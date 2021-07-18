3 Zodiac Signs Will Love What This Week Has In Store For Them

This week is filled with changes in astrology and these transitionary periods are often the most exciting. You’ve swam through the compassionate waters of Cancer season as this luminous zodiac sign taught you about love, nurturing, and protection. Now you’re ready to take these lessons with you as you embark on the next journey. Everyone will feel the upcoming shift, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 19, 2021 — Leo, Virgo, and Aquarius — you might even love it.

The first shift takes place on July 21, when Venus — planet of love — enters practical, helpful, and analytical Virgo. This transition may not be the flashiest for your love life, but it will help you build a strong relationship if you’re willing to put in the work. Venus in Virgo’s love language is acts of service, so don’t underestimate the way doing favors and coming to your partner’s aid can bring you closer.

The real crescendo of this week begins on July 22. This is when the sun will enter bright, fiery, and romantic Leo, bringing summer into full heat. The sun loves being in Leo, which makes Leo season a time to live it up, embrace your inner diva, as well as the creativity that flows through you.

In Leo fashion — because this is the most theatrical zodiac sign of all — a full moon in Aquarius will promptly oppose the sun in Leo on July 23 at 10:37 p.m. ET. This full moon may shine a light on your community, your vision, and your humanitarian instinct. It will also encourage you to embrace your eccentricities and become your fullest self.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Leo: You’re Sliding Into Your Favorite Season — Leo Season

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for, Leo. The sun is officially moving into your zodiac sign and bringing your powers to life. It’s like you’ve been waiting patiently in a cocoon, just dreaming of the moment you get to watch your colorful wings unfurl. There is so much waiting for you; so many revelations about who you are and so many opportunities to let yourself shine. Because now’s the time, Leo. It’s time for you to enjoy being the center of attention and not allow even an ounce of guilt to shame you for it.

Virgo: You May Feel More Attractive, Desirable, And Luxurious

Shh, don’t tell any Leo’s in your life, but you’re about to be the hottest person in the room. This is all thanks to the fact that Venus is now dancing in Virgo, concentrating all of her beautifying and enchanting vibrations directly upon you. It’s as if someone is sprinkling sexy dust all over you, making everyone pay extra attention to all your best qualities. You may find yourself attracting more romantic suitors during this time and you’ll definitely find that your friends want to be around you even more.

Aquarius: You’re Experiencing A Revelation About Your Journey

This week may feel like a powerful surge of energy, Aquarius. At times, this energy may be uncomfortable, like an ocean wave taking you by surprise. However, the shock of the cold, salty water will energize and awaken you as you feel more comfortable in your skin. With a full moon landing in your first house of the self, you may come to terms with the fact that you’re changing. Although change is often scary, it’s also when you feel most alive.