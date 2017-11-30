We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It's slightly unfair for Santa to categorize everyone as naughty or nice, because deep down, aren't we all a little bit of sugar and spice? There should seriously be a list in between the two for those of us who classify as “chaotic good.” Needless to say, it's perfectly OK to ask Santa to put you on both lists this year and ask for something that is sweet but also has a little touch of spice. And if you want to get some of your own gift giving out of the way, there are a bunch of naughty and nice gift ideas that are perfect for friends or that special someone you want to cuddle with this season. If you need some inspiration, here are 12 naught and nice gift ideas for your Santa shopping this year.
These gifts are sweet, sexy, hazy, or boozy to gift your loved ones who are always down for a good time. These kinds of special gifts aren’t usually made by elves in the North Pole, so we compiled adult-friendly items that you can order online in time for the holidays. If you're looking for a nice gift with just a hint of naughty that you know will be put to good use, here are 12 ideas to consider. And hey, if you've already gotten all of your holiday shopping out of the way for your people, why not treat yourself to something you know you'll love? No matter what, you can embrace both the good and the naughty side this holiday season, because it just wouldn't be fun without either of them.