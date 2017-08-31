30 Instagram Captions For Your Lake Hair, Don't Care Pictures

There’s nothing more quintessentially summer than spending some time at the lake. Whether you’re renting an Airbnb with your besties or getting the fam together for a lake house reunion, you know that some real fun in the sun is about to happen. For all the lake adventures you have planned, Insta-worthy moments will arise. Before you post, make sure to put some real thought into those Instagram captions for the lake so your memories don’t just float on by.

A day at the lake means you’ll walk away with at least one self with an inflatable float. If you’ve got something larger like FUNBOY's Disco Dome Pool Float, you could even make it a group pic with your whole crew. There’s also the possibility of a few BBQ foodie pics, tubing action shots, sunset snaps, and lake hair pics from your weekend getaway. With so many memories on your phone, you’ll feel the need to share them right away, and having some lake quotes will make posting so much easier. If you can't find the words to express how you feel on your own, you could always play around with a few of these 30 lake Instagram captions.

This may be the first time you’re getting to spend some quality time with your friends or fam in more than a year, so don’t be glued to your phone too much. Just pair your lake day photo dump with whatever lake captions float your boat, and you’ll be ready to get back to a reel good time.

"Time wasted at the lake is time well spent." "A lake carries you into recesses of feeling otherwise impenetrable." — William Wordsworth "Not every lake dreams to be an ocean. Blessed are the ones who are happy with whom they are." — Mehmet Murat Ildan "So lovely was the loneliness of a wild lake." — Edgar Allan Poe “Stay close to the serenity of a lake to meet your own peace of mind.” — Munia Khan “A little tranquil lake is more significant to my life than any big city in the world.” — Munia Khan "If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water." — Loren Eiseley "Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine." — Anthony J. D'Angelo "Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it." — Lao Tzu "All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was." — Toni Morrison "Keeping it reel at the lake." "Lake hair, don't care." "Decks, docks, and flip flops." "You float my boat." “The lake is trout of this world.” “Does this lake house also come with Keanu Reeves?” “I lake you a lot.” “I’m hooked on lake time.” “Bear with me while I post all my lake pics.” “Water you doing later? I’ll be at the lake.” “Lake days are my favorite days.” “Living the lake life.” “Sunny day, sweepin' the clouds away.” — Sesame Street “I like big boats and I cannot lie.” “If you need me, I’ll be at the lake. Please don’t need me.” “Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die.” — Taylor Swift, “the lakes” “What more could you ask for?” “Reel talk, I love the lake.” “Whatever floats your boat.” “Yeah buoy, it’s lake time.”

