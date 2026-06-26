Ready for a reality check? It doesn’t matter, because it’s coming either way. July’s astrology is no-nonsense, to say the least. With two new retrogrades shifting the cosmic mix, you might feel a little intimidated. But don’t freak out just yet — this transformative month could actually set you on the path you’ve been waiting for.

The chaos kicks off on July 7 when Neptune stations retrograde in Aries. Over the next five months, the planet of dreams and illusions will expose some major hard truths before it returns direct. Then, on July 9, Venus, the planet of love and relationships, enters logical Virgo. TL;DR: Expect to take a long, hard look at your dreamy summer fling.

On July 14, a Cancer new moon hits reset, bringing a wave of fresh beginnings. Fiery, confident Leo season starts on July 22, and the good vibes keep rolling into July 23 when June’s Mercury retrograde finally ends, with the planet stationing direct in Cancer. While the post-retrograde shadow period lasts until Aug. 7, the communication brain fog will finally start to clear.

As soon as Mercury leaves the chat, Saturn retrograde enters on July 26 — but this cosmic shift in Aries will actually bring a welcome reprieve from conflict. Your biggest challenges will start winding down, and even coming to a conclusion over the next five months.

July wraps up with a massive Aquarius full moon on July 29. This lunation is a big deal — it’s the first time since the 1700s that Jupiter and Pluto are teaming up like this. This month, Pluto, the planet of transformation, forms a conjunction with the Aquarius moon. At the same time, Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, supercharges the Leo sun. This alignment will usher in an era of authenticity from celebrities, plus a surprising personal breakthrough in your life.

The Zodiac Signs Most Affected By July’s Chaotic Astrology

This is a wild month, and some signs will struggle with the changes ahead. According to Adama Sesay, professional astrologer and founder of Lilith Astrology, Geminis, Virgos, and Pisceans will have a tougher time navigating July’s drama. On the flip side, Taureans, Aquarians, and especially Leos will catch the good vibes almost instantaneously.

Ahead, read on to find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for July 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) iantfoto/E+/Getty Images You’re in luck, Aries. The Saturn and Neptune retrogrades may have triggered some uncomfortable reality checks recently, but over the next few months, you’ll finally catch a break. Not only is this tough season of your life subsiding, but it’s evolving into an opportunity for growth — it’s time to step into the leadership role you were always meant to play. “The key is to not be afraid of this power,” Sesay says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Get ready, Taurus, because transformation is headed your way. Last month, Chiron entered your sign, kicking off a four-year period of growth — and in July, this energy will manifest in a game-changing career move. “Prepare for a new contract or opportunity (maybe from the past) to come back across your desk,” Sesay says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Don’t get too comfortable, Gemini. This July, Venus enters your home sector while Uranus activates sudden shifts in your sign, shaking up your living situation and finances. You might find yourself with the opportunity to move into a new space — or face a challenge that forces you to reconsider your current setup.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images Your finances are on the up this month, Cancer. Jupiter, Pluto, and the Aquarius full moon will trigger an unexpected, transformative burst of income. With Mercury still retrograding in your sign through the beginning of the month, this cash flow could even come from your past — proof that not all retrogrades are about your ex sliding into your DMs.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Happy birthday, Leo! As your season begins, a month of unstoppable transformation arrives, as well. You’re growing as a person, and your relationships are maturing alongside you, especially around the Aquarius full moon on the 29th.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo, it’s time for a summer reset. July is all about your health and well-being, whether that means picking up new habits, starting a fresh workout, or investing in your wellness regimen. This month, the focus is on you and you alone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) izusek/E+/Getty Images You don’t have to do it alone, Libra. Your best and brightest breakthroughs this month will come with a little help from your friends. July is a prime time to start a new, collaborative project, or network like a pro in your field.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Time to step into the spotlight, Scorpio. While you may prefer to stay behind the scenes, Jupiter in Leo and the Aquarius full moon will guide you front and center this month, providing your professional life with a necessary spark. “Expect growth, and the universe pushing you more into the forefront in your profession,” Sesay says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You’re taking inventory of your life this month, Sag. Venus in Virgo encourages you to lead with a critical eye. When you take a magnifying glass to your career, and even your romantic relationships, you might not like what you see. Remember, true growth won’t happen without necessary changes. “You have to do what’s right for you and your desire for freedom,” Sesay says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Counter/DigitalVision/Getty Images Summer may be heating up, but you have permission to chill out, Capricorn. You’ve been putting hard work into your home life and relationships over the past few months, and July brings a long-awaited reprieve from that stress as Saturn and Neptune station retrograde.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Get ready to bare it all, Aquarius. Your most important full moon of the year — the Aquarius full moon — arrives on the 29th, activating you as an individual and in your relationships. Be prepared to experience new unfiltered levels of depth and authenticity in both areas of your life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) You know what you want, Pisces. This July, Venus in Virgo will help you understand what you truly need out of your love life — and, where it’s currently missing the mark. You might realize you’ve been feeling smothered, prompting you to seek out space to reclaim your independence. If your romantic life feels aligned, July could lead you to a new living situation, where you can finally spread your wings.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com