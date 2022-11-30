You're cordially invited to daydream once again.
Neptune retrogrades are pretty common, taking place about five months every year. When they occur, the veil of idealism is temporarily lifted. As Neptune retrograde 2022 ends, wishful thinking without limits or bounds will become a theme once again.
Here’s how every zodiac sign can expect to be affected by its direct station:
Neptune retrograde ending will reenforce your dreams and ideals for your solitude. You’ve received some clarity here since June 28, but come Dec. 3, you’ll be encouraged to consider the endless possibilities that are presented when you prioritize your alone time.