As Karen from Mean Girls so eloquently showed us in the film, being a mouse for Halloween is as simple as wearing some mouse ears — duh! It truly is one of the easiest costumes to throw together last-minute, which is why you shouldn’t be spending more time coming up with captions for mouse costumes than you do finalizing your look. Even if you decide to do an elaborate makeup lewk or put together a fully realized outfit with head-to-toe details, your precious party time is too valuable to be wasting brainstorming mouse costume captions when you could just use a few of these instead.

Posting a stunning pic of you in your Halloween costume is a must-do on Oct. 31, but if all goes right, it can be done just as quickly as sliding on a DIY headband with mouse ears attached. That’s all thanks to this list of 45 captions for mouse costumes. There is even a variety of mouse puns to choose from for whatever costume you’ve got. Go with something magical if you’ve decided to be the most glamorous mouse of all, Minnie Mouse, in her fashionable polka dots and big bows, or something funny if you and your besties are going as the three blind mice.

This list has furry cute captions for cuddly mice getups and simple mouse quotes for costumes that you throw together by color-coordinating a grey OOTD with dollar store ears. Whatever you decide to wear, there’s a mouse costume caption here that’ll pair real mice with it.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images