50 Nail Art Captions For Instagram That'll Make You Want To Hit Up The Salon ASAP

Some may say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but what about perfectly-manicured nails? That little thrill you get from a cute AF manicure is one of the best feelings, and if you add nail art, your mood just soars. Whether you're into acrylic or natural, classic or gel, everyone needs new polish every once in awhile. And when you do get your nails done, you want people to compliment you (because, duh, they're fly as hell). So of course you're going to need nail art captions for Instagram when you post your new nails up for all your followers to marvel at.

Whether you like simple and chic or bold and beautiful, your nails are a reflection of who you are and deserve to be decorated as such. There is nothing wrong with a plain coat of paint, but the art just adds a POP like no other. And if you add jewels to them? You better get likes and comments from your friends, because that sh*t is too good to ignore. Nowadays, you can also choose from a ton of different nail shapes to spice up your nail art as well. So go out, get your nails did, post that cute photo of your mani and use these captions to capture how good you feel in your new nails.

1. "It is not just nail art. It is ART."

2. "Imagination is the only limitation of nail art."

3. "Your nails are like jewels - don't use them like tools." — Essie

4. "When life gives you nail polishes, make nail art."

5. "The only time a woman is helpless is when her nails are drying. Other than that, watch out."

6. "Nail art does not need to be perfect. It just needs to be you."

7. "The happiest girls always have the prettiest nails." — Tammy Taylor

8. "Nail art is a language."

9. "It's all fun and games until someone breaks a nail."

10. "Nail art is a vacation for plain nails."

11. "I do nails, what's your superpower?"

12. "When in doubt, paint your nails."

13. "Nailed it!"

14. "Nails take any old outfit and makes it new." — Essie

15. "You can't buy happiness but you can buy nail art and that's basically the same thing."

16. "Your nails are a reflection of yourself."

17. "Life is not perfect, but your nails can be."

18. "Don't cry because it's Monday. Smile because your nails are on point."

19. "I don't like plain nails. I get sad." — Zooey Deschanel

20. "Love is the site of how good your nails look when you're typing on your iPhone."

21. "So many nail art possibilities, so few fingers."

22. "When I grow up, I want to be a nail polish namer."

23. "Keep calm and do nail art."

24. "Wake up and smell the nail polish."

25. "My parents told me to become a psychiatrist or an architect, so I became both! A nail technician."

26. "Good nails don't lie."

27. "Trust fund full of nail polish."

28. "This'll look great when I'm giving you the middle finger."

29. "Life is too short to have plain nails."

30. "Life just wouldn't be the same if we didn't have nail polish."

31. "You're never full dressed without a good manicure." — Essie

32. "Nails: one thing you can get into shape without exercise."

33. "May your Monday be short, your coffee be strong, and your nails get compliments."

34. "I got 99 problems, but my nails ain't one."

35. "There's nothing a fresh manicure can't fix.”

36. "What happens at the nail salon stays at the nail salon."

37. "When your nails are part of your outfit, they become more than nails. They become an accessory." — Holland Roden

38. "If you a fly gal, get your nails done." — Missy Elliott, "Work It"

39. "Nails are the period at the end of the sentence. They complete the look." — Prabal Gurung

40. "Nails before males."

41. “Nails done, hair done, everything did.” — Drake, “Fancy”

42. “I do my hair toss, check my nails.” — Lizzo, “Good As Hell”

43. “As long as my nails aren’t chipped, my life is together.”

44. “My grades may not be perfect, but at least my French tips are.”

45. “Change your nails, change your life.”

46. “Mani Monday is the only Monday I’ll tolerate.”

47. “Hoping your happiness lasts as long as a gel pedi.”

48. “When my nails look this good, can you really blame me for looking at them all the time?”

49. “File this under: new nails.”

50. “Never met a manicure I didn’t like.”