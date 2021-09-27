This October Is Particularly Haunting, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

If you’re in love with the spooky and gothic aesthetic of October, it simply means you’re in tune with the cosmos. The month begins with the sun in beautiful, elegant, and irresistible Libra, flushing the world with romance. Autumn is well underway, bringing a shade of darkness into the mix, making October a time to get in touch with your wicked side. If you’re not sure what that means, your October 2021 monthly horoscope will give you an astrological breakdown.

This October is a particularly haunting one and it’s all thanks to the fact that planet of communication Mercury will be retrograde until Oct. 18. As Mercury retrogrades through relationship-oriented Libra, you may find yourself stumbling into more drama than usual. If deep-seated social conflicts are difficult to avoid, blame it on Mercury retrograde. Libra is all about keeping the peace and avoiding the elephant in the room, which makes this Mercury retrograde one that will rely on your ability to be direct rather than passive-aggressive.

However, once a full moon in wild, primal, and motivated Aries takes place on Oct. 20, it could set fire to your deepest truth. This full moon will be particularly volatile and intense, encouraging emotions to run haywire and your innate desires to be made apparent. Let it fuel the fire that inspires your dedication to a meaningful cause.

By the time Scorpio season begins on Oct. 23, you may feel less inclined to maintain a perfect facade and more interested in pouring your energy into whatever you’re passionate about. Scorpio is the zodiac sign of commitment, boundaries, and intimacy, which will help you define what you really care about. Scorpio is all about embracing the fact that everything eventually comes to an end, but it only paves the way for a new beginning. Let this transformative new era help you tap into your inner witch and show you what you’re really made of.

Here’s the potion each zodiac sign is brewing this October:

Aries

Your relationships are taking the center stage this month. Recurring conflicts and patterns may present themselves, forcing you to finally reckon with the decisions you make with others and the roles you take on. By the latter half of the month, you may be drawing boundaries and defining your understanding of intimacy. Be honest with yourself about what you need from others, especially emotionally. Don’t sell your needs short.

Taurus

You may become more aware of what your body needs this month. Balancing your need for rest, productivity, and nourishment is a slippery slope, so take the time to work on building a routine that helps you take care of yourself in a meaningful way. It may be tempting to sacrifice your own needs for the sake of someone else, but by the end of the month, you’ll learn that there are always moments where it’s important to prioritize yourself.

Gemini

This month, your creativity will be pouring from you. The need to express yourself and play around with color, romance, and poetry will beat within you, encouraging you to push through your artistic blocks and remember what it means to be alive. Learning how to have fun is necessary when it comes to learning how to put in a solid effort. One cannot exist without the other, so remember to treat yourself after a long day’s work.

Cancer

You may feel a desire to connect with your roots more deeply this month. Your heart may pull you toward a place that feels familiar; a place that feels like home. However, that feeling of “home” takes time, commitment, and effort. Remember to nurture your vision of security. Safety is at the core of your ability to take risks. Don’t underestimate your need for a place that leaves you feeling as though you’re right where you’re meant to be.

Leo

You may feel a spark of electricity this month. This electricity is encouraging you to learn new things, stimulate your mind, and connect with people who expand upon your ideas. Explore your neighborhood a bit. Introduce yourself to the person you see every day, yet you still don’t know. Getting to know the environment around you will show you where home lies. It will help reinforce your position in the reality you’ve created for yourself.

Virgo

This month is all about feeling the earth beneath you. Remember what supports you. Remember the safety nets that protect you when you slip and the luxuries you create for yourself when all else fails. Don’t underestimate your ability to make your world more beautiful. Being more rooted in the present moment will show you so many new things. Instead of ruminating on the past or imagining the future, live in the now.

Libra

You may be doing a lot of thinking about who you are this month. With the sun in your first house of the self, the various hats you wear and personas you take on will reveal themselves to you, showing you the energy you’re exuding. Experiment with different sides of yourself, but don’t feel forced to settle for less and make a permanent decision about your brand. As Walt Whitman once said, “I am large, I contain multitudes.”

Scorpio

This month is about digging deep into your psyche and exploring the inner reaches of your spirituality. Your dreams may become more vivid, as will your need for introspection. Instead of running from your feelings and suppressing your memories, let them show you further meanings. It’s time to get to know yourself inside out, because the subconscious contains a treasure chest of truth that you may be forgetting to utilize.

Sagittarius

You may feel compelled to experiment with your ability to reach out to others. Your impact and effect on the world you live in may come into question, encouraging you to rethink your position in the communities you’re involved in. However, socializing and navigating the politics that come to maintaining a web of relationships can leave little room for a break. Make sure you prioritize your need for alone time and inner peace along the way.

Capricorn

Your outward goals will be on your mind this month. You may feel a stronger desire to achieve the level of notoriety you desire, prompting you to put your name out there and market yourself accordingly. Take control over the situation, because you have so much more where that came from. Modesty has its place, but there’s a fine line between that and holding back. Find the courage to let the world know exactly what you’re capable of.

Aquarius

This month will reveal to you how big the world truly is. So much of it remains unexplored, and if it feels like monotony and limitations have been guiding your reality, it’s time to shake things up and take chances on new things. Let your belief systems expand, especially your beliefs about yourself and the world around you. In order to understand what you truly want to achieve, you need to become aware of all the things you have yet to achieve.

Pisces

You may come face to face with your deepest fears this month. These fears may play a part in your relationships, as well as your understanding of your true power. The cosmos are encouraging you to take back the reins, set firm boundaries, and tap into your willpower. Sometimes, you need to let go of the dead weight in your life before a feeling of freedom can arrive. Don’t be afraid to part ways with something you’ve outgrown.