McDonald’s Is Selling Chicken Sandwich-Shaped Rugs Designed By A TikToker

They say the best way to design your space is to choose pieces that ~speak~ to you, so McDonald’s stans should prepare to free up some floor space for a new rug. Every Sunday in April, McDonald’s is giving customers a chance to deck out their homes with a limited-edition chicken sandwich rug designed by tufting extraordinaire Madeline Ronzoni — yes, they really look like your fave chicken sandwich. Whether you’re a fan of the OG, spicy, or deluxe version, there’s no doubt McDonald’s chicken sandwich rugs will be the yummiest decor in your apartment.

The limited-edition Crispy Chicken Sandwich tuft collection of rugs, which launched on April 3, features three seriously enticing rug designs inspired by McDonald’s lineup of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. To make sure the rugs look just as good as the real deal, McDonald’s tapped social media creator and rug tufter Madeline Ronzoni, aka @happy.rugs on TikTok, to create the design inspiration for the Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken, and Spicy Deluxe rugs. (The rugs sold online weren’t directly designed by Ronzoni, but they were inspired by her chicken-fied tufts.)

A limited quantity of hand tufted rugs will be available for purchase every Sunday through April 24, for $65 each. You can find them on McDonald’s apparel and accessories website, Golden Arches Unlimited. The chicken sandwich rugs will go live at 1 p.m. ET each week, and they’ll be available while supplies last. Sounds pretty sweet (er, savory) to me.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich rug, which looks good enough to eat but is made from acrylic and cotton, is estimated to be about 30 inches wide by 19.69 inches tall. It’s designed to look like a tender fried chicken breast topped with crinkle cut pickles in between a soft, buttery bun.

Meanwhile, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich tuft measures in around 30 inches wide by 19.88 inches tall. This rug features the same fried chicken, pickle, and bun combo — with two added layers of Spicy Pepper Sauce for an extra pop of color.

Lastly, the Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich rug comes stacked with bold red tomatoes, bright orange Spicy Pepper Sauce, green shredded lettuce, and a classic fried chicken center sandwiched between a yellow potato bun to make a rug that basically looks like a rainbow — you just have to squint to see it. According to the website, the Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich rug is approximately 30 inches wide and 22.95 inches tall.

You’re probably used to getting your McDonald’s chicken sandwich pretty quickly, but note the website warns delivery of your ‘Gram-worthy rug may take up to four months to arrive. But based on the pictures, it’ll be so worth the wait.