45 Captions For Mouse Costumes That Are As Mice As Your Selfies
When you’re a mouse, duh!
As Karen from Mean Girls so eloquently showed us in the film, being a mouse for Halloween is as simple as wearing some mouse ears — duh! It truly is one of the easiest costumes to throw together last-minute, which is why you shouldn’t be spending more time coming up with captions for mouse costumes than you do finalizing your look. Even if you decide to do an elaborate makeup lewk or put together a fully realized outfit with head-to-toe details, your precious party time is too valuable to be wasting brainstorming mouse costume captions when you could just use a few of these instead.
Posting a stunning pic of you in your Halloween costume is a must-do on Oct. 31, but if all goes right, it can be done just as quickly as sliding on a DIY headband with mouse ears attached. That’s all thanks to this list of 45 captions for mouse costumes. There is even a variety of mouse puns to choose from for whatever costume you’ve got. Go with something magical if you’ve decided to be the most glamorous mouse of all, Minnie Mouse, in her fashionable polka dots and big bows, or something funny if you and your besties are going as the three blind mice.
This list has furry cute captions for cuddly mice getups and simple mouse quotes for costumes that you throw together by color-coordinating a grey OOTD with dollar store ears. Whatever you decide to wear, there’s a mouse costume caption here that’ll pair real mice with it.
- “Feeling simply ear-esistible.”
- “There’s nothing Minnie about my love for this costume.”
- “Have a mice day.”
- “I’m fur real cute.”
- “A tail as old as time.”
- “Jump, jump, the mouse is jumping.”
- “I like your mouse-tache.”
- “Hide and squeak.”
- “I'm a mouse, duh." — Mean Girls
- “I'm all ears.”
- “Smiling from mouse ear to ear.”
- “You like my ears?”
- “I must be floating on OK, because I’m one modest mouse.”
- “I think this costume is gouda.”
- “Say cheese!”
- “When the cat’s away, the mice will play.” — Proverb
- “This is why we can’t have mice things.”
- “Feeling grate about this mouse costume.”
- “I am ear for you.”
- “I hope we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse.” — Walt Disney
- “I’m just a Minnie looking for her Mickey.”
- “I don’t do mouse traps, but I do do thirst traps.”
- “Who wants some mice cream?”
- “Too cute to spook.”
- “I’m furry confident I’m the cutest one here.”
- “It’s so mice spending time with my friends.”
- “Not a creature was stirring, except for, well, me.”
- “This might sound cheesy, but I think you’re really grate.”
- “This mouse costume is feta than the one I wore last year.”
- “To brie or not to brie, that is the question.”
- “I enjoy trap music.”
- “For Halloween, I’m going to play it by ear.”
- “Come ear often?”
- “Sweet dreams are made of cheese.”
- “Here’s to one un-fur-gettable Halloween.”
- “I’m very a-moused.”
- “If you give a mouse a cookie, I’d be really happy.”
- “This is as goudas it gets.”
- “You wanna cheese of me?”
- “Everything’s gonna brie alright.”
- “Keep calm and wear mouse ears.”
- “Too gouda to be true.”
- “It’s a mouse party.”
- “If you can’t see how good we look, you must be the blind mice.”
- “Feeling cheddar than ever.”