Easter will be here before you know it and celebrities like Kylie Jenner are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their homes with some adorable Easter decor. If you’re thinking of keeping up with the Kar-Jenner family, you’ll love to know that Kylie Jenner’s Easter decor for 2022 includes an item that’s just $12. That’s right, you won’t need to break the bank to live like Kylie Jenner.

While the Kardashian fam may be known for living an extravagant lifestyle with Insta-worthy walk-in pantries and designer-wear outfits even when they’re running errands, they also know a good deal when they see one. That’s why the new mom of two was so proud to show off her budget-friendly Easter decor find that she posted a snap of it on her Instagram Story — and it’s a must for your own Easter set-up.

On Wednesday, April 13, Jenner shared an Instagram Story of the adorable Easter bunny pillow sitting comfortably on her bed. The simple yet festive grey pillow features four white bunnies with fluffy pom pom tails, and it’s perfect if you’re looking to add just a bit of spring to your home without going overboard. The best part of all is that it’s currently on sale for just $12 at HomeGoods.

The Cupcakes & Cashmere Pom Pom Bunny Pillow Collection actually comes with two different adorable bunny designs for you to choose from. The one Jenner has is a 12 by 20 inch throw pillow that’s perfect to add just a bit of Easter decor to your couch or bed. The other pillow in the collection is slightly longer at 24 inches, and features three cute bunnies with their fluffy white pom poms for just $15. While both pillows are great for Easter decor, they also work to bring the spring vibes into your home all season long.

If you are shopping for some last-minute Easter home decor that won’t break the bank, HomeGoods really is the place to start. They have some vibrant and welcoming Easter wreaths that you can hang up on your front door, like this colorful pom pom bunny wreath ($18) and this bunny ears wreath ($12). Of course, if you’re planning an Easter dinner with your family or friends, HomeGoods has some really cute decor for an Easter tablescape that’s worthy of your Instagram Stories as well.

To start off, you’ll want to get a cute Easter tablecloth like this Martha Stewart jelly bean one for just $11 or $12 depending on your table size. Then, you can follow some Easter decor ideas on TikTok for what to do with your Easter tablescape centerpiece. Some colorful Easter eggs ($11) around a vase with some spring blooms may be an easy way to go. Don’t forget to top off your springtime place setting with a cute Easter napkin ($11) that’s decorated with a bunny napkin ring ($10). The Easter home decor ideas are seemingly endless, and you have Kylie Jenner’s bunny pillow to thank for your new inspiration. All you need to do is shop the items you need to get your home ready for the Easter Bunny, and have a hoppy Easter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.