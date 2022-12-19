You’ve seen what your year in music looked like with Spotify Wrapped and what your year in candid selfies was all about with your BeReal Recap. Now it’s time to see what your 2022 on Instagram was defined by. The company launched a 2022 Instagram Recap on on Dec. 19, but it’s a little different than the other year-in-review features you might be used to. Rather than serving up your best memories in a pre-made video, your Instagram Recap will require a little work from you. Here’s how to get and make your 2022 Instagram Recap Reel to show off all your favorite moments from the year, and you can even have it narrated by Bad Bunny or DJ Khaled.

Instagram only officially joined the year-in-review game in December 2021, with Instagram Playback, but you won’t find any curated videos popping up on your app this year. This year, it’s all about your 2022 Instagram Recap, and you are at the helm in deciding what it’ll look like. That might sound like a lot of pressure, but thankfully, Instagram launched the 2022 Instagram Recap Reels template with the help a few famous faces to give you so much inspo — plus, you can choose from the four celebs to narrate your own year in review. On Dec. 19, the Recap Reels template launched with narration from Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson, and rapper Badshah. Sounds like a fair trade-off for having to put in some work, right?

To show off all the reasons why you deserve a pat on the back for crushing 2022, here’s how to create your Instagram Recap.

The IG template comes with a filter as an intro to your Reel with the words, “My 2022 Recap,” but from there, it’s pretty much on you to make your year in review.

Where To Find Your 2022 Instagram Recap

Instagram’s 2022 Recap template began rolling out globally on Dec. 19 and will be available “for several weeks into 2023,” according to an email from Instagram to Elite Daily. There are a few different ways you can get Instagram’s 2022 Recap template.

Get inspiration for your Reel by viewing Recaps by Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Priah Ferguson, and Badshah. Then, click on “Use template” to upload your own content. If you’re on a mobile device, click here to be redirected to the Effect. You can also find it in the Reels template browser, according to Instagram, which you can find in the Reels feed when you tap on “Templates” at the bottom of your screen. If you don’t see it right away, you can still access it through the big names above.

How To Make Your 2022 Instagram Recap

Instagram

It’s not easy to condense an entire year into a Reel, and Instagram is putting you in the director’s chair. Here’s how you can make your 2022 Instagram Recap to relive some of the best mems of the year:

First, you have to pick a template. You can upload 21 pieces of content with Bad Bunny’s template, 17 for Badshah’s, and 15 for DJ Khaled’s or Ferguson’s. You’ll get different narrations from each celeb, so you can preview them all first when you tap “Use template” and then tap “Suggested Audio.” Once you’ve decided which one you want, you’ll start to add media to upload your own photos or videos. Select the photos and videos from your collection that capture your 2022 vibe. The template will automatically adjust each clip’s length to fit the music. Hit “Next” and preview your Reel before posting. You can also add a caption and tag the people that made your year special. Save it as a draft to post later, or share it to your profile and watch the likes roll in.

If you use the celeb-inspired templates, their voiceovers and music will also be the soundtrack to your Reel. To choose your own music, use the 2022 Recap Effect on its own. Instagram won’t be (virtually) hand-delivering any pre-made videos this year, so it’s time to get creative and see what your 2022 was all about.