60 Ocean Puns For Instagram That'll Make You Say "Shell Yeah"

From celebrating spring break to getting your tan on in the warm summer sun to bundling up for a relaxing walk along the sand in the colder months, going to the beach is a year-round activity. Eating s’mores around a beach bonfire, for example, is truly timeless — no matter the weather or season. A trip to the shore is the perfect time to break out witty ocean and beach puns for Instagram captions. You're happy, you're having the time of your life, and your posts and IG Stories are going to be filled with pretty ocean blues, sand, and all-around beachy vibes. If you’re someone who enjoys silly humor, a solid pun is truly the best option for an Instagram caption. It's clever and adorable, and it shows your personality without taking things too seriously. What more could you ask for?

So, if puns are your fave (or maybe you just need general caption inspo), keep reading. These 60 ocean pun and beach-inspired captions work for your swimsuit selfie, stroll on the shore, or a shot of you soaking up the rays in a cabana. You won't be able to resist a few of these for your next shot on the beach.

Shutterstock

1. "You little sun of a beach."

2. "Sun's out, puns out."

3. "Avoid pier-pressure."

4. "Tis the sea-son."

5. "I stayed up all night to sea where the sun went. Then it dawned on me."

6. "Don't get tide down."

7. "Shell yeah."

8. "Me and all of my beaches."

9. "Shell we dance?"

10. "Keep your friends close and your anemones closer."

11. "Yeah, buoy."

12. "Girls just wanna have sun."

13. "Aloe! Is it me you're looking for?"

14. "All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea."

15. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side."

16. "Happy as a clam."

17. "Salty but sweet."

18. "Camping is in-tents."

19. "Feeling nauti."

20. "Please excuse my resting beach face."

21. "You are one in a (water)melon."

22. "Water you doing?"

23. "Tropic like it's hot!"

24. "Keep palm and carry on."

25. "Namast'ay at the beach."

26. "The ocean made me salty."

27. "Seek to sea more."

28. "Beach life shore is perfection."

29. "Hey gull friend."

30. "Seas the day!"

31. "Sofishticated."

32. "I'm all about the palm trees and eighty degrees."

33. "Feeling fin-tastic."

34. "Turtle-y radical."

35. "What does a vegetable wear to the beach? A zucchini."

36. "Adios, beaches."

37. "Seas and greetings."

38. "No one likes a shady beach."

39. "Beach better have my money."

40. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore."

41. "Let's get shipfaced."

42. "Sink or swim."

43. "Shake your palm palms."

44. "Aloha, beaches."

45. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves."

46. "Stay salty."

47. "We run this beach."

48. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose."

49. “Shell-abrating life.”

50. “Love you long tide.”

51. “When there’s a will, there’s a wave.”

52. “Sea you later.”

53. “Are you squidding me?”

54. “Figuring out my life’s porpoise.”

55. “This is sun-real.”

56. “You can’t surf with us!”

57. “Go with the float.”

58. “You used to call me on my shell phone.”

59. “Feeling sand-tastic.”

60. “Sun-believable day at the beach.”

There you have it, folks. From the sea to the shore, these puns cover it all. If your caption isn't in these 60 prime ideas, maybe puns just aren't your thing (or maybe you just came up with a better one). No worries. Sea you next time.