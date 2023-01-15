Astrology can help bring things into perspective. There’s no such thing as a “casual” retrograde transit, but honestly, this recent Mercury retrograde transit has felt pretty brazen. Before we discuss how Mercury retrograde ending in winter 2023 will affect your zodiac sign, let’s take a closer look at all the nuance.

Mercury retrograde is notorious for being the culprit of miscommunications and unexpected glitches, specifically when it comes to transportation, deliveries, as well as the dynamic of our immediate surroundings. Back on Dec. 29, 2022, the messenger planet went retrograde via 24 degrees Capricorn, joining forces with stability-seeking Venus. Ironically, both of these planets were just three degrees away from revelatory Pluto, making this retrograde journey all the more intriguing. Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 18, 2023 there will have been significant areas of life that need to be reconsidered, whether it be in terms of authority or the foundation of your personal stability. Capricorn is after all, a representation of the structure (or lack thereof) in our lives, so no wishy-washy energy allowed. (Keep this in mind through the end of its post-retrograde shadow phase on Feb. 7-8, 2023.)

Mercury is usually a curious trickster, but not so much when in the pragmatic sign of Capricorn. The messenger planet is brutally honest and incredibly direct with its approach, as it prefers to cut to the chase. There is, however, a plus side to this, as we’ve all been presented with the opportunity to revisit what needs to be rehashed or reconsidered.

But with this retrograde ending on Jan. 18, 2023, things will be shaking up. Wondering what’s in store for you? Read for your sun and rising sign below:

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re finalizing important paperwork, or perhaps reconsidering next steps in your career. Professional partnerships are emphasized, especially those which weren’t built upon a solid foundation. On the dark side, this could bring light to those who have misused their power in some way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your belief systems surrounding finances, relationships and security are being brought to your attention; single or taken, you could be taking a closer look at a significant partnership, while others of you move forward with an entrepreneurial venture. Passports, visas or travel expenses could be of greater focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A professional and/or romantic partnership is transforming, and in a big way. Your decision to merge worlds with a significant other could trigger a ripple of changes, but it’s all for your highest good. That said, conversations surrounding finances, shared assets and mutual sources of income are of greater prominence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you previously agreed to something in writing, or perhaps surrendered to the passion of a magnetic connection, you could begin to see this connection from a brand new perspective. Otherwise, if you’re not renewing your vows, then you may decide to rekindle a professional partnership.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There’s no such thing as perfect, and though you’re often admired for your overachieving nature, Mercury direct will bring light to everything from the power dynamics in your coworking space to the toxicity of your day-to-day affairs. This could revolve around a health habit you’re struggling with. Recognizing what part of your daily routine needs more discipline is everything.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 21)

Your love language is experiencing its own overhaul. This is especially true when considering the essence of Venus and Pluto, as they were in close proximity to Mercury when it stationed retrograde via your fifth house of authenticity and self-expression. If you’ve been overly rigid with your romantic approach, this could also be something you’re ready to transform.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

Making a big move? Relationship themes, and that surrounding matters of the household — such as inheritance, down payments, or the renewal of a lease — could be top of mind. Many of you had no choice but to reflect on whether you’re committed to a personal energy for the longterm, and change is here.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you were entertaining the idea of investing in an automobile (or any new way to get from Point A to Point B), Mercury direct could bring change, clarity and momentum to everything from your mobility to the relationship you share with peers in your immediate environment. Important conversations and contractual agreements are likely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

Budgeting much? Mercury stationed retrograde while conjunct Venus, and sitting just a few degrees from Pluto. Whether it be themes surrounding your self-confidence or perhaps your money-making abilities, Mercury getting back to business will inspire and challenge you to level up, and commit to a path of self-mastery in this area of life.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

A brand revamp is always a good idea, especially when you’re the boss of the zodiac. Although with Mercury going direct alongside Venus and Pluto in your sign, you’re asserting yourself and owning up to your self-worth in the process. Your perception of relationships, finances and values becomes crystal clear, and you’re not afraid to use your voice to seize an opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Past resentments, burdens and relationship structures may have been of greater emphasis during Mercury retrograde, as it made a conjunction to Venus while sitting just a few degrees away from powerhouse Pluto. More specifically, upon Mercury ending its retrograde and stationing direct, you will have the wisdom and perseverance to move beyond the inhibitions and subconscious limitations you’ve set for yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Mercury stationed retrograde via your 11th house of associations, aspirations and community affairs, bringing back around everything from past relationships to professional opportunities that piqued your interest. This, however, shed a light on subliminal dynamics and thought processes that could’ve been stifling your individual expression out in the world. Mercury direct will help you get some of these goals back in motion.