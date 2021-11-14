Once you survive this week, you’ll be able to survive anything. OK, so that may be kind of dramatic, but this week is truly one for the books. It’s officially the last week of Scorpio season and boy, does it deliver. It begins with the sun squaring off with over-the-top Jupiter on Nov. 15, causing a surge of uninhibited energy. By Nov. 17, aggressive Mars will oppose erratic Uranus, which could lead to unexpected bursts of conflict and impulsive decision-making. Despite all this, November 15, 2021 will be the best week for these lucky zodiac signs — Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — because sometimes, chaos can be exciting.

The headliner of this week’s astrology takes place on Nov. 19. This is when a lunar eclipse will take place at 27 degrees Taurus, which could cause an uproar of change. A lunar eclipse always activates the lunar nodes, which represent both your past and your future. With the lunar nodes are involved, a lunar eclipse automatically becomes a moment of destiny. It has the power to speed you up toward the inevitable, encouraging pivotal turning points in your life. Change is an important part of growth, but that doesn’t mean it won’t feel scary at first.

Scorpio season has helped you get in touch with your emotions, forge more intimate bonds with others, and discover deep, inalienable truths. As of Nov. 21, the torch will be passed onto Sagittarius season, spreading adventurous, spontaneous, and open-minded vibrations all throughout the cosmos. Get ready, because Sagittarius season will show you all the things you have yet to experience.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs can look forward to:

Scorpio: You’re Finishing Off Scorpio Season With A Bang

Scorpio season has been nothing short of a wild ride, especially for you. And this week, you may be embracing some pretty intense shifts in your personal life and in your relationships. However, instead of thinking of these changes as a loss, think of them more as liberation. This week, you’re being liberated from partnerships that may not bring out the best in you. If you want more from life, it’s important to let go of what hasn’t been satisfying you. No one does transformation better than you do, Scorpio, so trust in your resilience and your ability to forgive.

Sagittarius: Get Ready, Because Sagittarius Season Is About To Begin

By the end of this week, you may feel as though you’re coming to life after a very long sleep, Sagittarius. The sun has been moving through your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to look within, embrace your dreamworld, and nourish yourself with healing solitude. However, once Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 21, you may start to feel like yourself again. When the sun enters your zodiac sign, it launches something called your “solar return,” which is a powerful time to reconnect with your confidence and find power in your unique and unequivocal qualities.

Capricorn: Your Love Life Is Glimmering With So Much Potential

If anyone is loving life this week, it’s you, Capricorn. Loving and luxurious Venus has been moving through Capricorn, making you feel like the hottest and most desirable person alive. And when Venus forms a trine with innovative and rejuvenating Uranus on Nov. 19, you may find yourself discovering a new form of self-love and romance. You may feel surprised by who (or what) you find attractive, prompting you to take your love life in a new direction. You may even feel inspired by taking a break from dating and embrace how good it feels to romance yourself.