Are you caught in an early summer slump? Maybe spending more time scrolling than making IG feed-worthy memories? In desperate need of some main-character energy? Don’t worry, June’s astrology is certain to add some much-needed spice to your life.

This month marks a major breakthrough, boasting a few major planetary ingresses (when a celestial body moves from one sign to another). It starts on the very first day of the month, when Mercury enters Cancer. This phase will bring a newfound level of thoughtfulness and emotional intelligence to your communications. Then, on the 13th, Venus moves into Leo, bringing a playful and expressive energy to your love life, and reigniting your sense of creativity.

The new moon in Gemini arrives on the 14th, kicking off the most lively, sociable month of the year — and just in time for all of your summer plans. But this isn’t your typical lunation, according to Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com. “This is also bringing a fresh and revolutionary new beginning to the mind, writing, communication, and media, because Uranus is in the mix for the first time since the 1940s.”

On June 21, aka the summer solstice, Gemini season comes to an end as the sun enters the protective, emotional sign of Cancer. The month closes out with a shift in energy. On the 29th, Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer, alongside an impactful full moon in Capricorn. If June wasn’t already interesting enough, Mercury rx will give you a story for the group chat.

Some Signs Will Feel June’s Astrology More Than Others

June will be an exciting month for every sign, but Geminis, Aquarians, and Leos will have the most fun. Leos, in particular are in for a blast, with Jupiter — the planet of luck, abundance, and growth — moving into their sign. This one-in-12-year ingress brings with it positive change and immense growth.

This month is not without challenges, however. Cancers, Capricorns, and Libras will deal with their fair share of setbacks. Remember, you can’t have a plot without conflict.

Ahead, you’ll find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for June 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images Aries, you are emerging from your cocoon, and becoming a social butterfly. You might start the month with a focus on your home life, but as June goes on, more and more opportunities to expand your circle and step out of your comfort zone will present themself. Don’t miss out on a chance to meet someone special.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Big changes are coming, Taurus. This June, Chiron moves into your sign, where it will stay for approximately four years. This begins an uncomfortable, but important phase in your life, where you’ll begin to unpack your finances and self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You’re thriving, Gemini. As your season continues into June, positive changes and good energy will keep on coming. But it’s the June 14 new moon in Gemini that will truly shake things up and bring you into a whole new era. “Expect a fresh perspective, an eccentric new identity, and your authentic truth to shine through,” Sesay says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Happy birthday, Cancer! Now for the meh part: This month, benefics (aka good-vibe planets) Venus and Jupiter are leaving your sign, just as Mercury stations retrograde in it, bringing back people and situations from your past. While the rest of the zodiac experiences a strong social energy, expect a more introspective month ahead.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) This is your summer, Leo. Venus and Jupiter, the benefics, are moving into your sign this month, bringing with them all their luck, growth, abundance, and beauty. Enjoy every second of it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It’s time for a summer shakeup, Virgo. “Your career and professional life are going through an overhaul this month, influenced by the Gemini new moon,” Sesay says. You may receive a new or exciting opportunity, or leave behind a role that’s boring or burning you out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images It’s always nice to have a friend, Libra, but this month, it’s even more important. You might experience some setbacks and challenges in your life this June, and your connections and network are key to getting through it. You never know what new opportunities, projects, or people a good pal could introduce you to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Things are looking up, Scorpio. “If you’ve felt stagnant, stressed, and uninspired, Venus and Jupiter in Leo are coming to lift your spirits,” Sesay says. Expect some major changes in your career and professional life, brought on by those very planets. Meanwhile, Chiron is also moving into your house of relationships, encouraging you to reclaim your self-worth. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) June is all about fresh starts for you, Sag. The Gemini new moon could signal new beginnings when it comes to your relationships or your work life. “You’re realizing your truth, and you're stepping into it authentically, regardless of whether it ruffles the other person or company’s feathers,” Sesay says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Diem.ph/E+/Getty Images Remember your worth, Capricorn. This June you might find yourself reassessing your financial situation, or reconsidering an agreement. Trust your intuition — you don’t want to be out of practice at the end of the month, when Mercury retrograde in Cancer brings an ex or two back with it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Love is in the air, Aquarius. Your relationships are hitting their stride this month, as Venus and Jupiter enter this sector of your life. It might be time to deepen your commitment or, if things have been feeling off, to go out and meet someone who better aligns with where you’re at in this moment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) You just can’t sit still, Pisces. This June, you might go through with a major move, invest in renovating your space, or find your role in your family unit shifting. The new moon in Gemini is the force behind these urges, so expect to feel restless mid-month. A sudden or unplanned change could be the very thing you need.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com