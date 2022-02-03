With the arrival of Lunar New Year 2022 on Feb. 1, we said goodbye to the Year of the Ox and welcomed the Year of the Tiger. At the turn of the lunar year, many people who celebrate Lunar New Year consult fortune tellers and make important decisions based on the interpretations of their horoscopes. Even if you’re not very superstitious, you might look for some insight into your new year fortunes in order to mentally prepare for any challenges ahead. If you’re interested in learning about your Lunar New Year 2022 predictions, based on your animal zodiac sign, here’s what to keep in mind during the Year of the Tiger.

Each lunar new year is associated with a zodiac sign that is believed to have an influence on the personalities of the people born under it, as well as their careers, love lives, and fortunes that particular year. As a tradition, many brides and grooms in Vietnam and China have to confirm their compatibility through the zodiac signs before getting their families’ blessings and proceeding with marriage.

Just like there are 12 zodiac signs in Western astrology, there are 12 animal zodiac signs. However, everyone who’s born during the same lunar year (as opposed to astrological month) shares the same animal zodiac sign. Although the animal zodiac signs vary slightly across different Asian cultures, most of them — including China, Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea — assign an animal to each year as part of a repeating 12-year cycle.

For example, the 12 Chinese zodiac signs in order are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. While Singapore and South Korea share the same zodiac cycle as the Chinese zodiac, the Rabbit is replaced with the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac.

You can find your animal zodiac sign in the table below. However, if you are born at the transitioning period of the lunar year (January or February), you may expect to share some traits and personalities with the zodiac sign from the prior year.

Rat Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Rat (i.e. Zendaya, Tom Holland, Katy Perry) are not only lively, active, and hard-working, but they also are very adaptable, creative, and ambitious.

If your animal zodiac sign is the Rat, 2022 will not be an easy year for you. However, you should focus on keeping a positive mindset and take any challenges as a chance to prove your worth and show the world that adversity only makes you stronger. Rise up to any challenges with determination, and you will be able to make the most of the coming year.

Ox Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Ox (i.e. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Barack Obama) are best known for their diligence, perseverance, moral principles, and dependability.

If your animal zodiac sign is an Ox, you can expect that the 2022 lunar year will not be as difficult as previous years have been, especially in regards to your career. Work will go smoothly, and you will have the chance to seize many opportunities to accumulate wealth. Take proper care of yourself and be extra careful when you travel abroad.

Tiger Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Tiger (i.e. Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio) are considered risk-takers who have a lot of energy and luck in life. Unsurprisingly, they tend to be successful and wealthy.

However, your Lunar New Year 2022 predictions include financial instability and fluctuations in fortune for this sign. If the Tiger is your zodiac sign, you will want to stay alert with too-good-to-be-true opportunities.

Cat/Rabbit Zodiac Sign

In Vietnamese culture, people born in the Year of the Cat (i.e. Jeff Bezos, Michelle Obama, Michael Jordan) are believed to be very clever, considerate, and diplomatic. In Chinese culture, people born in the same year have the Rabbit zodiac sign, and tend to be quiet, elegant, kind, and responsible.

Whether you choose to interpret your animal sign with the Vietnamese zodiac or the Chinese zodiac, your 2022 Lunar New Year will come with many challenges if you want to change careers or expand your businesses. Nevertheless, you will be able to overcome difficulties with the help of your immediate family and relatives.

Dragon Zodiac Sign

Among the 12 animal zodiac signs, the Dragon is the only fictional animal and has supernatural powers. In Asian cultures, a dragon is a metaphor for the king and symbolizes power, nobility, and success. People born in the Year of the Dragon (i.e. Rihanna, Adele, Reese Witherspoon) are believed to be resourceful and ambitious. They tend to achieve success, fame, as well as high social status.

In terms of careers and business, you won’t expect a lot of changes or difficulties during the Year of the Tiger. However, you should be mindful when you travel far away and pay more attention to your health, both mental and physical.

Snake Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Snake (i.e. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Daniel Ratcliffe) are extremely intelligent and analytical, with a strong interest in philosophy and self-development.

For the 2022 Lunar New Year, you will likely have a change in residence and some troubles with love. Be mindful of what you say and do because they will have an impact on your family ties. If you can, try to maintain a work-life balance and spend more time with your partner and family.

Horse Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Horse (i.e. Emma Watson, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart) are not only straightforward, kind, agile, and versatile, but they also have very good communication skills.

The 2022 Lunar New Year will bring a lot of luck to you if you were born in the Year of the Horse. The effort and hard work you put into accomplishing your goals will definitely pay off. You will find your career flourishes and your wealth accumulates with the right investments.

Goat Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Goat (i.e. Ed Sheeran, JoJo Siwa, Jason Momoa) are full of love and tend to sympathize with others. They love animals and children, and spend a lot of time taking care of their families.

If your animal zodiac sign is the Goat, you will have a very favorable year in 2022. There are always people who are willing to help you get out of troubles and overcome difficulties. Although it is not a good year for a change in career, you could be in line for a promotion or raise.

Monkey Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Money (i.e. Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas) are humorous, adaptable, and agile. They are charming and attractive, but they don’t like to settle down and have a hard time committing to a relationship.

Unfortunately, the 2022 Lunar New Year doesn’t look very favorable for people with the Monkey animal zodiac sign. It will be very challenging when it comes to wealth as you may lose money or take part in excessive spending. Be careful as you may be betrayed by people who try to sabotage your business or career.

Rooster Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Rooster (i.e. Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Beyoncé) are mature, sincere, and gentle. They pay a lot of focus on outward appearance and appreciate beauty.

If your zodiac sign is the Rooster, you can expect that your efforts will bear fruit in 2022. Your career looks very promising and there will be many new opportunities. As a result, you won’t have to worry about not having enough money to spend. When challenges arise, there will be people around to help you overcome them. However, your health may not be at its best this year, so you may need to make some lifestyle adjustments.

Dog Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Dog (i.e. Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu) have outstanding intelligence, loyalty, dedication, and responsibility.

The Year of the Tiger in 2022 will be an exciting year for you if you were born in the Year of the Dog. You will be surrounded by helpful and trustworthy people this year that will help you with career advancements and the pursuit of wealth. With plenty of opportunities coming your way, you will have a very successful year. Nevertheless, you should stay clear of any unnecessary spending and continue to manage your finances wisely.

Pig Zodiac Sign

People born in the Year of the Pig (Elon Musk, Dove Cameron, Chris Hemsworth) tend to have a happy life without many obstacles. While they easily trust people, their gullibility is also one of their biggest weaknesses.

The 2022 Lunar New Year is a time of financial prosperity for people with the Pig zodiac sign. You will find good opportunities for career advancement, business expansion, and profitable investments. However, you should pay extra attention to your health as you may get hurt easily or have some unexpected illnesses.