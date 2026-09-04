The ‘90s are officially back in full force, and not just as an aesthetic with grunge styles and thin eyebrows. Now, the actual TV icons who defined the era from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Full House, and Boy Meets World are reuniting in HGTV’s new home renovation series Totally ‘90s House.

Over six episodes, Matthew Lawrence and his fellow throwback stars help transform residences that feel stuck in the past and make them timeless. “It’s weird when a bunch of ‘90s icons get together,” says the actor. “We just had a blast, and it was really fun.”

Interior design may be a new challenge for the 46-year-old, but Lawrence faced plenty as a child star and heartthrob in movies like Mrs. Doubtfire, The Hot Chick, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Over the years, he’s accumulated valuable life lessons on things like Hollywood, relationships, and financial stability. But joining the cast of Boy Meets World in his late teens is what handed Lawrence the biggest “wake-up call” of his career.

Having spent years working with his brothers on sitcoms like Brotherly Love, Lawrence got too comfortable and didn’t prep for his new role of Jack Hunter like he should have. “I had never even seen any episodes of the show, because I didn't watch TV,” he says. “Shame on me. That's the research I should have done for being hired on a show that was such a big hit.”

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After a few notes from Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, Lawrence made some changes to his approach and it all worked out for the better. “I'm so glad for that show because it snapped me out of it,” he says. “You should never be comfortable. You should always do your research. Thank goodness Michael gave me that knowledge.”

Decades later, Lawrence is looking back to share 21 of the other life lessons he wishes he knew before, during, and after starring in Boy Meets World.

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1. On Confidence

Stop worrying so much about what other people think.

2. On Trying New Things

When you feel most afraid is the time to do it. Never let fear get in the way.

3. On Facing Failure

Don’t let rejection define your value.

4. On Life

Enjoy the moment while you’re in it. Take more pictures.

5. On Family

Your brothers will become even more important as you get older.

They say money can't buy you happiness. It can when you give it away.

6. On Money Management

Unless your family understands money and how it works, you really don't get an exposure. You have to learn it yourself. Save and invest earlier than you think you need to. Come up with a plan for yourself. You should try to get up to 20% to 30% of your paycheck — but even if it's 1% — start putting that to work for you, whether it's in a stock market or an IRA account.

7. On What To Spend Your Money On

They say money can't buy you happiness. It can when you give it away. That’s an amazing feeling, and it’s what drives me to make it.

8. On Saying “Yes”

Work harder and never turn down good opportunities.

9. On Saying “No”

Learn to say no without feeling guilty.

10. On Working

Your career is going to have seasons.

11. On Investing In Your Future

Buy a piece of land to start your farm now. If that’s not your thing, really try to prepare for retirement because it comes up so fast. When you're in your early 20s, you're just getting out of school and you have the whole world at your feet. Then, you blink and you're in your late 30s and then you blink again and you're in your 40s. It goes by so fast. Also, buy bitcoin in 2012.

12. On Making Decisions

Don’t ignore your gut.

Don't go with the fads, stay with the classics.

13. On Dating

Don’t stay in a relationship just because you’ve invested years in it.

14. On Relationships

Tell people you love them as often as you can. You never know when you won’t be able to tell them again.

15. On Adventure

Travel farther and get uncomfortable.

16. On The Great Outdoors

Nature will teach you things Hollywood never can.

17. On Staying Motivated

Don’t waste the day away; time is more valuable than anything on this earth. It goes so fast.

18. On Being An Artist

Make the thing instead of waiting for someone to hire you.

19. On Growth

You’re going to reinvent yourself more than once.

20. On Interior Design

Don't go with the fads, stay with the classics.

21. On Being 21

Twenty-one isn’t as old as you think it is. You’re still so young.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.