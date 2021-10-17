Do you ever feel nervous about the full moon? If so, you’re not imagining things. Full moons tend to up the ante and stir the pot. As the full moon draws nearer, you may begin to feel more emotional and reactive. You may even get the sense that something big is about to happen. After all, the full moon is the most climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle. It’s when truths are revealed, changes take place, and a light is shone on something you may not have realized before. Luckily, not every full moon hits you with the same intensity. The October 2021 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the least: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The upcoming full moon (aka the last full moon before Halloween) has the power to show you what you’re truly passionate about, especially since it takes place in firecracker Aries, a zodiac sign that never fails to speak its mind, do what it wants, and go a little overboard. There’s a reason Aries gets its reputation for being one of the most ambitious and overzealous signs in the zodiac. Aries lives for the idea of *winning* and will do whatever it takes to prove that they’re truly the best. Let this full moon remind you of all the ways that you, too, can be the best.

However, this full moon might not induce major changes for you if your sun or rising sign happens to be a fixed sign. Taking place on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. ET, this is what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Jennifer Valverde / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Taurus: Your Subconscious Is Bleeding Into Your Reality

During this full moon, you may feel especially stunned by what your subconscious mind is telling you, Taurus. Your dreams may become more vivid, planting seeds in your perspective of your thoughts and feelings. There may be a lot of emotions that you’ve been holding in and this full moon may be the catalyst that sets these emotions free. Don’t judge yourself for whatever you’re feeling. It’s all part of the healing process.

Leo: You May Be Seeing The World In A Brand New Light

This full moon could cause random and spontaneous opportunities to land in your lap, Leo. And as appealing as it might feel to just turn these opportunities down and stick to what feels familiar, this full moon wants you to consider doing the opposite. It’s through discomfort that beautiful things tend to happen. Take advantage of how magical the unknown can be. Why not say “yes”?

Scorpio: You’re Learning How To Create Better Habits And Regimens

Every decision you make has the power to leave a stark impact on your reality, Scorpio. If you’re not taking care of your physical needs, this full moon may make that apparent. This full moon wants you to make healthier, more productive choices, such as eating better, taking a walk every day, and getting your work done in advance rather than procrastinating. Do whatever helps your daily life feel easier.

Aquarius: You May Receive Some Unexpected News

This full moon could lead you toward some surprising conversations, Aquarius. As you communicate with others, you may be left with some unexpected news, and the way you handle this news has the power to teach you so much. Ultimately, this full moon wants to show you how to be a more focused speaker and a more intent listener. Let it bring you the wisdom required to be a deeper communicator.