Poosh founder and lifestyle guru Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to sharing her wellness routines and other Kardashian-approved life hacks on her blog. Fans might remember that Travis Barker’s other half previously detailed her #SelfCareSunday routine, which included a plethora of face masks, a visit to the farmers market, and a cup of her signature matcha tea latte — and now, the reality star is sharing exactly what makes her beverage so special. Kourtney Kardashian’s matcha latte recipe includes a secret ingredient that no one would expect, but it’ll definitely make you want to upgrade your own morning sips.

ICYMI, matcha tea has quickly become the new Dagona Coffee (aka Whipped Coffee), due to its jitter-free pick-me-up effects and its numerous health benefits, including boosting the drinker’s metabolism and protecting against both inflammation and aging. While many TikTokers tend to enjoy it with sweetened plant-based milk and a sweetener like honey or agave syrup, Kardashian shared an unusual (albeit genius) trick for sweetening her matcha lattes in a TikTok video shared to Poosh’s newly-launched TikTok account: maple syrup.

Apparently, the addition of maple syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness with a hint of maple flavor, per a Poosh blog post, and it’s the sweetener you didn’t know you needed for your matcha latte routine.

To prepare your matcha tea latte like Kourtney, you’ll need just three ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon matcha (preferably ceremonial grade)

2 cups of almond milk

1/4 cup organic maple syrup (keep in mind that Kourtney has been “cutting this amount in half” recently, according to her blog post, so you can adjust the amount you use based on your individual taste)

To prepare your drink, you’ll first want to heat the almond milk until it’s boiling. On the side, swirl the matcha powder with a little boiling water until it has a smooth consistency. Once your milk is boiling, add the matcha mixture. Next, pour your latte into a mug and use a whisk (it looks like Kourtney uses an electric hand whisk) to beat the mixture. Continue to whisk while slowly adding in the maple syrup in order to ensure consistency throughout. Once it’s mixed in, enjoy!

While Kourtney will supplement her matcha tea latte routine by sometimes hosting a tea ceremony for her friends, making her signature matcha pancakes recipe, heading to the farmers market, and piling on the face masks, her matcha tea latte recipe is easy enough that you can whip it out on the daily and make your weekday mornings all about self care.