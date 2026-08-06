Lollapalooza's 4 Best VIP Viewing Areas In Chicago, Ranked

I’ve become something of a Lollapalooza veteran these past few years, so I think it’s only fair for me to share the most important piece of intel about the Chicago festival: which viewing area is the best. If you’ve been to Lolla before, you know that the nine-stage fairground is filled with exclusive lounges, patios, and gated sections that all promise unparalleled views and vibes. But things can get very pricey, very quickly — so let’s get real about which Lolla packages are worth it, and which aren’t.

First, I want to clarify that a regular, non-updated GA ticket can sometimes be the best option, especially if you don’t mind standing and the rain and mud don’t faze you. In fact, I’d argue that the GA area is ideal for most of the smaller stages, which aren’t very close to any major VIP sections or lounges.

When I attended the festival this year, I choose to stand in the GA crowds to get much closer to smaller stage acts like Jade, Geese, and Audrey Hobert. Sure, the crowds can be a bit annoying, but it also feels like a much more authentic festival experience. And a one-day GA ticket starts at around $185, the most affordable option available. (Although, I’d recommend springing for at least a two-day ticket to really experience everything).

Dylan Kickham

While the GA access is usually totally serviceable, it really falls apart when it comes to headliners. The two main Lolla stages get flooded with thousands of concertgoers each night (I can attest that the Charli XCX audience looked like a never-ending sea of brats) — so much so that it’s basically impossible to get close to the stage at all unless you spring for a VIP package.

Thanks to the branded press trips I’ve been invited on in 2024, in 2025, and now this year in 2026, I’ve gotten to scope out a bunch of different exclusive viewing areas. And it may shock you to hear that one of the most expensive concert-viewing perks is actually my least favorite.

4. Stage-Side

Dylan Kickham

If you’re willing to shell out a whopping $29,000 to be a Lolla Insider for all four days, you’ll get stage-side access to a few buzzy acts. I’ve gotten to watch stage-side a couple years back for Zedd, and this year I got a unique view of Leon Thomas’ performance from the rafters on the massive T-Mobile stage.

On paper, this sounds like the ultimate concert experience: You’re getting an unparalleled look at a huge concert that most people don’t see, plus there are no crowds to get in the way of your pics and videos. However, the downside is that you’re mainly watching the concert from behind, and it can be really hard to even hear what song is being performed since the speakers are facing away from you.

It’s a super unique experience, and it’s really cool to look out on the massive Lolla crowd and see what the artist sees, but I actually think it’s worse than the GA section when it comes to fully experiencing a concert.

3. Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge

Dylan Kickham

My first time going to Lolla as a VIP and not a GA normie was when Chase Sapphire hosted me in 2024. Their shaded lounge is located on the side of the large south field, with clear views of the main T-Mobile stage and the smaller Allianz stage.

The lounge has its own bar with much shorter lines than the public bars, plus there are fans and seating to relax between sets. The only problem is the location is pretty far from the T-Mobile stage, so you’re not super close to the main acts. And while the Allianz stage is much closer, it’s also situated at a bit of an angle. Overall, these are very tiny issues, and definitely worth the trade for some shaded sitting room.

2. T-Mobile’s Club Magenta Lounge

Dylan Kickham

The Chase Sapphire lounge is nice, but T-Mobile’s Club Magenta is a clear upgrade in nearly every sense. As the main stage’s sponsor, Club Magenta is right next to the T-Mobile stage, boasting the best views of pretty much all of the artists you’re going to want to see. This was my go-to spot in 2026, where I watched headliner Lorde gag us all by bringing out Charli XCX for a surprise “Girl, So Confusing” duet. This is also where I watched MUNA get so hot, and Olivia Dean make headlining look so easy.

The only thing the Chase lounge has over Club Magenta is proximity to the Allianz stage. While you can watch performances there at a distance, I usually chose to walk into the GA section when an act I wanted to see was playing that stage.

1. General VIP

Dylan Kickham

The exclusive lounges are nice, but there’s just no denying that crowded festival feeling of jumping with a massive group of fellow music lovers. The general VIP access — which starts at $649 for one day, or $1,749 for all four days — gets you right up next to the stage without having to stake out a spot hours in advance. Yes, it’s over three times the price of GA tickets, but I do feel that the VIP upgrade is worth the price tag, and not only for its easy access to the best view of every single headliner.

Along with a dedicated front-row concert viewing area at both the T-Mobile and Bud Light stages, a VIP wristband also gives you access to a pair of exclusive VIP hangout sections. These are why I think the upgrade is so clutch. Each VIP section is filled with food and drink options, picnic tables, chairs, and relatively nice bathrooms — all of which never get overcrowded. It’s basically a place where you’re guaranteed to find a spot to sit and eat, which is very difficult out in the rest of the festival.

I haven’t even mentioned the best part yet: the shuttle. The VIP areas in the far north and far south of Lolla are connected by golf-cart shuttles that run throughout the weekend, with lines for these rides never taking much longer than about a 15- to 20-minute wait at the absolute most (most of the time it was just a few minutes of waiting).

I can’t emphasize enough how much of a game changer this is. Instead of wading through hordes of drunk, pushy pedestrians in the 20-minute walk from one main stage to the other, you can sit on a golf cart and get there immediately. Honestly, I might recommend the VIP upgrade even if it was just for shuttle access, so the fact that it also comes with food, bathroom, and viewing perks makes it well worth every penny in my eyes.