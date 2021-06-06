Gemini season is here and it’s tapping into your desire to embrace your intellectuality, connect with new people, and try some new things. After all, this zodiac sign is a learning machine and it’s encouraging you to fill your brain with all sorts of fun facts and engage your ability to socialize with flare. These are some of the reasons why June 7, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Cancer, and Leo — so get ready.

However, there’s still a lot at stake this week. After all, Mercury — Gemini’s planetary ruler — is currently retrograde, which may leave you feeling disorganized and disoriented. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With a solar eclipse darkening the sky on June 10, this week is about new beginnings. This particular solar eclipse will also take place in Gemini and it will highlight the North Node (aka your ultimate destiny). The North Node encourages you to take action and build something that’s part of your ultimate path. This solar eclipse could lay down the groundwork for some pretty unexpected shifts in your life.

By June 13, things will feel equally hazy and exciting. As Venus in Cancer forms a sextile with Uranus — planet of innovation and independence — it will help you build relationships with people who share your vision for a better world. It will also help you embrace your own personal and authentic style. The sun in Gemini will also square off with illusive and confounding Neptune, which may be driving up the emotionality of Gemini season and leaving you feeling all sorts of confused about your feelings.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs will love this week’s energy anyway:

Flamingo Images/Shutterstock

Gemini: You’re Beginning A New Chapter Of Personal Growth

This week is a big deal for you, Gemini. It could mark the beginning of something that has the power to change your life. However, you may not feel some drastic difference all at once. As the solar eclipse in Gemini sets the stage for a new chapter, it’s encouraging you to embrace what the universe has planned for you. Shifts may be taking place, relationships could be transforming, and opportunities may be provided to you. Some of these developments may feel hard to absorb at first, but they’re all making you a stronger person.

Cancer: You’re Feeling Ready To Embrace Your Own Individuality

Venus has been radiating throughout your first house of the self, helping you absorb so many loving, beautiful, and pleasant vibrations. You may have noticed that people are more attracted to your energy lately, prompting people to treat you like the star you are. However, you may feel more like letting your independence and individuality shine. As Venus forms a sextile with Uranus, the cosmos are encouraging you to be yourself. Dress the way you want to, love the way you choose to, and let your heart lead the way.

Leo: You’re Embracing So Much Courage And Motivation

This week involves a major transition for you, Leo. As Mars enters your first house of the self on June 11, you’re being awakened from a long slumber. If you’ve been feeling slow, sleepy, and stagnant, all of that is about to change. You may start to feel more energized, more motivated, and ready to compete with every ounce of passion you have in you. As Mars moves through Leo, you may feel like the universe is testing you and putting obstacles in your way. However, it’s also giving you the power you need to overcome whatever may be in your way and prove your dominance in the process.