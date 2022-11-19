No need to knock on wood.
On Nov. 23, Jupiter retrograde 2022 will come to an end, stationing direct in Pisces. Over the last four months, each sign has been invited to review and reconsider their hopes and dreams, but as Jupiter finally switches gears, every sign can expect a surge optimism, faith, and ideals.
Here’s what each sign can expect:
Starting Nov. 23, Jupiter direct will bring you opps for growth and expansion. You’ve been reconsidering certain mental health rituals as of late, but on this day, you’ll feel assured when it comes to your sense of direction. Self-care just became a whole lot easier.