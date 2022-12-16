BeReal was the breakout social media platform of 2022, and the app just surprised users with a yearly recap feature. Similar to Spotify Wrapped or Snapchat’s memory roundup, BeReal collects all your archived posts and creates a flip video of images from the year. The difference between other apps or regular recap “dumps” on the Instagram grid is that you documented all your in-between moments from 2022 in BeReal, so it’s a more accurate depiction of what you got up to over the months. Whether you shared an impromptu snapshot out with friends or lying on the couch in front of your TV, the photos naturally keep it really real. Here’s how to get your BeReal Recap and share your 2022 memories to TikTok.

If you aren’t on BeReal yet, the app alerts every user once per day to take a photo at the same moment on a two-minute timer. Both the front and back cameras capture an image that then posts to your feed. Like Instagram, you can follow other users from your contacts, comment on other peoples’ posts, and react to their BeReals. The best part is that there’s no editing or overthinking of your pics, because the point is to share an honest photo from the day. It may capture you on the train to work, playing with a furry friend, studying for an exam, or eating a yummy meal. Sometimes, the BeReal turns out to be a really funny moment or slay OOTD, so they make for effortless Instagram reposts. The BeReal app stores all the memories in your account that you can look back on and save to your phone.

This week, BeReal added a recap feature to the Memories screen that edits every single photo from 2022 into a short video. Both the front and back camera photos are shown in the image, as the video flashes in chronological order. It’s so fascinating to look back on your day-to-day from the beginning of the year and see how much has changed. You’ll notice the video isn’t set to any music or sound, which is obviously where TikTok comes in. Keep reading for how to get your BeReal recap and edit it for a nostalgic New Year’s post.

How To Find Your BeReal Recap

The very first to do before you even open the app is go to the App Store and update BeReal. The feature is a brand new addition, so it may not have automatically updated on your phone. Once it’s finished updating, open the app to the home feed screen and tap your profile photo in the upper right corner. Press “View all my Memories” to arrive at the calendar view of your BeReal archive. On the bottom of the screen, you’ll notice a new button that toggles to an icon depicting a sparkling screen. This is where you can select to create your BeReal Recap for 2022 and where it will be saved to rewatch through the end of the year.

How To Get Your BeReal Recap If You Can’t See It

If your BeReal Recap isn’t working right away, don’t worry. The app will likely have you on a waitlist of users who are in line to generate their video. The screen might say you’re one of 11,000 in the queue, but don’t be discouraged. In reality, it takes only a few minutes, but you may have to wait a bit longer depending on the app traffic. You can keep track of your place in line on the Memories Recap screen, and BeReal will ping you when it’s done. Then you can sit, relax, and watch your entire year flash by.

Post The BeReal Recap On TikTok Or IG

The recap video doesn’t post to your BeReal feed, but you can download it to your phone to repost on other platforms. You can upload it to TikTok or Instagram Reels, and get creative with the editing tools to add to the memories. Choose from the music catalog to add your anthem from 2022, whether it’s “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, or “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” by Beyoncé. You can also opt for bouncy background music or a funny monologue from a TikTok sound. If you want to really go all out, you can place captions on individual photos in the Reels or TikTok editing studios to date or detail the images. It’s not that serious though — it’s BeReal, after all.

When you’re done, you can share it everywhere or text it to friends to compare shared moments from different POVs. You can upload the video to your Instagram stories or include it in a New Year’s grid post. Looking back, you might be surprised to realize how much of your life you ended up documenting in 2022 when the BeReal alert went off.