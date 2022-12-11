Everyone knows the holidays are prime milk and cookies season, but on Monday, Dec. 12, it’s all about the doughnuts. That’s when Krispy Kreme’s annual Day Of The Dozen deal makes its grand return, which, if you didn’t know offers classic glazed goodies for just $1 (!). So if you’ve been needing a break from all the seasonal snickerdoodle, gingerbread, and peanut butter blossom recipes taking over your timeline, here’s what you need to know about Krispy Kreme’s sweet $1 dozen doughnuts deal for 2022.

It feels like it’s so hard to come by a good $1 deal these days, but Krispy Kreme always delivers with its annual Day Of The Dozens celebration. In case you’re not up to speed on the tasty tradition, Krispy Kreme fanatics can snag a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 — for one day only, of course. Dollar doughnuts are basically a dream come true, but if the deal sounds too good to be true, there may be a reason why. Before you head to your local Krispy Kreme on Monday, you should know you won’t be able to hand over a single Washington to the cashier on your way out. In order to grab the $1 dozen, you’re going to have to shell out a little more cash than expected.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

How To Get Krispy Kreme’s $1 Dozen

To snag the discounted dozen on Dec. 12, you’ll have to order another dozen doughnuts at regular price first to earn your $1 order. Luckily, you can order any dozen of your choosing, including the holiday themed Santa’s Bake Shop collection, so you won’t be stuck biting off more Original Glazed than you can chew (literally). Still, it’s a bummer that the $1 deal won’t actually cost you $1, but hey — with all those doughnuts to go around, maybe you can get your besties to split the price with you to lighten the cost a little bit.

The Day Of The Dozens deal is available in-stores or via the drive-thru, or you can snatch a batch up online or via the mobile app when you use the code “DOZEN” at checkout. The $1 BOGO can be redeemed in-stores up to two times at participating locations, while orders that’ve been placed online and through the app are only valid for one box of a dozen doughnuts.