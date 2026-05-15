The Nader sisters may be New Yorkers now, but they’ll always be Louisiana girls at their core. There is no sibling squad more qualified to plan out the perfect weekend in the Big Easy, filled with delicious food you can’t find anywhere else, secret spots that don’t show up on tourist recommendation lists, and late-night bars and lounges guaranteed to serve you memories for a lifetime. If you’re heading down South for a quick trip to New Orleans, you can set your schedule aside and let the Naders be your weekend vibe curators.

Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader were all born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so the big city of New Orleans, which is only an hour away, is a familiar stomping ground. Though the four sisters now split their time between New York and Los Angeles, as chronicled on their reality show Love Thy Nader, they still know the must-visit spots for anyone who’s seeing NOLA for the first time, whether that’s buzzy restaurants that are actually worth the hype or hidden gems that only true locals have heard about.

So, Elite Daily asked the quartet to create the ultimate itinerary for a quick getaway to New Orleans. Here’s how to spend an immaculate weekend going hard in the Big Easy, the Nader way.

Courtesy of the Nader sisters

Friday Night

7 p.m.: Dinner and drinks at Napoleon House

There’s no better way to soak in the French Quarter’s rich history than by literally tasting it. Mary Holland says Napoleon House, a 200-year-old landmark that’s known for its signature muffuletta sandwiches and introducing the fruity Pimm’s Cup cocktail to America, is a can’t-miss to start your trip right.

“I love this spot for a pre-dinner drink. You must try the Pimm’s Cup,” she says. “This is also one of the oldest buildings in New Orleans, so it has a lot of history.”

9 p.m.: Singalongs at Pat O’Brien’s

New Orleans is famous for its vibrant music scene, which is what makes Pat O’Brien’s a unique and unmissable destination to end a night out. The dueling piano bar is open until 2 a.m. on the weekends, as crowds fill the joint with lively singalongs all night long. It’s also the best place to get the city’s signature Hurricane cocktail (made with rum, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice)... and then try another one, and another.

“You can’t go to NOLA without hitting this iconic piano bar! Perfect for a date night or a group,” Mary Holland says. “One of my favorite spots — the whole place sings along to almost every song.”

Saturday Morning

10 a.m.: Coffee and a stroll in Audubon Park

After a raucous night out, a walk in New Orleans’ historic Audubon Park is a peaceful way to start off a relaxing Saturday morning. Located on the coast of the Mississippi River, the 350-acre park is home to the Audubon Zoo, the Bird Island Preserve protected rookery, and the massive Tree of Life, a live oak that’s about to turn 300 years old.

“Audubon Park is my favorite outdoor spot in the city,” Grace Ann says. “It’s so pretty and peaceful — perfect for a long walk with a coffee in hand.”

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1 p.m.: Lunch at Superior Grill

For a boozy lunch with fresh NOLA seafood, Grace Ann can’t sing the praises of this uptown Tex-Mex eatery enough.

“Superior Grill is one of those places that just feels like New Orleans to me,” Grace Ann says. “Spicy margaritas, seafood that never misses, and the kind of fun, chaotic energy you want on a weekend with friends. Order extra queso, you will not be sorry.”

Saturday Night

7 p.m.: Dinner at Jack Rose

Who said an upscale restaurant can’t also have the energy of spontaneous fun? Jack Rose perfectly blends posh vibes with NOLA’s characteristic rambunctious charm, which is why Sarah Jane recommends it as the perfect spot for a visitor to really digest the city at its finest.

“Jack Rose captures New Orleans’ celebration culture so well. Dinner there never feels overly formal or stiff — it’s playful, glamorous, loud, fun, and very alive,” Sarah Jane says. “Plus, I just love the iconic Lil Wayne portrait by New Orleans native artist Ashley Longshore.”

Courtesy of the Nader sisters

10 p.m.: Cocktails at Hot Tin

The best part about dining at Jack Rose is that you won’t have to go far to cap off your night at one of the city’s best cocktail bars. Hot Tin is at the top of the Pontchartrain Hotel, where Jack Rose is also located, so after dinner, just head on up the elevator to watch Saturday night turn into Sunday morning on the rooftop with stiff drinks and close friends.

“Hot Tin is a must — the rooftop views are unreal, and cocktails are dangerous in the best way,” Grace Ann says. “It’s the perfect spot to start (or accidentally end) your night.”

Sunday Afternoon

1 p.m.: Lunch at Bourbon House

Before you catch your flight out of New Orleans, make sure you’ve tasted the city’s best offerings at Bourbon House, Brooks’ go-to restaurant for a true NOLA meal. “They have the best gumbo and po’ boys,” the eldest Nader says. “All of the NOLA classics that can’t be missed.”