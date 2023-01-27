Don’t hold your breath, but love is officially in the air. As red roses and chocolate-covered-everything slowly but surely makes its way onto everyone’s Instagram feed, the holiday everyone hates to love is around the corner. If you’re wondering why Valentine’s Day takes place in the middle of Aquarius season, a Saturn-ruled sign known for detachment, restraint, and boundaries, your guess is as good as mine — but the good thing is that, for the first time since 2018, this year’s astrology finally aligns with love, intimacy, and connection: Venus, the planet of romance, will be traveling through the mutable, water sign of Pisces for most of this month, heightening everyone’s desire for unity, romance, and companionship. While this does confirm that Valentine’s Day will be full of adoration this year, the most romantic day in February will actually take place one day after, when Venus conjoins Neptune at 24 degrees of Pisces.

On Feb. 15, Venus in Pisces will join forces with Neptune, the planet of illusion, mystery, and idealism, prompting each sign to embrace newfound possibilities in relationships. Instead of seeing things through a realistic lens, this configuration encourages everyone to dream big when it comes to matters of the heart. While this transit is great for igniting passion and romance in relationships, it can also lead to deceit, confusion, and illogical decision-making — so it may not be the best time to take risks in blind faith. It is, however, a great time for every sign to explore new horizons in love. Just, try to keep at least one foot on the ground.

Here’s how every sign will be affected by the most romantic day in February:

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

It’s a laid-back week for you, Aries, but I doubt you’ll be complaining. As Venus and Neptune link up in your 12th house of introspection on Feb. 15, you’ll be finding the beauty in quiet contemplation. While now may not be the time to socialize externally, you’ll be finding ways to enjoy your own company behind closed doors, even if it’s not at the pace you’re used to. Allow yourself to get creative this week, and engage in things that inspire you. Dreams and aspirations that normally feel out of reach are likely to feel more possible now, so don’t hesitate to entertain them, no matter how irrational they may seem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 21)

As Venus, your chart ruler, conjoins Neptune in Pisces this month, you’ll be embracing the endless possibilities that your networks and social groups provide. You’re someone who brings other people together with incredible ease, and this month, you’ll not only be socializing with new people, but you’ll be inspired to take these connections to aspirational new heights. Just be mindful of friends overpromising on things they can’t ultimately deliver on — this transit has a way of distorting reality.

Gemini (May 21 - June 22)

On Feb. 15, the Venus-Neptune conjunction will take place in your 10th house of career and public image, inspiring you to get creative in your professional pursuits. You’re an incredible visionary, and this transit is bound to bring your aspirations into sharp focus. Nothing is off limits now, Gemini, so feel free to explore new ways of expressing yourself without any limits or restrictions. It’s a great time to join forces with a coworker or colleague who shares a similar vision — just be sure to remain open to changes taking place. This transit is certain to stimulate you artistically, but it may be only for a moment.

Cancer (June 22 - July 21)

This month, you’ll be intensifying your connection to the world around you, as well as your current spiritual beliefs. As a fellow water sign, you oftentimes lead with your intuition, and as Venus and Neptune conjoin on Feb. 15, you’ll be feeling a heightened sense of clairvoyance. It’s the perfect day to meditate, or engage in a spiritual practice that allows you to rely on your innate instincts. Now is also a great time to travel to new places, learn a new language, or try new foods.

Leo (July 21 - Aug. 22)

As Venus-Neptune conjoin on Feb. 15, you’ll be prompted to engage in intimate bonds and dynamics with your loved ones. While this transit is bound to blur a few lines, your relationships will benefit from a sense of hopefulness and idealism — just try not to sign yourself up for any obligations or responsibilities without making sure you know all of the details. This transit has the potential to be deceitful, so if someone presents you with something that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Prepare to be swept off your feet this month, Virgo, as Venus and Neptune link up in your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships. As someone who tends to prioritize logic and rational decision making, this transit is pushing you out of your comfort zone, but trust me — it’s for the better. You’ll be prompted to embrace newfound possibilities within your love life now, so don’t hesitate to daydream about the endeavors you and your significant other could embark on. Remember, true love doesn’t always make sense — and that’s exactly what makes it so captivating.

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

On Feb. 15, Venus, your chart ruler, will conjoin Neptune, bringing hope, idealism, and distorted realities to the forefront regarding your daily habits and routines. Now is a great time to make some adjustments to your regimens, Libra — what’s a perfect day look like to you? This transit is inviting you to consider the little things that add to your day, whether it’s your morning coffee, or listening to your favorite podcast on your way to work. Self-care is something that should be incorporate into your reoccurring rituals, no matter how mundane these habits may be.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 21)

Prepare for a surge in creativity, Scorpio, as the Venus-Neptune conjunction takes place on Feb. 15. This transit is inviting you to explore new horizons in your artistic pursuits, regardless of whether or not it makes sense. As someone who tends to prioritize self-restraint, this transit is opening you up to expression that’s not limiting or restricted. This may also be a time of increased romance and intimacy, so feel free to indulge now. Even if these experiences are short lived, the inspiration you find is bound to linger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

On Feb. 15, the Venus-Neptune conjunction will take place in your fourth house of home and family, bringing connection, hope, and idealism to the forefront in your private life. It’s a great time to envision what your perfect home consists of, Sagittarius — and the more delusional, the better. Does it look like living in an RV, periodically traveling to new cities? Or does who you’re with matter more than where you are? Either way, this transit is perfect for broadening the horizons in your immediate environment.

Capricorn (Dec. 20 - Jan. 21)

This month, Venus and Neptune will link up in your third house of communication, ideas, and local surroundings, inviting you to find the beauty in the familiar world around you. It’s a great day to visit your favorite local coffee shop, or have a chat with your neighbor. Anything that allows you to form a closer bond to your environment is a great way to spend your time today, and it’s bound to offer you some newfound inspiration. Be sure to keep an open mind now, Capricorn — when you allow yourself to be curious about the world around you, it can teach you things you never could have imagined.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 - Feb. 22)

On Feb. 15, Venus and Neptune will conjoin in Pisces, intensifying your desire to splurge and enjoy your money and resources. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself, Aquarius, just be mindful of purchasing things that might not be useful in the long run. Instead, try to invest in experiences, like going to a concert or a pottery class. Anything that allows you to engage in something creative, that also promotes self-care. Treating yourself is a top priority this month.

Pisces (Feb. 22 - March 20)

This month is all about you, Pisces, so be sure to put yourself and your desires first. As Venus and Neptune conjoin in your first house of self, you’ll be called to indulge in things that bring you ultimate satisfaction and pleasure. As someone who can sometimes put other people’s needs before their own, this transit is a reminder that your desires deserve to be a priority, even if you’re the only one who can meet them. You can treat yourself without having to wait around for anyone else (cue Flowers by Miley Cyrus), so feel free to be a little selfish today.