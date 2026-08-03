When gates for the first day of Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival opened bright and early at 11 a.m., my first priority wasn’t running to the barricade to camp out for Lorde. I also wasn't trying to buy my merch haul before all of the good stuff sold out (though I’m still mad about that racing jacket). Instead, I needed some Dunkin’ ASAP.

No, going to Lollapalooza isn’t a normal day at work, but there are some parts of my morning routine that just cannot be sacrificed. Luckily for everyone, Dunkin’ provided an oasis with Refresherland. This short n’ sweet (in Sabrina Carpenter terms) activation was completely free to all festival attendees — no VIP wristband required. The four-day pop-up provided my required Dunkin’ fix and more without leaving Grant Park.

In between sets from the likes of Charli xcx and Tate McRae, I was able to stop in anytime to refresh myself, whether I needed a Dunkin’ Refresher or an actual break from the chaos that is Lollapalooza.

Inside Refresherland

Upon exiting the line and going into Refresherland, I instantly felt just a tad more relaxed, thanks to the much-needed shade and cute photo ops. The first thing that caught my eye were the cherry-shaped disco balls (which I want for my own place) and the flowers everywhere, making it feel like a hidden sanctuary.

I didn’t have much time to soak it in before I was offered an array of merch, from adorable tote bags that came in clutch to Dunkin’ gift cards to save for later.

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When Dunkin’ created Refresherland, they wanted us to feel refreshed in every way. They even provided a station where festival attendees could touch up their beats, pose for mirror selfies, and stock up on essentials like sunscreen, dry spray, and hair clips.

The Drinks

As nice as the perks were, I went to Refresherland for one reason: to fulfill my cravings (and for free, at that). Dunkin’ had some of their beloved summer beverages on tap, including the Double Strawberry Daydream, topped with their Barbie Pink strawberry cold foam, and the Pink Pineapple Lemonade Refresher, a new take on their collaboration with King Kylie (Jenner).

They also served the tart Cherry Lime Rickey from the summer menu, plus some of their signature Munchkins. Because, obviously, it’s not Dunkin’ without some doughnuts.

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The Cherry Lime Rickey tasted like a fruitier twist on the brand’s Black Cherry Refresher, one of my favorite offerings. The lime flavor reminded me of my beloved Shirley Temples, just not as sweet. It was the most refreshing choice for when I needed to revive myself after sets. When I desired a sweet treat, I went for the Double Strawberry Daydream, which felt like drinking a pink cloud (complimentary).

TL;DR

Now that I’ve been spoiled by Refresherland, it’s hard to accept any event that doesn’t provide free Dunkin’ at my disposal. If there’s no Dunkin’ offerings at the next music festival, I will not be in attendance.