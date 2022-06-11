Answers.
On June 14, the moon will fill up with the sun’s rays, transmuting the curious, Gemini energy that’s been in effect into the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius. As both luminaries hang out along the inquisitive, knowledge-oriented signs, everyone will be reminded of their desire for truth. Gemini season prompted you to ask the questions, and this full moon has the answers.
Here’s what each sign can expect during June 2022’s Super Strawberry Moon:
On June 14, the full moon will illuminate your 9th house of wisdom, asking that you reflect on how you’ve been speaking your truth. If you choose offer insight now, others are sure to listen — so be sure to get clear on what your message is. You’ve been gathering plenty of new information as of late, and now is the perfect time to showcase what you’ve learned.