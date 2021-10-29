Horoscopes
How Neptune Retrograde Ending Will Affect Your Sign

After nearly six months, the illusive planet will finally begin to move forward again.

By Chelsea Jackson
Since June 25, Neptune has been retrograding through Pisces, emphasizing confusion and uncertainty. Every zodiac sign has experienced its influence differently, and the direct station of this planet on Dec. 1 will affect everyone differently as well.

Here’s what you can expect:

Aries

Neptune retrograde likely added a sense of fogginess and inability to your wellness practices, but on Dec. 1, you can expect some of the uncertainty you've been feeling to lift a bit. The effects will still be present, but much easier to manage.

