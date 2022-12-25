Prepare to be swept off your feet.
On Jan. 26, Venus will move into the mutable, water sign of Pisces, emphasizing the desire for romance that’s limitless, idealistic, and compassionate. On this day, expressing love for others will be an effortless feat for every zodiac sign. Here’s how you'll be impacted:
As Venus moves into Pisces, you’ll be prompted to explore dreams and ideals you have for connection behind closed doors. As the action-oriented sign, you rarely give yourself time to be lethargic, but this transit is encouraging you to sit back and nurture your fantasies.