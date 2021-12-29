2022 is off to a good start.
When Venus retrograde comes to an end in the final days of the month, everyone will be living their best life. Here’s why:
Venus has been retracing its steps through your 10th house of career and public image, asking that you re-evaluate how you connect to your profession. You tend to climb the ladder easily, but is the work you’ve been doing fulfilling you? As Venus stations direct on Jan. 29, you’ll have your answer, and even better, your connection to your career will be reignited.