You’ve come to the end of a journey. Put your hands in the air, because on Oct. 18, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end. This retrograde really tested the strength of your relationships, pointing out conflicts that still need resolving. It may have even left you feeling awkward and unromantic, as though the universe’s sense of style has come to a halt. Luckily, Mercury will begin to get some of its mojo back, and it’s just one reason why October 18, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

Oct. 18 isn’t just when Mercury will station direct. It’s also when primal and courageous Mars will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, pulling you in the direction of hope, ambition, and success. You may feel equally as motivated once the full moon in Aries takes place on Oct. 20. Aries is the zodiac sign that is always beating out the odds, helping you tap into your inner competitor. This full moon will reveal what you want bad enough to compete for.

The major moment of the week comes toward the end. On Oct. 23, the sun will leave behind beautiful and balanced Libra only to enter passionate and sexy Scorpio. It’s during this season that you may take on a more transformative perspective, helping you sever ties with what you’re ready to break away from. Scorpio is all or nothing, and this season, you should look deep within and make some serious decisions. Scorpio loves taking things to the next level, so why not follow their lead?

Here’s what the following zodiac signs have coming for them, astrologically:

Libra: You’re Feeling A Powerful Desire To Express Yourself

This week, you might feel the urge to have fun. Enjoy the last week of Libra season by doing whatever makes you happy. However, taking a break from work and having a blast is just one way to use this energy. Another way would be to engage yourself creatively. If there are any artistic projects you’ve been dreaming about, the cosmos are definitely aligning to help you tap into the power of your imagination and express yourself. Even if you’re normally extra critical of your work, you might have an easier time creating without inhibition.

Scorpio: You’re Ready For Scorpio Season And You Don’t Care Who Knows It

Get ready, Scorpio. By the end of this week, the sun will have officially entered your first house of the self. During your solar return, you may find yourself thinking about how far you’ve come over the past year. Throughout all the struggles and all the beautiful moments, you’ve discovered new levels of strength within you. Your personality is always growing, and now that Scorpio season is here, you may find a deeper source of self-acceptance. Take all the wisdom you’ve gained and think about how you want this next year to go.

Sagittarius: You’re Feeling So Much Positive Energy Following You Everywhere

You’re in the midst of one of the most beautiful transits that can happen in astrology. Right now, Venus — planet of love, luxury, and friendship — is moving through Sagittarius, spreading your idea of romance all throughout the cosmos. You may be flirting with less effort and putting forth a charm that’s positively irresistible. Embrace your ability to be the sexiest person in the entire room.