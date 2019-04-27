The countdown cannot be more real right now. You're trying your hardest to focus on school, but summer break is right around the corner. Before you can go off on your family vacay or lounge by the pool whenever you feel like it, you’ve got to get through finals week. The last day of school before summer break is always a mixture of anticipation and excitement as you’re saying goodbye to friends and snapping as many pics as possible to remember the good times. Your brain may already be in summer mode, which makes coming up with Instagram captions for your last day of school pictures so hard.

Don’t sweat the small stuff, especially if you’ve still got a few final exams to cross off the list or summer plans to finalize with your besties before everyone leaves your college campus. This may also be your last chance to ask your campus crush for their number, so you can text throughout the summer. To make sure you’re fully focused, keep these 30 last day of school quotes by your side to plug away with any last-minute pics you want to post.

This might also just be your last day of school ever, which makes this a bittersweet time that needs to be documented on the 'Gram, pre- or post-graduation. Live in the moment and post without having to come up with your own words. After all, you've worked your butt off all year with essays, study sessions in the library, and pop quizzes you want to forget, so consider these last-day-of-school captions as your end-of-the-year gift. Now, you’re ready to say goodbye to school and hello to summer.

"No matter how much I complain about school, I always miss it when I leave." "I’m ready for summer. No cap.” "I wanna scream and shout, because school's out!" "Sorry, school. It's not you, it's me. I just need a break." "Let the next adventure begin." "I can't wait to sleep in every single day this summer." "It's over. It's finally over." "The two best days of school: The first and the last." "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "I can't keep calm. It's the last day of school." "Less grades, more shades." "[peace sign emoji] out school!" "Trading in my textbooks for drinks by the pool." "It's the final countdown." — Europe, "The Final Countdown" "Ready for car rides to Malibu and strawberry ice cream.” "It may be cliché, but HAGS!" "Summer lovin'." — Grease, "Summer Nights" "I'm officially too cool for school. [sunglasses emoji]" "Admit it, you're going to miss me this summer." "She doesn't even go here!" — Mean Girls "The future's so bright, I gotta wear shades." — Timbuk 3, "The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades" "I'm really going to miss the waffles in the dining hall, but that's pretty much it." "School's cool, but I'm ready for the pool." "So long, school. Hello, summer." “When Olivia Rodrigo sang, ‘Cool vintage clothes and vacation photos,’ I felt that.” “Dip me in cheese, because I’m nacho student anymore.” “Sorry, school — you’ve been blocked.” “What time is it? Summertime.” — High School Musical 2 “Why is it always the last day of school that feels like the longest and shortest?” “Admit it, you’re going to miss me when this is over.” “I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me.” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, “Leave Before You Love Me” “You're gonna miss me when I'm gone.” — Anna Kendrick, “Cups (Pitch Perfect’s “When I’m Gone”)”