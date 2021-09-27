While some people decided to slow down during the pandemic, musician, author and activist Alicia Keys had something else in mind: launching a new lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. Timing couldn’t have been better. Keys Soulcare was the skin-care brand that we were all craving by offering us a daily reminder to carve out a moment of “me time.” The dermatologist-developed beauty line aims to nourish both your skin as well as your soul with clean ingredients and positive affirmations inspired by Keys’ own journey of self-discovery. Ready to start your own ritual and find your inner light? Dive into the newest launches from the brand so you can feel your most beautiful self, inside and out.

Body Balm

There’s a reason why using the Key Soulcare collection is an experience — or a ritual, as the founder likes to call it — and it’s easy to see why as soon as you dip into this little jar. It starts off as a solid balm, but once it makes contact with the warmth of your skin, it turns into a rich, moisturizing oil that’s made for nourishing your neck down to give your skin a soft, hydrating glow. All you need to do is massage a small amount onto dry or damp skin (we particularly love slathering this on after a shower to speed up the melting effects) and use circular motions to let it fully sink in. The magic of this balm is all about a few simple, but incredibly hydrating ingredients. Think: cold-pressed coconut oil that’s rich in fatty acids, shea butter that soothes skin with vitamins A and E, plus macadamia nut oil that provides a protective barrier over your skin (and smells amazing).

Body Polish

You probably already know to regularly exfoliate your face, but the skin on your body also needs the same TLC. Slough off bad vibes and dead skin cells with this body polish that uses a combination of gentle chemical and physical exfoliants to reveal a smoother, even texture and a radiant glow. Glycolic acid and lactic acid, both of which are alpha hydroxy acids that are great for all skin types, work together to dissolve dead skin sitting on your skin’s surface. For extra measure, bamboo charcoal acts like a magnet to unclog pores and remove impurities, so it’s also great for preventing pesky body acne. Twice a week while you’re in the bath or shower, massage a generous amount of the body polish onto wet skin and apply it in a slow, circular motion. Make sure not to rub too abrasively — take your time by breathing in deeply as you massage and soak in the calming sage and oat milk scent. Rinse off with warm water and pat skin dry to get a long-lasting glow.

Dry Body Brush

No matter how diligent you are about cleansing and hydrating your skin, those two acts alone won’t get you to baby-soft status. That’s where a dry brush comes in handy. An ancient Ayurvedic practice, dry brushing is the process of using a specially designed brush with stiff bristles to buff your way to smoother, healthier-looking skin. Not only is it a helpful physical exfoliator (since you’re manually sloughing off dead skin cells), it encourages lymphatic drainage and blood circulation, which can contribute to that lit-from-within glow. The “dry” part of dry brushing means that you perform this ritual while neither your skin nor the brush are wet. Starting at your feet, gently brush toward your heart in short, upward strokes. Move on to the legs, knees, and thighs. When it comes to your tummy, try a circular motion, or however feels good for you at the moment. Lastly, dry brush your hands, forearms, then upper arms. Be mindful about using less pressure where the skin is thinner and more pressure where it’s thicker; it shouldn’t irritate your skin. It’s a quick, easy way to invigorate your skin and feel refreshed to conquer whatever’s next.

