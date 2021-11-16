Horoscopes
The Final Eclipse Season Of 2021 Kicks Off With A Blood Moon In Taurus

Here's how it'll affect every zodiac sign.

By Roya Backlund
The Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Takes Place On Nov. 19 At 3:57 a.m. ET

Every six months, a lunar eclipse (aka blood moon) will take place instead of a full moon. This is a big deal, because an eclipse has the power to evoke major life changes that may feel heavy and unexpected. Here's how the upcoming eclipse could affect you, based on your sun or rising sign:

Aries

This lunar eclipse will remind you of what you have and what your values are. It could lead to some financial shifts that feel uncomfortable at first, but ultimately leave you with an opportunity to regroup and rebuild a foundation that is strong and sturdy enough to support you.

