Horoscopes
a happy romantic couple thinks about the horoscope for their most romantic day in January 2023

Love Is In The Air For Every Sign On This 1 Day In January

Prepare to be swept off your feet.

Shutterstock

On Jan. 26, Venus will move into the mutable, water sign of Pisces, emphasizing the desire for romance that’s limitless, idealistic, and compassionate. On this day, expressing love for others will be an effortless feat for every zodiac sign. Here’s how you'll be impacted:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

As Venus moves into Pisces, you’ll be prompted to explore dreams and ideals you have for connection behind closed doors. As the action-oriented sign, you rarely give yourself time to be lethargic, but this transit is encouraging you to sit back and nurture your fantasies.

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images
Tap