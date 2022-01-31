You can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 is officially ending on Feb. 3, marking the finale of planetary retrogrades for this season. This makes it the perfect time for you to push any ideas you’ve been uncertain about forward.
Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect as Mercury retrograde winter 2022 ends:
Your friendships and alliances have likely been up in the air amid Mercury retrograde. As the season ends, it will allow you to use the ideas you’ve been working on among your social circles to push your career moves forward.