretches out to 25 feet long when water is coursing through, yet shrinks down to just 5 feet long when not in use. And unlike some hoses, this one also features four layers of latex on the outside to help prevent punctures.

46 A Brush That Can Help Keep Your Floors Free From Pet Hair HappyDogz Slicker Dog Brush for Shedding Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use this brush on your pets on a regular basis, and it can help reduce the amount of fur that winds up on your floors. The bristles are gentle so that your pet won’t feel irritated, yet sturdy enough to get rid of tough tangles and mats. Choose from three sizes: small, medium, or large.

47 The Camping Lantern That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Vont LED Camping Lantern (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Since this camping lantern is collapsible, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a spot for it inside your bag. It’s also waterproof — just in case you get caught in the rain — and the military-grade material it’s made with can even survive a 10-foot drop without damage.

48 The Shelf Liners That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean Aiosscd Shelf Mats Refrigerator Liners (7-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wiping up spills on your fridge shelves is almost always a pain, so why not put down these liners? Their nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze, and you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them — no bag necessary. You can also trim them to fit drawers, and each one is completely BPA-free.

49 This Cat Food Bowl That Reviewers Adore Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl (2-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its elevated base and whisker-friendly oval shape, this cat food bowl is a definite upgrade to the flat bowl you’ve likely been using. And since it’s safe to wash on the top rack of your dishwasher, cleaning it out once it gets dirty is a total breeze. “These bowls are a must have if you have a cat,” wrote Amazon reviewer Stunna. “Not only are they good quality, but they are elevated, so your cat doesn't strain its neck while eating or drinking water.”