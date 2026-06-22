Can I pull you for a chat real quick? Peacock just transformed NYC’s iconic Rockefeller Center Plaza into a three-day immersive pop-up celebrating Love Island USA Season 8, and it’s an absolute vibe.

The free experience, running from June 22 to June 24, transports you to Fiji without ever booking a flight. The open-air setup completely takes over the concrete layout with massive neon signs, custom giveaway kiosks, and cutesy photo backdrops mimicking The Villa’s most memorable locations. Lucky for you, I toured the grounds ahead of the crowds to give you a definitive rundown on literally every single spot inside.

I've Got A Text Ticket & Location Info

The first thing you need to do is register for the 45-minute experience event, located in front of J.Crew and FAO Schwartz at 30 Rock. Even though it’s free, a ticket is a *must*. All tickets for Day 1 are sold out, but there’s still availability on Days 2 & 3. Here’s the full schedule:

June 22: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 23: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 24: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Most IG-Worthy Spots For You & Your PPG

It may be Love Island and not Friendship Island, but you and your besties will have no problem finding spaces to take your group pics. There’s a small section with a (faux) fire pit, beach chairs set up in front of a live DJ, and a fun backdrop with the words “Loves Me Not” emblazoned across it.

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Even before you enter, there’s a mini photo opp in the form of a bright pink heart, making the long wait a little less meh.

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The Freebies Will Turn Heads

I’ve gone to my fair share of pop-up events, but the free merch available at The Villa is next level. The first one you’ll notice is a bag charm station, where you can make your relationship status known. Other activations could earn you a Love Island Poppi, customized and themed stickers (that I *need* to put on my water bottle ASAP), plus a swag bag filled with makeup and skin care staples.

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My personal favorite spots were the CeraVe claw machine and Maybelline Glam Room, where you could find your perfect (shade) match.

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Along the way, you’ll be able to spot some of the standout dresses Ariana Madix has worn on the show this season, giving you the opportunity to study her hosting style IRL.

At the end of the day, a flight to Fiji may not be in your summer plans, but scoring a bag full of Love Island freebies in the city is an incredible (and wayyy less expensive) backup option.