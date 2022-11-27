The cold never bothered them anyway.
The world is your oyster during this time of year. In the days leading up to 2023, there’s an undeniable excitement in the air. While everyone’s bound to benefit from this light-hearted, jovial energy, three lucky zodiac signs will be in good spirits for the remainder of 2022.
As the sun continues to make its way through Sagittarius until Dec. 21, there’s a collective sense of hope and anticipation. Since three signs share the same element (fire) as the current season of Sagittarius, though, they’ll be the luckiest zodiac signs in December 2022.